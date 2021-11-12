Religion news for Nov. 11, 2021

Free Community Thanksgiving MealShiloh Baptist Church of Brandy Station will celebrate God’s goodness with the serving of free, traditional Thanksgiving meals to anyone in the community who would like one. The meal distribution will occur noon to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 at 336 James Madison Highway, across the highway from Tractor Supply next to Fant’s Automotive.
Meals will include turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, rolls and dessert. Contact Deacon Tim Mosley at 540/661-9851 with questions.
Wayland Women’s Auxiliary to meetThe Women’s Auxiliary of the Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. will hold its Annual Planning Meeting at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the Call to Order at 9 a.m. New Members are welcome. For more information or questions, contact the President, Mrs. Angela Brooks, 540/854-7442 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com.
“We look forward to meeting and greeting you on that day.”
Thanksgiving Giveaway at WaylandThe Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. invites the community to participate in its 2nd Thanksgiving Giveaway for needy families this holiday season.
Churches, businesses, and individuals are encouraged to donate turkeys, hams, and gift cards for families in need. Monetary donations will be accepted as well by sending checks or money orders to: Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. P.O. Box 1037 Orange, VA 22960 memo line: Thanksgiving Giveaway.
Turkeys, hams and gift cards will be distributed, while supplies last, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 from Wayland Blue Ridge Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville. All donated items must be delivered or picked up no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19.
Want to make a donation? Contact Women’s Auxiliary President Angela Brooks at 540/854- 7442, Vice President Janice Kilby at 540/636-4098 or Board member Charlotte Johnson at 540/987-3340 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com
All donations are greatly appreciated. “Together, we make the difference,” according to an Association release.
The Rev. Dr. Bernardo Snipes is the Moderator, Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc.
Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway in OrangeMount Holy Baptist Church will be sponsoring a Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 or while supplies last in the Orange County Library parking lot, 146 N Madison Rd. in Orange.
Groceries are for anyone in need, does not matter where they live. Call 540-287-6005 for information.
Surviving the Holidays grief workshopsDreading the holidays because everything has changed and the happy memories from past years cannot be recreated? Wonder how to survive the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas?
A Surviving the Holidays Workshop is especially for folks who are grieving a loved one’s death. Culpeper Baptist Church is hosting a pair of two-hour workshops at 5:30 p.m. today Nov. 12 and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 in the ground floor worship center.
Attendees will be with people who understand how they feel; how painful it is to even think about the holidays without a loved one. Topics for discussion will include: how to deal with the many different and often difficult emotions experienced during the holidays; what to do about traditions and other changes and helpful hints for surviving social events.
There will be a 40-minute video filled with real-life stories of people who have navigated the holidays after their loved one’s death and testimonies from workshop attendees about how they are dealing with the holidays. Attendees will receive a FREE personal copy of the GriefShare Holiday Survival Guide and learn how to discover hope for the future.
Participants will be welcomed by warm, caring people who understand what they are going through. Questions? Contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192, grief@culpeperbaptist.org or the Rev. Hans Murdock at hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org
Bobby Slaughter Memorial Men’s Prayer BreakfastThe Antioch Baptist Church Trustee Ministry announces this 3rd Annual program beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the church on West Street in Culpeper.
Deacon Vernon Sutton will give the opening prayer with scripture reading and intro of the emcee by Kannatis Crawford. Worship leaders will be Deacon Terry Butler with music from the Rev. Charles Staunton and Robert Michie.
A testimonial from Buster Nelson will follow messages from the Rev. Evan Newman and the Rev. Darnell Lundy. The Rev. Uzziah Harris will give the closing prayer.
Anniversary gospel concert Saturday The World Famous Swanee Quintet of Augusta, Georgia is back this weekend by popular demand at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center in Rixeyville.
The group will perform for the 39th Gospel Promoter Anniversary with the Rev. Dr. R. Bernardo Xavier Snipes at 4 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 13. Also featuring music by Mike and the Fellas of Fredericksburg. Sponsored by Minister Annette Bushrod contact her at 703/223-9073.
Sunday service under the pavilionAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday outside under the pavilion at the church. Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
This month’s mission offering will support Christ in Action. The church also participates in the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution the 4th Wednesday of the month at Reva Fire Department and collects non-perishable food and hygiene items for Culpeper Food Closet. 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org.
Beulah Baptist worship, Bible studyBeulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. Culpeper.
Parishioners are asked to please wear their mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study on the Book of Luke. Conference call only, 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Amissville church hosts weekly AA meetingsSunday service is held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.
Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
Every week, the ministry posts a few items that are low in stock. This is a great way to get local youth involved.
This week, the food closet is extremely low on beverages: Gatorade, soda, waters, juices, coffee and tea. Other needs are canned fruit, instant oatmeal and individual snacks.
ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.comFB: The-Culpeper-Food-Closet and 540/825-1177.
Buy-A-Bird fundraiser happening nowThe Culpeper Food Closet is now accepting donations for its Buy-A-Bird Thanksgiving program for local needy around the holidays.
An estimated 700 families were served through the program last year, receiving a Thanksgiving turkey from the food closet and side dishes through the annual contribution from SWIFT. This year, recipients will receive a voucher to their bird from Safeway. Sides and turkey voucher distribution started Oct. 25. Culpeper Human Services handles eligibility.
Want to Buy-A-Bird to support the program? They cost $20/piece. Donate at ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet/food-closet-thanksgiving-program/ or send a check in the mail to: The Culpeper Food Closet P.O. Box 343 Culpeper, VA 22701. Write “Thanksgiving” in the memo line
Sermon: ‘Rock Bottom: A Story of Two Hurls’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for Nov. 14 is, “Rock Bottom: A Story of Two Hurls.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade at 9 a.m. and babies-pre-k at 10:30. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Bishop Burbidge: Statement on Veterans DayBishop Michael Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington, issued a statement for Veterans Day, as follows: “In the United States, there are an estimated 19 million men and women who once wore the flag of freedom as members of the military. That is 1 in 10 adults! On Veterans Day each year, we honor their courage and service to protect and defend our rights and freedoms. Yet we should not limit such gratitude to that day alone.
“Be sure, on Veterans Day and throughout the year, to express your deepest gratitude, prayers and appreciation to the veterans in your life. And ask them how they are doing. Many wounds lay under the surface, and your compassion and attentiveness could be a powerful reminder of Christ’s love for them.
“We must also never forget the loving families who stand by their side, comforting them through tough times and painful experiences, and who eagerly awaited their return from overseas deployments. We assure them of our prayers.