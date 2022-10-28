Religion news for Oct. 28, 2022

Blue Ridge Chorale BBQ & Dancing tonight

The Blue Ridge Chorale will hold its annual BBQ & Dancing fundraiser 5-7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 28 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Come enjoy BBQ, fixins, and an evening of dancing. Admission is $20/adult. Children eat free with a paying adult. Carry out is available.

The Blue Ridge Chorale invites singers of all ages and backgrounds to join them for choir practices 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

Trunk or Treat Saturday in Amissville

Amissville United Methodist is hosting Trunk or Treat this weekend 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the church parking lot, 14760 Lee Highway.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at the church with Sunday worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

A business meeting of the United Methodist Women will be held at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2 in the social hall.

Election Day grilled cheese & soup

Little Fork United Methodist Circuit Women will serve up a variety of soups, grilled cheese sandwiches and pie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day.

The lunch will be provided at Oak Shade United Methodist Church, 9906 Rixeyville Rd., Rixeyville for a free will offering. Funds to go towards mission projects. Carry out will be available.

Fall Harvest Festival at CUMC

Culpeper United Methodist is hosting a Fall Harvest Festival 2-7 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29 at the church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

All are invited for this time of fellowship, reuniting and connecting with the community in celebration of God’s goodness.

Event will feature live music, craft vendors, bounce house, trick-or-treating, crafts, games, pumpkin painting, prayer tent and Zenesis food truck.

Richardsville Fall Festival

Join Oakland Baptist Church for a Fall Festival 5-8 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29 at Richardsville Fire and Rescue Department, 29361 Elys Ford Rd. in Culpeper County.

Costume contest (no scary costumes), hayrides, moon bounce, treats and family fun.

5th Saturday

Open Mic & Jam

The always-popular 5th Saturday Open Mic & Jam returns at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29 to Waddell Memorial Presbyterian church in Rapidan.

The program of shared food and music is open to the public. The event has been held for the past 12 years, and has attracted musicians and performers from Orange, Greene County, Madison, Albemarle and as far as D.C. and Farmville, reports Waddell Church pastor, the Rev. Mac McRaven.

Beginning musicians are encouraged to perform in front of an audience, and seasoned music veterans often form impromptu groups, for everything from Gospel, bluegrass, to classics, old favorites, even karaoke. Sing-alongs are encouraged, as well as solos and original offerings.

Harvest Festival in Gordonsville

Church of the Living God will host a harvest festival 2-6 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 30 on site at 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville.

Food, games, trunk-or-treat, moon bounce and so much more. Free for the community.

Medicare answers at Senior Chats

Sharon Accardo, Senior Insurance Professional and Medicare Educator, will be the guest speaker for the next meeting in the ongoing series, Senior Chats, at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Wondering what types of community services are available for senior adults and their families or, perhaps, who to contact to locate this information?

For answers to these questions as well as other useful information, join the church at 10:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month for Senior Chats. Attendees sit down with community leaders to get ‘up close and personal,’ as they help navigate the many services and opportunities available in this area.

Accardo will be at Senior Chats at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10, 2022 in the Worship Center. Get answers to questions about Medicare. For information, contact Hans Murdock, 540-825-8192 or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org

155th church anniversary in Mitchells

Historic Mitchells Presbyterian Church will celebrate its 155th Anniversary with 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Nov. 6, including special All Saints recognition.

A catered luncheon will follow. The church invites all to come and participate in this wonderful celebration. Mitchells Presbyterian is always open to everyone, according to a church release.

One Love Culpeper: a day of serving

A key verse for Christians from the New Testament Book of John quotes Jesus, “This is my commandment: love each other as I have loved you.”

That sentiment is the theme for, “One Love Culpeper” on Nov. 5, a day of serving Culpeper neighbors through yard clean-up projects and outdoor home repairs. His Village Church is organizing the effort and is currently seeking volunteers of all skilled levels to join them, including people with construction experience as ramp build and repair projects are high priority.

Donations of time, talent, skills, financial or material assistance also appreciated, in support of One Love Culpeper. All individuals, businesses, organizations and churches are welcome to get involved.

Email oneloveculpeper@gmail for a volunteer application or an application for assistance through the project. Questions? Contact 540/818-4846.

UMC Women’s Christmas Bazaar

Acclaimed as the most popular and well attended Christmas Bazaar in the area, the Culpeper United Methodist Women’s holiday extravaganza will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Brandy Station VFD.

Vendors are invited to sign up for this favorite seasonal event, offering of a wide variety of crafts and other items.

The 34-year old bazaar has proven to be a fun experience for the whole family. Lunch will be available for purchase from the Ladies Auxiliary of Brandy Station Fire Department.

CUMC Women will have a bake sale table and other homemade goodies. All are welcome to bring baked goodies for the bake sale. Contact Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/270-1666 or mahjwh@verizon.net to reserve a table.

Surviving the Holidays

Grieving the death of a loved one and wondering how to get through the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday? Why not consider GriefShare ~ Surviving the Holidays?

Culpeper Baptist Church is offering this helpful, encouraging seminar for individuals facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The program will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 in the intergenerational space at the church, 318 S. West St.

Just follow the signage to the entrance and a host will greet attendees there. The seminar is free, and supplies are provided.

The seminar will feature video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other experienced folks offering practical suggestions and reassurance.

Participants will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas, and exercises for daily help through the holiday season. For information, contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org.

Honoring 40 years in the ministry

Antioch Baptist Church Madison will honor the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr. for 40 years in the ministry, with special services next month.

Morning worship will be 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 with a guest speaker, minister Sandra April Taylor and a worship leader, the Rev. Charles F. Lewis.

Lunch will be served following the morning service. The afternoon will be begin at 2:30 p.m. with a song service featuring the Spiritual Harmonizers. The Rev. Halliard Brown will be worship leader.

Gospel Promoter’s 40th Anniversary concert

Greater Faith Temple will host a program of gospel music at 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the church, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper.

Participants for this special 40th anniversary event will include Zion Hill Gospel Singers, emcee Brother David Logan, Old Gospel Dynamics, Evangelist Jamie & the Sisters of Love, Bishop Luke Sanders & the Sensational Singing Star and Mike & the Fellas. The Rev. Bernardo Snipes is pastor. $10/donation, doors open at 3 p.m.

For information, contact Sis. Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667 or Sis. Victory Butler at 571/230-0746.

Super Seniors

at St. Stephen’s

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal on the first, third and fifth Thursday of the month for Super Seniors.

The group meets 1-3 p.m. for games, refreshments and lots of great conversation in the gathering room behind the historic church, on the third floor above Culpeper Food Closet, 120 N. Commerce St.

All seniors are welcome and to bring their favorite game to share.

Let Your Light Shine disc golf glow event

Mountain View Community Church is hosting ‘Let Your Light Shine’ this Saturday, Oct. 29 at its disc golf course on the Orange Campus, 23540 Raccoon Ford Rd.

The event, 5:30-10:30 p.m., will be a a two disc challenge singles format. The MVCC disc golf course is 9 holes which will also feature alternate tee pads to make an 18 hole layout. Individuals will play two 18 hole rounds.

Glow discs, led lights, or vinyl stickers are the preferred method of lighting your discs. The course will have baskets that are lit up and portions of the course will also have lights throughout it. See mountainviewcc.net/events/ for registration.

Sermon—Prayer and Worship: 5th Sunday

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Oct 30 is, “ Prayer and Worship – 5th Sunday.”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grades) and Surge (7th and 8th) programs at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the Week: PB&J, canned veggies

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are: condiments, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard, non-refrigerated salad dressings, peanut butter and jelly and canned vegetables.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Beulah Baptist services in-person, online

In-person Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship at 10 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

The church asks congregants to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Conference call Bible study: Book of Numbers

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper holds a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays studying the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament.

Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. Questions? Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.

Brandy Station church services

Christ Episcopal worships in person at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church, 14586 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. See Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station on Facebook.

Wednesday Bible Study

Jeffersonton United Methodist holds Wednesday Bible study at 10 a.m. at the church, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd., next to Jeffersonton Community Center/post office. All community members are welcome. Contact 540/522-9466.

Divorce Support Group in Warrenton

Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts various free programs and support groups for people experiencing the loss of a loved one, divorce, separation or chronic illness.

A Divorce Support group is held 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the office, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton Sometimes life throws a curveball. Divorce Support will provide tools to help better understand the circumstances and navigate through the loss of separation or divorce. RSVP at scsm.tv or 540/349-5814.