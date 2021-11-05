Religion news for Nov. 5, 2021

“As Catholics, we have a sacred duty to work toward unity in all areas of our lives. We must engage in opportunities to heal divisions that exist, be they political, racial or cultural. We must remember that we are one body, united in faith as brothers and sisters in Christ,” said Bishop Burbidge. “During Black Catholic History Month, we join together in prayer as brothers and sisters in Christ. It is my hope that we commit to honor the extraordinary contributions of Black Catholics throughout the year. In learning about the many cultures that make up our diocese, we bring greater unity and cultural richness to our Church. May our Lord help us to grow in harmony and be instruments of his truth and peace within our communities,” Burbidge said in a statement.