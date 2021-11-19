Religion news for Nov. 19, 2021

Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.

This month’s mission offering will support Blue Ridge Food Bank with which the church participates in a food distribution the 4th Wednesday of the month at Reva Fire Department. The congregation collects non-perishable food and hygiene items for the Culpeper Food Closet.

Girls In Action and the Royal Ambassadors is collecting gently used children’s coats, hats, mittens/gloves and scarves through the end of November. These donations will be going to children in Kentucky through Hope for Appalachia and a community sister church “New Salem Baptist Church” will be delivering them the first week in December.

540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org

Memorial Men’s Prayer BreakfastT

he Antioch Baptist Church Trustee Ministry announces this 3rd Annual Bobby Slaughter Memorial Men’s Prayer Breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the church on West Street in Culpeper.