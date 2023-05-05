Quilters Guild garage sale Saturday at CUMC

A Quilters Guild Garage Sale will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Drive in Culpeper.

There will be 28 tables of quilting supplies, fabric, patterns, books, notions, sewing supplies, needlework and more.

Lunch will be served by Central Virginia Mission Hub, sponsored by Madison County Quilters Guild. Park in the Madison Road lot.

Church holding Cemetery Rally Day in Madison

Cemetery Rally Day will be Sunday at Antioch Baptist Church Madison. Morning Service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a light lunch.

The afternoon service will begin at 2 p.m. The Rev. Walter E. Bryant, of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Orange, will be the guest preacher accompanied by his choir and congregation.

Church holding yard sale on Saturday

A Yard Sale will be held 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Road in Culpeper. All profits will benefit Culpeper County and Reformation Lutheran Church benevolence.

Sister’s Keeper: Women’s Day is Sunday

The Lady Rev. Dr. Jane Pleasant will lead services at 3 p.m. Sunday at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. The theme is “Sister’s Keeper: Women’s Day.”

$25K matching challenge grant for Ukraine

Culpeper Baptist recently issued a $25,000 matching funds challenge to help children in Vyshgorod, Ukraine. These funds will be used to convert a storage area in the basement of a Ukrainian church into children’s classrooms and a bomb shelter, according to a church release.

The downtown congregation continues to work with churches in Ukraine to meet the humanitarian crisis. Last year, the church, with the Culpeper community, sent over $80,000 to help feed and shelter people in the war-torn country, the release stated.

The church said it is reaching out to the Culpeper community again to share another opportunity for generosity. A Vyshgorod church provides ministry and shelter to children in their city. Currently they have 700 people who have registered with their church, the release stated.

The church plans to convert 2,000 square feet in their basement to children’s classrooms and a bomb shelter — the city averages five bomb threats per day.

Longtime Culpeper residents, Joe and Linda Daniel, have offered a $25,000 matching gift to help complete the construction project. Contributions may be made through May 30. As always, 100% of donations will support the effort. Send checks in the mail to Culpeper Baptist Church with “Ukraine” in the memo line or give at culpeperbaptist.org/ukraine.

Mother’s Day gospel concert next weekend

Greater Faith Baptist Temple presents a Mother’s Day Gospel Concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the church, located at 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper.

The concert will feature performances by Mike & The Fellas, Dr. Gerald Patterson & The Voices of Triumph, The Old Gospel Dynamics and Dr. Diane & Edified. Doors open at 2 p.m. and admission is free. Donations will benefit the church building fund. Questions? Contact 703/459-0821.

Dr. Gravatte to speak at CBC Senior Chat

Dr. Trice Gravatte, MD, will the featured speaker at the latest installment of Senior Chat, taking place at 10:30 a.m. on May 11 in courtyard commons at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.

Gravatte’s topic will be “Everything Public Health for Over 50.” He is the former health director for Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Attendees at the monthly program will also learn what types of community services are available for senior adults and their families and who to contact to locate this information.

“We will be sitting down with community leaders that can tell us about resources for emotional, physical and financial wellbeing; as well as programs about living well, staying active, managing stress, having healthy relationships and so much more,” according to a church release.

Questions? Contact 540/825-8192.

Trinity Baptist Church marks 49 years of ministry

The Trinity Baptist Church of Warrenton will mark 49 years of ministry on Sunday. Dr. David C. Gibbs, Jr. of Mason, Ohio, will be the guest preacher for all services including Sunday school at 9:45 a.m., morning worship at 11:00 a.m. and the evening service at 6:30 p.m.

Gibbs is the founder and president of the Christian Law Association, a nationwide ministry of legal helps dedicated to the defense of Christian liberty in America. Since 1969, CLA has been providing free legal assistance to Bible-believing churches and Christians who are experiencing difficulty in practicing their religious faith because of governmental regulation, intrusion, or prohibition in one form or another, according to a church release.

Dr. Vinton Williams, pastor, and the church family invite everyone to join them in celebrating this special occasion. Free bus transportation is available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties for the Sunday morning services. Contact 540/347-7640 or visit tbcwarrenton.org for ride information. Nurseries will be provided during all services for children ages 3 and under.

Trinity is located at 8803 James Madison Highway, two miles south of Warrenton on U.S. Route 29.

Community yard sale upcoming in Amissville

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper County. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m., Mondays in the social hall.

Bible Study with Frank Fishback is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays in the social hall.

United Methodist Women will hold a business meeting at 9:30 a.m. May 10 in the social hall.

From 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, the UM Men will host a Country Breakfast in the social hall.

A community yard sale will be held at the church 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. Selling spaces are $20 and setup time is 7:30 a.m. Food will be available at the yard sale. For details concerning purchasing and using spaces, contact Joyce Jones at 540/937-4971 or Barbara Manuel at 540/347-1963. The rain date is June 3.

Questions about other church activities or services? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Rapidan Baptist 250th anniversary this year

Rapidan Baptist will host a weekend of celebrations May 20-21 for its 250th anniversary at the church in Wolftown, Madison County.

At the time of its founding on Jan. 14, 1773, the church was located in Culpeper County. It is a current member of Shiloh Baptist Association located in Culpeper. The anniversary celebration will feature historical exhibits on the church’s presence in Culpeper County during the early formative years.

Sermon: Dysfunctional—Promise Kept

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Road. The sermon topic for Sunday is “Dysfunctional—Promises Kept.”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grade) are available at both services, Surge (7th and 8th grade) starts at 10:30 a.m.

Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Need of the week: fruit and vegetables

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need.

The food need for this week is produce: apples, oranges, bananas, onions, carrots and potatoes. All donations are gratefully accepted.

Contributions accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or call 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.