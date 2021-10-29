Religion news for Oct. 29, 2021

Anniversary gospel concert at Wayland

The World Famous Swanee Quintet of Augusta, Georgia is coming back next month by popular demand to Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center in Rixeyville.

The group will perform for the 39th Gospel Promoter Anniversary for the Rev. Dr. R. Bernardo Xavier Snipes at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. With music by Mike and the Fellas of Fredericksburg. Sponsored by Minister Annette Bushrod, contact her at 703/223-9073.

Support groups in Warrenton for the hurting

Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts a variety of free support groups for those who are grieving, divorced, separated and widowed.

“From Parting Ways to Better Days” meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays at 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton. The meeting is for those who are divorced or separated. Severing a relationship is never easy. This program will help attendees to deal with the past, make sense of what they are experiencing now, and equip them to plan for a better future.

A Spouse Loss Support Group meets from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sundays to discuss topics of interest to those whose spouse has died. It is a place to learn valuable information about recovering from grief and renewing hope for the future.