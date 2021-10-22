Religion news for Oct. 22, 2021

Harvest Fest upcoming at Alum Spring
A very special annual event “HARVEST FEST” will be happening 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 30 at Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Everyone is invited to attend an evening full of fun for the whole family. There will trunk or treat, hay rides, bounce house, games, cake walk, hotdogs and much more. Come and enjoy a wonderful evening of fellowship
Alum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday outside under the pavilion at the church. Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
This month’s mission offering will support Christ in Action. The church also participates in the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution the 4th Wednesday of the month at Reva Fire Department. The congregation collect non-perishable food and hygiene items for the Culpeper Food Closet. 540/825-3820 alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org
Sunday morning worship in person
Beulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. Culpeper.
Parishioners are asked to please wear their mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook. Join the church at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study on the Book of Luke. Conference call only, 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
Saturday night Trunk or Treat
Antioch Baptist will host Trunk-or-Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
All Hallows Eve Bones Service
Youth and families are welcome to attend an All Hallows Eve Bones Service at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 in the cemetery at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St. in Culpeper. Rain or shine, the program moves into the parish hall in bad weather and will include games, refreshments and treats inside the hall after the cemetery service. Costumes are encouraged.
Support groups for divorced, grieving
Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts a variety of free support groups for those who are grieving, divorced, separated and widowed.
“From Parting Ways to Better Days” meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays at 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton. The meeting is for those who are divorced or separated. Severing a relationship is never easy. This program will help attendees to deal with the past, make sense of what they are experiencing now, and equip them to plan for a better future.
A Spouse Loss Support Group meets from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the center to discuss topics of interest to those whose spouse has died. It is a place to learn valuable information about recovering from grief and renewing hope for the future.
Bereavement Support Group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the center. Morning Bereavement Support Group meets10–11:30 a.m. Mondays. Grieving the loss of a loved one is a painful, yet natural part of healing. The ministry is here to help navigate through that process. Each session of our bereavement group will feature a video of personal stories from people who are grieving the death of a loved one, a workbook, guided conversation, and a chance to share personal experiences with others who have had a similar loss. RSVP 540/349-5814. scsm.tv.
Rev. Thomas preaching at Antioch Culpeper
The Rev. Kenneth Thomas will preach this Sunday Oct. 23 morning services at Antioch Baptist Church on South West Street in Culpeper.
Amissville United Methodist meetings
Sunday service is held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall.
Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.
Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw in the church office at 540/937-4978.
Christmas Bazaar in November
Culpeper United Methodist Women will host its annual Christmas Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Brandy Station fire hall, 20057 Fleetwood Heights Rd in Brandy Station.
More than 35 vendors have already signed up and the group would love to have some more. Interested? Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/825-9407 or mahjwh@verizon.net
Culpeper Food Closet Need of the Week
The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.
Donations are always needed. Food Closet needs this week are drinks (bottled water, Gatorade, soda), individually wrapped snacks, canned fruit and instant oatmeal. ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook and 540/825-1177.
Sermon: Rock Bottom God’s Not Afraid of the Dark
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for Oct. 24 is, “ Rock Bottom “God’s Not Afraid of the Dark”.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade at 9 a.m. and babies-pre-k at 10:30. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Senior Connections Club on Mondays
Senior Connections Club meets10 to 11 a.m. Mondays, at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West. St. Engaging activities, art, music, reminiscing, and intergenerational time. Register at 540-825-8192 or culpeperadultday@gmail.com.