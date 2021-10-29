Religion news for Oct. 29, 2021

Beulah Baptist offers in-person and Zoom services, call-in study
Beulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship service at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. Culpeper.
Parishioners are asked to please wear their mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.
Join the church online at 7 p.m. for Wednesday Bible study on the Book of Luke. Conference call only, 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.
A ‘Journey to Joy’ with actor Frank Runyeon
“As the World Turns” Hollywood actor Frank Runyeon will present a three-day mission, “Journey to Joy,” nightly at 7 p.m. Nov. 8-10 in the sanctuary at Precious Blood Catholic Church in Culpeper.
The event is free with a free will offering to help offset costs. Bring the family and listen as Runyeon tells “The Story of Luke,” “The Sermon on the Mount” and a talk about “Hollywood vs Faith.”
The actor, who also starred in “Santa Barbara,” is a wonderful storyteller, according to a church release. Audiences will enjoy simple but dramatic special effects. Each performance runs about 80-minutes with no intermissions.
The star of the show manages runyeonproductions.com/ and has been performing Bible texts for 25 years.
Contact Kelly Bennett, Evangelization Coordinator at 703/501-2206 or kbennett@pbcconline.com.
Harvest Fest Saturday night at Alum Spring
Everyone is invited to attend an evening full of fun for the whole family during a Harvest Fest taking place 4-6 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 30 at Alum Spring Baptist Church in Culpeper.
There will trunk or treat, hay rides, bounce house, games, cake walk, hotdogs and much more. Come and enjoy a wonderful evening of fellowship. Contact 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org
Trunk or Treat on West St.
Antioch Baptist will host Trunk-or-Treat 5 to 7 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 30 at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.
All Hallows Eve Bones Service
Youth and families are welcome to attend an All Hallows Eve Bones Service at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 30 in the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church cemetery, around back at, 115 N. East St. in Culpeper.
Rain or shine, the program will move into the parish hall for games, refreshments and treats after the cemetery service. Costumes are encouraged.
Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway in Orange
Mount Holy Baptist Church will be sponsoring a Drive-Thru Grocery Giveaway from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 or while supplies last in the Orange County Library parking lot, 146 N Madison Rd. in Orange.
Groceries are for anyone in need, does not matter where they live. Call 540-287-6005 for information.
Adopt a family thru Christmas Basket Program
The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is looking for businesses, churches and individuals to adopt a family this season.
Please call Sue Jenkins at 540/825-7768 to participate. Monetary donations are also being accepted to purchase hams or turkeys for each family. Send donations to: Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program P.O. Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701.
Jenkins said thank you to all who adopt a family or make a donation.
Buy-A-Bird campaign ongoing at Culpeper Food Closet
Want to give to the Food Closet this year? Donate at ststephensculpeper.net/home/food-closet-thanksgiving-program, drop off a check or cash to the church office 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday–Friday, or mail a check made payable to The Culpeper Food Closet P.O. Box 343 Culpeper, Virginia 22701. Write “Thanksgiving” on the memo line.
Christmas Bazaar at Brandy Station VFD
Culpeper United Methodist Women will host its annual Christmas Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Brandy Station fire hall, 20057 Fleetwood Heights Rd in Brandy Station.
More than 35 vendors have already signed up and the group would love to have some more. Interested? Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/825-9407 or mahjwh@verizon.net
Sermon: “Big and Small—My Story My Song”
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for Oct. 31 is, “Big and Small: My Story My Song”.” Children’s programs for K-5th grade at both services, 5th-8th grade at 9 a.m. and babies-pre-k at 10:30. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Sunday service under the pavilion
Alum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday outside under the pavilion at the church. Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
This month’s mission offering will support Christ in Action. The church also participates in the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution the 4th Wednesday of the month at Reva Fire Department. The congregation collect non-perishable food and hygiene items for the Culpeper Food Closet. 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org
Bobby Slaughter Memorial Men’s Prayer Breakfast set Dec. 4
The Antioch Baptist Church Trustee Ministry announces this 3rd Annual event beginning at 9 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the church on West Street in Culpeper.
Deacon Vernon Sutton will give the opening prayer with scripture reading and intro of the emcee by Kannatis Crawford. Worship leaders will be Deacon Terry Butler with music from the Rev. Charles Staunton and Robert Michie.
There will be a testimonial from Buster Nelson and mini messages from the Rev. Evan Newman and the Rev. Darnell Lundy. The Rev. Uzziah Harris will give the closing prayer.
Anniversary gospel concert at Wayland
The World Famous Swanee Quintet of Augusta, Georgia is coming back next month by popular demand to Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center in Rixeyville.
The group will perform for the 39th Gospel Promoter Anniversary for the Rev. Dr. R. Bernardo Xavier Snipes at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. With music by Mike and the Fellas of Fredericksburg. Sponsored by Minister Annette Bushrod, contact her at 703/223-9073.
Support groups in Warrenton for the hurting
Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts a variety of free support groups for those who are grieving, divorced, separated and widowed.
“From Parting Ways to Better Days” meets 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sundays at 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton. The meeting is for those who are divorced or separated. Severing a relationship is never easy. This program will help attendees to deal with the past, make sense of what they are experiencing now, and equip them to plan for a better future.
A Spouse Loss Support Group meets from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sundays to discuss topics of interest to those whose spouse has died. It is a place to learn valuable information about recovering from grief and renewing hope for the future.
Bereavement Support Group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Morning Bereavement Support Group meets10–11:30 a.m. Mondays. Grieving the loss of a loved one is a painful, yet natural part of healing. The ministry is here to help navigate through that process. Each session of our bereavement group will feature a video of personal stories from people who are grieving the death of a loved one, a workbook, guided conversation, and a chance to share personal experiences with others who have had a similar loss. RSVP 540/349-5814. scsm.tv.
Amissville United Methodist services
Sunday service is held at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the social hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.
Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw in the church office at 540/937-4978.