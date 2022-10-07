Religion news for Oct. 7, 2022

Church craft, yard sale in Mitchells

Mitchells Presbyterian is hosting a craft sale and yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 8 at the church, 12229 Mitchells Rd. in Culpeper County.

There will be something for everyone plus free lunch of a hot dog, chips and a drink. Rain date is Oct. 11.

Hidden in Plain Sight

Mountain View Community Church is partnering with local groups to present a community conversation on human trafficking at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

Open discussion about human trafficking, how it affects communities like Culpeper, and the parts everyone plays in the fight against it. Come meet leaders in the community who are committed to this fight and learn what to do to take a stand. Partnering organizations: are Anti-Trafficking International, Culpeper Police Department, Forever Free and SAFE.