Religion news for Nov. 19, 2021

Community Thanksgiving Dinner
Alum Spring Baptist invites the community to Thanksgiving Dinner at 5 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 20 at the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper. As in years past, attendees are asked to bring a canned food donation for the Culpeper Food Closet.
Questions? Contact 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and alumspringbaptist.org
Free Community Thanksgiving Meal
Shiloh Baptist Church of Brandy Station will celebrate God’s goodness with the serving of free, traditional Thanksgiving meals to anyone in the community who would like one.
The meal distribution will occur noon to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25 at 336 James Madison Highway, across the highway from Tractor Supply next to Fant’s Automotive.
Meals will include turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes with gravy, rolls and dessert. Contact Deacon Tim Mosley at 540/661-9851 with questions.
Day after Thanksgiving free soup and chili
Mount Olive Baptist Church will serve homemade hot soup and chili, cornbread, fruit and bottled water from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26 at the Culpeper Depot, 111 South Commerce St.
All are welcome. This is a free event.
Thanksgiving Giveaway at Wayland Baptist
The Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. invites the community to participate in its 2nd Thanksgiving Giveaway for needy families this holiday season.
Churches, businesses, and individuals are encouraged to donate turkeys, hams, and gift cards for families in need. Monetary donations will be accepted as well by sending checks or money orders to: Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Inc. P.O. Box 1037 Orange, VA 22960 memo line: Thanksgiving Giveaway.
Turkeys, hams and gift cards will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 20 from Wayland Blue Ridge Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville. All donations must be made by 5 p.m. today.
Contact Women’s Auxiliary President Angela Brooks at 540/854- 7442, Vice President Janice Kilby at 540/636-4098 or Board member Charlotte Johnson at 540/987-3340 or wayland_blueridge@usa.com
Allan Scott Band performs Sunday
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
Allan Scott Band will be leading both services this Sunday, Nov. 21. There will be Kidz Ministry at both services for babies to Pre-K. Everyone 5th grade and older is together in the Worship Center.
Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or on Facebook at (@mountainviewcc).
Distribution: Free turkey box dinners
Unity Baptist will be blessing families for Thanksgiving by handing out turkey box dinners 8-10:30 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 20 at the church, 128 W. Culpeper St.
Families in need of a Thanksgiving meal can come by the church at that time to retrieve a box. Know of someone that would need a Thanksgiving meal? Reach out to Unity Baptist with their name and a box will be saved them to pick up that day. Facebook: @ubcvaculpeper, Dr. Uzziah Harris pastor
Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway in Orange
Mount Holy Baptist Church will be sponsoring a Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 20 or while supplies last in the Orange County Library parking lot, 146 N Madison Rd. in Orange.
Groceries are for anyone in need, does not matter where they live. Call 540-287-6005 for information.
Surviving the Holidays grief workshop
Spiritual Care Support Ministries is hosting a Surviving the Holidays program 10:30 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Nov. 20 at the center, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.
Help and hope to navigate the Holiday season and survive the weeks surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Workshop is for adults and teens grieving the death of a loved one. Participants will learn how to deal with the many emotions they’ll face during the holidays, what to do about traditions, how to handle seasonal adjustments, and helpful tips for surviving social events. RSVP 540/349-5814. scsm.tv.
Thanksgiving evening service in Amissville
A Thanksgiving service will be held at 6 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 21 in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville.
Sunday morning service is at 10 a.m. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall.
Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.
Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw in the church office at 540/937-4978.
Special music for Advent season
Little Fork Church will feature special music during the 10 a.m. Sunday Worship Services throughout the season of Advent.
The church launches the series Nov. 28 by welcoming the banjo playing of William Yancy.
The musician is a colleague of Ben Grove’s (Little Fork’s musician) at Highland School, and the two of them will come together to perform a medley of Christmas favorites in bluegrass style. Historic Little Fork Episcopal is at 16461 Oak Shade Rd. in Rixeyville.
Christmas Concert at Culpeper Baptist
Come celebrate the holidays with songs!
The Blue Ridge Chorale is pleased to present its 2021 Christmas Concert at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.
Artistic Director C. Alexander Smith is director of Blue Ridge Chorale with Assistant Director Melanie Bolas, Accompanist Brittany Bache, and Assistant Accompanist Kathleen Pellegreen. Event is free, donations are gratefully accepted.
Hope for Appalachia children’s coat drive at Alum Spring
Alum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday outside under the pavilion at the church. Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
This month’s mission offering will support Blue Ridge Food Bank with which the church participates in a food distribution the 4th Wednesday of the month at Reva Fire Department. The congregation collects non-perishable food and hygiene items for the Culpeper Food Closet.
Girls In Action and the Royal Ambassadors is collecting gently used children’s coats, hats, mittens/gloves and scarves through the end of November. These donations will be going to children in Kentucky through Hope for Appalachia and a community sister church “New Salem Baptist Church” will be delivering them the first week in December.
540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org
Memorial Men’s Prayer BreakfastT
he Antioch Baptist Church Trustee Ministry announces this 3rd Annual Bobby Slaughter Memorial Men’s Prayer Breakfast beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the church on West Street in Culpeper.
Deacon Vernon Sutton will give the opening prayer with scripture reading and intro of the emcee by Kannatis Crawford. Worship leaders will be Deacon Terry Butler with music from the Rev. Charles Staunton and Robert Michie.
A testimonial from Buster Nelson will follow messages from the Rev. Evan Newman and the Rev. Darnell Lundy. The Rev. Uzziah Harris will give the closing prayer.
Beulah Baptist worship, Bible study
Beulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. Culpeper.
Parishioners are asked to please wear their mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study on the Book of Luke. Conference call only, 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Buy-A-Bird fundraiser wraps up
The Culpeper Food Closet Buy-A-Bird Thanksgiving program will provide meals for hundreds of local people this holiday.
An estimated 700 families were served through the program last year, receiving a Thanksgiving turkey from the food closet and side dishes through the annual contribution from SWIFT. This year, recipients got a voucher to buy their bird from Safeway. Sides and turkey voucher distribution started Oct. 25 and wraps up this week with Thanksgiving.
Donate at ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet/food-closet-thanksgiving-program/ or send a check in the mail to: The Culpeper Food Closet P.O. Box 343 Culpeper, VA 22701. Write “Thanksgiving” in the memo line.