Religion news for Nov. 26, 2021

Free meal today at the DepotMount Olive Baptist Church will serve homemade hot soup and chili, cornbread, fruit and bottled water noon to 2 p.m. today at the Depot, 111 South Commerce St. in Culpeper. All are welcome. This is a free event.
Holiday statement: Bishop BurbidgeFrom Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington:
“The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us. It is a time in America when people of all faiths express their appreciation for God’s abundant gifts, including life, faith, family, friends, country and the food many of us enjoy around a table filled with love and joy.
“Our appreciation to God is reflected beautifully by the care and compassion we extend to our neighbors who are hungry, homeless, sick, lonely or struggling with the burdens of daily life. Remember, whatever we do for the least of God’s children, we do for him. I ask you to pray for all who are vulnerable and do your best to support their needs.
“Please know, in a special way, that I am so thankful for each of you—the priests, deacons, seminarians, consecrated religious and lay faithful—for your prayers and support. You are a special gift to me and our diocese! May we continue to encourage one another in the faith that unites us.
This Thanksgiving, may we say “thank you” to our gracious God, the source of all our good gifts. And may our lives reflect our appreciation in words and deeds. To all of you, happy Thanksgiving.”
Special music for Advent seasonLittle Fork Church will feature special music during 10 a.m. Sunday Worship Service throughout the season of Advent, starting this weekend.
The series launches Nov. 28 with the banjo playing of William Yancy. The musician is a colleague of Ben Grove’s (Little Fork’s musician) at Highland School, and the two of them will come together to perform a medley of Christmas favorites in bluegrass style.
Historic Little Fork Episcopal Church is at 16461 Oak Shade Rd. in Rixeyville.
Come celebrate the holidays with songs!The Blue Ridge Chorale is pleased to present its 2021 Christmas Concert at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.
Artistic Director C. Alexander Smith is director of the Blue Ridge Chorale with Assistant Director Melanie Bolas, Accompanist Brittany Bache, and Assistant Accompanist Kathleen Pellegreen. Tickets are not required for this free event; however, donations are gratefully accepted.
Beulah Baptist worship, Bible studyBeulah Baptist holds in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. Culpeper.
Parishioners are asked to please wear their mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study on the Book of Luke. Conference call only, 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Bible Study with Frank FishbackSunday service is held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.
Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.
Sermon: ‘Do Not Fear, Only Believe’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for Nov. 28 is, “Do Not Fear, Only Believe.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade at 9 a.m. and babies-pre-k at 10:30.
Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Sunday service under the pavilionAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday outside under the pavilion at the church. Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org.
Bobby Slaughter Memorial Men’s Prayer BreakfastThe Antioch Baptist Church Trustee Ministry announces this 3rd Annual event beginning 9 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the church on West Street in Culpeper.
Deacon Vernon Sutton will give the opening prayer with scripture reading and intro of the emcee by Kannatis Crawford. Worship leaders will be Deacon Terry Butler with music from the Rev. Charles Staunton and Robert Michie.
There will be a testimonial from Buster Nelson and mini messages from the Rev. Evan Newman and the Rev. Darnell Lundy. The Rev. Uzziah Harris will give the closing prayer.