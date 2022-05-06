Religion news for May 6, 2022

250th church anniversaryCrooked Run Baptist holds Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 7351 James Madison Highway in Rapidan.

Make plans to visit as the church celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. 540/672-2700.

Sunday School and morning worshipBeulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Wednesday Bible study is at 7 p.m., studying the Book of Numbers. Conference call only; please dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.

‘Be a Rainbow in Someone’s Cloud’ prayer luncheonThe Women’s Auxiliary (Home and Foreign Missions) will host the 44th Annual Prayer Luncheon at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 11 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.

The theme is: “Be a Rainbow in Someone’s Cloud” and the guest speaker is Minister Shirley Jones Franklin, Mt. Calvary Holy Church of America, Glenn Dale, Md.

For advance ticket information, inquire no later than May 6 to President, Mrs. Angela Brooks, 540-229-0353 or Mrs. Janice Kilby 540-671-5749 or email wayland_blueridge@usa.com.

Please join us for this dynamic Morning Prayer and Worship followed by lunch and fellowship. Tickets are $20/advance and subject to space availability on the day of.

Renowned pianist, Judson U. Choir to visit CulpeperThe Judson University Choir, and internationally renowned pianist, Dr. Huntley Brown, will perform at 11 a.m. May 15 at Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper County.

This worship concert is free of, a love offering will be taken for the choir. Everyone is welcome to hear these talented young people praise God.

The Judson University Choir has enjoyed a long and fruitful ministry. Founded by Dr. Edward Thompson (universally known and loved as “Dr. Ed”) during the very first year of Judson’s existence, 1963-1964, the Choir has served as one of the primary “faces” of the University for over 50 years.

National and international touring soon became a hallmark of the Judson Choir, with regular visits to Eastern and Western Europe, parts of Asia, and the Caribbean. Dr. Dale Voelker took the reins in 1996 and continued the tradition of choral excellence, expanding the Choir’s international presence even farther into South America and China.

Dr. Warren Anderson, a 1986 graduate of Judson, feels honored and privileged to direct the choir for which he served as student business manager. Anderson has taught at Judson since 1991 and served as the Dean of the Chapel from 1992 to 2019.

Orange nonprofit supporting aid in Africa, UkraineThe Orange County-based global food outreach, Stand in Faith Ministries, is adding Ukraine to its countries of aid and continuing its focus in Africa and other regions of associated need.

Incorporated as a nonprofit July 4, 2020, Stand in Faith Ministries helps people in need through churches and various ministries in multiple countries. Indigenous pastors and evangelists share the Gospel, food, and other assistance—both inside and outside the church—with integrity and accountability.

Stand in Faith Ministries is asking for prayer and financial support—one time gifts as well as ongoing monthly support—to reach people in crisis. The current fundraiser ends May 8.

Give at donations@standinfaithministries.org, Fundraiser for Stand in Faith Food Ministries on Facebook or send a check to: Stand in Faith Ministries P. O. Box 549 Gordonsville, VA 22942.

Need of the Week: heat-and-eat meals, beef stew, juice, soapThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices, toilet paper and bar soap

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Methodist Men hosting community breakfastAmissville United Methodist holds Adult Sunday School at 9 a.m. in the social hall and Sunday service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

United Methodist Women will hold a business meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11 in the social hall.

United Methodist Men will host a community breakfast 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 in the social hall.

Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Sermon—Fighting With Family: ‘Under Siege’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon for this Sunday, May 8 is, Fighting With Family: “Under Siege.” Children’s programs for Kindergarten-4th grade at both services; 5th-8th grade and babies-Pre-K at 10:30 a.m.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Services at church and onlineCulpeper Presbyterian meets at 9:30 a.m. for Sunday Services in the sanctuary of the historic church, 215 S. Main St.

Services are also on Facebook and YouTube. Masks are optional in church buildings.