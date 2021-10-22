Religion news for Oct. 22, 2021

Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts a variety of free support groups for those who are grieving, divorced, separated and widowed.

“From Parting Ways to Better Days” meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays at 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton. The meeting is for those who are divorced or separated. Severing a relationship is never easy. This program will help attendees to deal with the past, make sense of what they are experiencing now, and equip them to plan for a better future.

A Spouse Loss Support Group meets from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the center to discuss topics of interest to those whose spouse has died. It is a place to learn valuable information about recovering from grief and renewing hope for the future.

Bereavement Support Group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the center. Morning Bereavement Support Group meets10–11:30 a.m. Mondays. Grieving the loss of a loved one is a painful, yet natural part of healing. The ministry is here to help navigate through that process. Each session of our bereavement group will feature a video of personal stories from people who are grieving the death of a loved one, a workbook, guided conversation, and a chance to share personal experiences with others who have had a similar loss. RSVP 540/349-5814. scsm.tv.