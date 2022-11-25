Religion news for Nov. 25, 2022

Live Nativity at Ole Country Store

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church is back with its Live Nativity this weekend, happening outdoors from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday night at the Ole Country Store along U.S Route 29 in Culpeper County. Event this year featuring the Christmas story will be walk-through.

Giving Machine at Washington Temple

This Christmas season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites people everywhere to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and follow His teaching to share their light with others, according to a church release.

This year, for the first time the LDS celebration will include the popular ‘Light the World Giving Machines.’ These giving-focused vending machines offer a unique and memorable way to share light by serving and caring for others around the world, the release stated.

Giving Machines include items such as groceries, fresh water, child vaccines, beds, hygiene kits, farming equipment, medical care, job training, educational supplies, beehives and livestock.

More people than ever before can participate in the Giving Machines, with 28 locations across the United States, including a new location at the Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center in Kensington, Maryland.

Participating with the Church in the Washington D.C. Giving Machine are World Food Program USA, The American Red Cross, Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Boys and Girls Club of Laurel, and House of Ruth.

A special Unwrapping Event will be held at 3 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the D.C.-area temple. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will join local community and charity organization leaders to share about the Light the World Giving Machine and its impact on the Washington, D.C. area.

Since the first Giving Machine appeared in 2017, total contributions have reached $15 million. As part of its ongoing global humanitarian efforts, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covers all operational costs, ensuring that 100% of every donation goes to the charitable cause of your choice. Those unable to visit a physical machine can participate online at LightTheWorld.org/give.

Men’s Prayer Breakfast

Antioch Baptist will hold a Men’s Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. on Dec. 3 at the church, 202 S. West. St. in Culpeper. The theme is, “God’s Everyday Grace.”

Sermonettes will be from the Rev. Wayne Robinson, Rev. Lateak White and the Rev. Sheldon Pleasant. The menu will feature fried fish, bacon, sausage, eggs, fried potatoes and apple cobbler. The church says bring a friend or two to the free program.

Coffee & Conversation in Warrenton

Spiritual Care Support Ministries in Warrenton hosts various free programs and support groups for people experiencing the loss of a loved one, divorce, separation or chronic illness.

Coffee & Conversation is held 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays. The ministry opens to the community for fellowship, encouragement, and hope through conversation with others. RSVP scsm.tv or 540/349-5814.

Alcoholics Anonymous in Amissville

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m., Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays in the social hall.

St. Joseph’s Table Ministry

Precious Blood Catholic Church hosts weekly food distributions from 4-6 p.m. every Wednesday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 114 E. Edmondson St. in Culpeper. If anyone needs supplemental food, all are welcome.

Blue Ridge Chorale holiday concerts

The Blue Ridge Chorale will be singing at several special events this season.

The chorale’s holiday concert will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at Culpeper United Methodist Church featuring Christmas songs and wonderful music. All are welcome to join this special free event; donations are greatly appreciated.

At noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, the chorale will be part of the Barboursville Holiday Event. Blue Ridge Chorale will be singing until 12:30 p.m. at the Four County Players Theater in Orange County.

The music team for the Blue Ridge Chorale is Melanie Bolas: Music Director, Brittany Bache: Chorale Accompanist, and Kathy Pellegreen: Assistant Director/Accompanist.

Volunteers needed for heat shelter

To volunteer as an overnight chaperone or food service and preparation for the homeless at the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter, sign up at carecalendar.org, Login: 200420, Code: 5365.

The overnight shelter at St. Luke Lutheran Church cannot open unless it has volunteers to help run it. Questions or concerns can be sent to Culpeperheatshelter@gmail.com or contact Nancie Howden, Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter Chairperson at 248/877-0845 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Surviving the Holidays with GriefShare

Grieving the death of a loved one and wondering how to get through the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays?

Why not consider GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays?

Culpeper Baptist Church is offering two upcoming sessions of this helpful, encouraging seminar for individuals facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The two-hour program will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 2, in the intergenerational space at the church, 318 S. West St. Another GriefShare session will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 17, in room 317 at the church.

During the holiday grief workshop, attendees will be with people who understand how they feel—how painful it is to even think about the holidays. Topics to covered will include: how to deal with the many different, and often difficult, emotions experienced during the holidays; deciding what to do about traditions and other coming changes; helpful hints for surviving social events and how to discover hope for the future.

For the Dec. 2 workshop, parking is available in the lower parking lot and entrance will be from the side entrance [follow the directional signage]. Dec. 17 parking will be available in the upper parking lot at the back of the building. Just use the exterior staircase to the third floor entrance [follow the directional signage]. A leader will greet participants at the door for each workshop.

The seminar is free, and supplies are provided, featuring video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other experienced folks offering practical suggestions and reassurance.

Participants will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season. Contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or the Rev. Hans Murdock at hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org.

Super Seniors at St. Stephen’s

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal on the first, third and fifth Thursday of the month for Super Seniors.

The group meets 1-3 p.m. for games, refreshments and lots of great conversation in the gathering room behind the historic church, on the third floor above Culpeper Food Closet, 120 N. Commerce St.

All seniors are welcome and to bring their favorite game to share.

Sermon: Gluttonous Enemies

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Sunday, Nov. 27 is: The Seven Deadly Sins – Gluttonous Enemies. Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at 10:30 a.m. Listen at at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the week: heat-and-eat meals, beef stew

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices and toilet paper.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact them at culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or 540/825-1177.

In-person and online services at Beulah

In-person Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship at 10 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

The church asks congregants to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Book of Numbers conference call

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper holds a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays studying the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament.

Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. Questions? Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.

Christ Episcopal Sunday service

Christ Episcopal worships in person at 9 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 14586 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station. See Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station on Facebook.

Wednesday Bible study

Jeffersonton United Methodist holds Wednesday Bible study at 10 a.m. at the church, 5085 Jeffersonton Road, next to Jeffersonton Community Center/post office. All community members are welcome. Contact 540/522-9466.