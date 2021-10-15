Religion news for Oct. 15, 2021

Piedmont Community Band concert Oct. 17The Piedmont Community Band is back and presenting its first concert since Christmas 2019 at 1:30 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 17 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Get out your capes and join in for a fun crafts program followed by a band performance of musical themes from favorite superhero movies and TV shows.

Support groups meet in WarrentonSpiritual Care Support Ministries hosts a variety of free support groups for those who are grieving, divorced, separated and widowed.

“From Parting Ways to Better Days” meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays at 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton. The meeting is for those who are divorced or separated. Severing a relationship is never easy. This program will help attendees to deal with the past, make sense of what they are experiencing now, and equip them to plan for a better future.

A Spouse Loss Support Group meets from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the center to discuss topics of interest to those whose spouse has died. It is a place to learn valuable information about recovering from grief and renewing hope for the future.