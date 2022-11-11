Religion news for Nov. 11, 2022

Gospel promoter’s 40th anniversary concert

Greater Faith Temple will host a program of gospel music at 4 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 12 at the church, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper.

Participants for this special 40th anniversary event will include Zion Hill Gospel Singers, emcee Brother David Logan, Old Gospel Dynamics, Evangelist Jamie & the Sisters of Love, Bishop Luke Sanders & the Sensational Singing Star and Mike & the Fellas. The Rev. Bernardo Snipes is pastor. $10/donation, doors open at 3 p.m.

For information, contact Sister Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667 or Sister Victory Butler at 571/230-0746.

UMC Women’s Annual Bazaar

in Amissville

Amissville United Methodist Women are holding their Annual Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 12 in the social hall at the church, 14760 Lee Highway.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

From 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, the United Methodist Men will host a country breakfast in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

King’s Cadence free concert at CBC

Culpeper Baptist Church will host a free concert featuring King’s Cadence, a male gospel quartet from Tennessee, at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20.

King’s Cadence, a “gospel-rooted” quartet, has been a dream of KC Armstrong’s since 1994. After serving 20 years collectively with The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants and The US Army Chorus, KC moved back to Tennessee where he reconnected with some old buddies and started King’s Cadence. As a Christ-centered ministry, their vision is to sing great songs to people who are yearning for good news an encouraging word, or maybe just something for which to smile, according to a church release.

Formed in 2019, the group has already had numerous engagements and are quickly becoming an ensemble in great demand. Each member has been singing gospel music with other groups for decades, and each of the four men have had vocal training at the collegiate level and hold degrees in music, the release stated. Collectively they bring years of experience and a variety of musical styles to the platform. Having been friends since 1996, they originally met in studio sessions while performing with ensembles based out of the Chattanooga area.

All are welcome for an afternoon of great music featuring a mix of classic contemporary Christian, old school southern gospel and soulful gospel music.

St. Joseph’s

Table Ministry

Precious Blood Catholic Church hosts weekly food distributions from 4-6 p.m. every Wednesday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 114 E. Edmondson St. in Culpeper. If anyone need supplemental food, all are welcome.

Blue Ridge Chorale holiday concerts

The Blue Ridge Chorale will be singing at several events this season. Concert goers should mark these dates on their calendar.

At 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, the Chorale will be at the Holiday Open House Community Tree Lighting at the Culpeper Depot. Come get into the holiday spirit as the BRC sings some holiday songs.

At 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, the Blue Ridge Chorale Holiday Concert will be held at Culpeper Baptist Church featuring holiday songs and wonderful music. All are welcome to join this special free event; donations will be greatly appreciated.

Then at noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, the chorale will be part of the Barboursville Holiday Event. Blue Ridge Chorale will be singing until 12:30 p.m. at the Four County Players Theater in Orange County.

The music team for the Blue Ridge Chorale is Melanie Bolas: Music Director, Brittany Bache: Chorale Accompanist, and Kathy Pellegreen: Assistant Director/Accompanist.

Community Thanksgiving service returns

The Culpeper County Christian Ministerial Association is pleased to announce the return of the Annual Community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in the Town of Culpeper.

The event will feature a wide variety of representatives from local government and the Christian community. The Rev. Dr. Jarred Edgecombe, of Providence Bible Church, will share a Thanksgiving message.

There will also be a Christian Leadership Luncheon at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at Pepper’s Grill, 791 Madison Rd. Buffet lunch available for purchase.

Surviving the Holidays with GriefShare

Grieving the death of a loved one and wondering how to get through the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays? Why not consider GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays?

Culpeper Baptist is offering this encouraging seminar for individuals facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The two-hour program will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 in the intergenerational space at the church, 318 S. West St.

During the holiday grief workshop, attendees will be with people who understand how they feel—how painful it is to even think about the holidays.

Topics to covered will include: how to deal with the many different, and often difficult, emotions experienced during the holidays; deciding what to do about traditions and other coming changes; helpful hints for surviving social events and how to discover hope for the future.

Parking is available in the upper parking lot and entrance will be from the back of the building at the third floor entrance. A leader will greet participants at the door. The seminar is free, and supplies are provided, featuring video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other experienced folks offering practical suggestions and reassurance.

Participants will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas, and exercises for daily help through the holiday season. Contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or the Rev. Hans Murdock at hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org.

Free Thanksgiving dinner

Shiloh Baptist Church of Brandy Station will be handing out free Thanksgiving dinners to anyone who would like one from noon to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.

The distribution will take place in the parking lot of Code Name Crossfit, 336 James Madison Highway in Culpeper.

Super Seniors at St. Stephen’s

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal on the first, third and fifth Thursday of the month for Super Seniors.

The group meets 1-3 p.m. for games, refreshments and lots of great conversation in the gathering room behind the historic church, on the third floor above Culpeper Food Closet, 120 N. Commerce St.

All seniors are welcome and to bring their favorite game to share.

Loop and Surge for youth at MVCC

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grades) and Surge (7th and 8th) programs at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the week: personal care items, canned meet

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are personal care items (shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes), canned meat, tuna and chicken.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

In-person and online services at Beulah

In-person Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship at 10 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

The church asks congregants to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Book of Numbers conference call

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper holds a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays studying the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament.

Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. Questions? Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.

Christ Episcopal Sunday service

Christ Episcopal worships in person at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church, 14586 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. See Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station on Facebook.

Wednesday Bible study

Jeffersonton United Methodist holds Wednesday Bible study at 10 a.m. at the church, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd., next to Jeffersonton Community Center/post office. All community members are welcome. Contact 540/522-9466.

Divorce Support Group in Warrenton

Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts various free programs and support groups for people experiencing the loss of a loved one, divorce, separation or chronic illness.

A Divorce Support group is held 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the office, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton. Sometimes life throws a curveball. Divorce Support will provide tools to help better understand the circumstances and navigate through the loss of separation or divorce. RSVP at scsm.tv or 540/349-5814.