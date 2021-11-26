Religion news for Nov. 26, 2021

Free meal today at the DepotMount Olive Baptist Church will serve homemade hot soup and chili, cornbread, fruit and bottled water noon to 2 p.m. today at the Depot, 111 South Commerce St. in Culpeper. All are welcome. This is a free event.

Holiday statement: Bishop BurbidgeFrom Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington:

“The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in America when people of all faiths express their appreciation for God’s abundant gifts, including life, faith, family, friends, country and the food many of us enjoy around a table filled with love and joy.

“Our appreciation to God is reflected beautifully by the care and compassion we extend to our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, lonely or struggling with the burdens of daily life. Remember, whatever we do for the least of God’s children, we do for him. I ask you to pray for all who are vulnerable and do your best to support their needs.

“Please know, in a special way, that I am so thankful for each of you—the priests, deacons, seminarians, consecrated religious and lay faithful—for your prayers and support. You are a special gift to me and our diocese! May we continue to encourage one another in the faith that unites us.