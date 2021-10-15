Religion news for Oct. 15, 2021

Sale Saturday at historic Free Union Baptist ChurchAntique sofas, books, bone China sets, lamps, chandeliers, a Jacuzzi tub, hutch, server, and much, much more will be for sale 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 16 in the parking lot at history-laced Free Union Baptist Church, 21649 Mount Pony Rd. in Culpeper
A handful of faithful from the area organized the historic Black American church in May 1879 as Poplar Ridge Baptist. The group held meetings in each other’s homes until minister Rev. Wanza Tebbs received inspiration to establish a church.
People traveled a great distance to worship, commune, fellowship and visit with one another once a month on the third Sunday, according to freeunionbaptistchurch.com
Historic Eckington School sits next to the church house, circa 1903.
“The two Christian were reflecting on the fervent desire of a small group of dedicated souls to worship God, freely and in unity. They were also likely to be concerned with freedom because of their ancestors had been slaves until emancipation in the 1860s,” according to the church web site.
“Nevertheless, this was communicated through oral histories that this area was occupied by free Blacks and Indians. The name then was fitting and natural for a number of reasons. Anna Eliza Francis Bannister taught in the one-room school house which had been constructed for the education of Blacks in the surrounding community (most of the current senior members of the church received their early education in that school) not only did she taught at Free Union, but also at Brandy and Flat Run in Orange for 35 years. The schoolhouse was recognized as a National Historical landmark.”
Piedmont Community Band concert Oct. 17The Piedmont Community Band is back and presenting its first concert since Christmas 2019 at 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 17 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church.
Get out your capes and join in for a fun crafts program followed by a band performance of musical themes from favorite superhero movies and TV shows.
Support groups meet in WarrentonSpiritual Care Support Ministries hosts a variety of free support groups for those who are grieving, divorced, separated and widowed.
“From Parting Ways to Better Days” meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays at 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton. The meeting is for those who are divorced or separated. Severing a relationship is never easy. This program will help attendees to deal with the past, make sense of what they are experiencing now, and equip them to plan for a better future.
A Spouse Loss Support Group meets from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the center to discuss topics of interest to those whose spouse has died. It is a place to learn valuable information about recovering from grief and renewing hope for the future.
A Bereavement Support Group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the center. Morning Bereavement Support Group meets from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays. Grieving the loss of a loved one is a painful, yet natural part of healing. The ministry is here to help navigate through that process. Each session of our bereavement group will feature a video of personal stories from people who are grieving the death of a loved one, a workbook, guided conversation, and a chance to share personal experiences with others who have had a similar loss. RSVP 540/349-5814. scsm.tv.
Rev. Kenneth Thomas preaching at Antioch CulpeperThe Rev. Kenneth Thomas will preach on Sunday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 23. for morning services at Antioch Baptist Church on South West Street in Culpeper.
Meetings, Amissville United Methodist Sunday service is held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall.
At 7 p.m. this Tuesday, Oct. 19 is the Charge Conference at Culpeper United Methodist Church. United Methodist Women will make crafts at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 20 in the social hall.
Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw in the church office at 540/937-4978.
Christmas Bazaar in NovemberCulpeper United Methodist Women will host its annual Christmas Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Brandy Station fire hall, 20057 Fleetwood Heights Rd in Brandy Station.
More than 35 vendors have already signed up and the group would love to have some more. Interested? Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/825-9407 or mahjwh@verizon.net
Prayer breakfast at Mt Pisgah, in TannersMen’s Ministry of Mount Pisgah Baptist will host a prayer breakfast starting at 7 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 16 at the church, 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Dr. in Tanners.
The Rev. Linwood Smith of Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant will be guest speaker. Lectures begin at 9 a.m. The Rev. Walter Bryant is pastor at Mount Pisgah.
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
Donations are always needed. Food Closet needs this week are drinks (bottled water, Gatorade, soda), individually wrapped snacks, canned fruit and instant oatmeal. ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook and 540/825-1177.
Thanksgiving Buy-A-Bird fundraiser The Culpeper Food Closet is now accepting donations for its Buy-A-Bird Thanksgiving program for local needy around the holidays.
An estimated 700 families were served through the program last year, receiving a Thanksgiving turkey from the food closet and side dishes through the annual contribution from SWIFT. This year, recipients will receive a voucher to their bird from Safeway. Sides and turkey voucher distribution will start Oct. 25. Culpeper Human Services handles eligibility.
Want to Buy-A-Bird to support the program? They cost $20/piece. Donate at ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet/food-closet-thanksgiving-program/ or send a check in the mail to: The Culpeper Food Closet P.O. Box 343 Culpeper, VA 22701. Write “Thanksgiving” in the memo line.
Outdoor benefit concert to renovate Mt. Zion BaptistThe World Famous Swanee Quintet of Augusta, Georgia will headline an outside program of live music starting at 3 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 17 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.
The Old Gospel Dynamics, of Reston, will also perform with The Zion Hill Gospel Singers of Washington, D.C. and Mike & the Fellas, of Fredericksburg. Benefit tickets are $20 all in support of renovating Mount Zion Baptist Church in Criglersville, the Rev. Ada Summers, pastor. The Rev. Frank Lewis and Rev. Bernardo Snipes are sponsors. Contact 540/661-2071, 540/717-5667 or 703/459-0821.
MVCC Sermon: ‘Raw is Real’Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for Oct. 17 is, “ Raw is Real.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade at 9 a.m. and babies-pre-k at 10:30. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Senior Connections Club on MondaysThe Adult Day Center coming to Culpeper in 2022 invites all senior adults and their caregivers to join a weekly Senior Connections Club10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West. St. Engaging activities, art, music, reminiscing, and intergenerational time. Register at 540-825-8192 or culpeperadultday@gmail.com.
Children’s church, Youth group and Bible studyAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
The congregation participates at the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution every 4th Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department. Donations of nonperishable food items and hygiene products are also given to Culpeper Food Closet. 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org