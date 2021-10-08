Religion news for Oct. 8, 2021

Outdoor benefit concert to renovate Mt. Zion BaptistThe world famous Swanee Quintet of Augusta, Georgia will headline an outside program of live music starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Rd. in Rixeyville.
The Old Gospel Dynamics, of Reston, will also perform with The Zion Hill Gospel Singers of Washington, D.C. and Mike & the Fellas, of Fredericksburg. Benefit tickets are $20 all in support of renovating Mount Zion Baptist Church in Criglersville, with the Rev. Ada Summers, pastor. The Rev. Frank Lewis and Rev. Bernardo Snipes are sponsors. Contact 540/661-2071, 540/717-5667 or 703/459-0821.
Free gospel concert at Alum SpringThe LeFevre Quartet will perform in concert at 6 p.m., Oct. 9 at Alum Spring Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
The award-winning music group is well known in gospel music circle, recently releasing three No. 1 songs. The concert is free of charge and open to everyone.
Blessing of Animals at St. Stephen’sSt. Stephen’s Episcopal will host its Blessing of the Animals at 5 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 10 on the front lawn of the historic church on North East Street in downtown Culpeper.
The patron saint of animals St. Francis loved creatures great and small. Presiding rector, the Rev. Bill Sachs, will be offering blessings in that spirit and laying on of hands in a circle ceremony. There will be songs and readings, biscuits and treats for participating beasts.
Tethered animals of all types are welcome. In the past, excepting 2020, when COVID cancelled the ceremony, the church has blessed horses, ducks, dogs and cats, turtles, goldfish, lizards and even a stuffed unicorn. All are welcome, church membership not required.
Guest preachers at Antioch CulpeperThe Rev. Damian Batts will be preaching this Sunday, Oct. 10 for morning services at Antioch Baptist Church on South West Street in Culpeper. The Rev. Kenneth Thomas will preach on Sunday, Oct. 17 and Oct. 23.
UMC Women business meetingAmissville United Methodist will hold worship service at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Oct. 10 in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway in Amissville. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall of the Church. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.
At 9:30 a.m. this Wednesday, Oct. 13, the UMC Women will host its business meeting in the social hall.
Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw in the church office at 540/937-4978.
Buy-A-Bird fundraiserThe Culpeper Food Closet is now accepting donations for its Buy-A-Bird Thanksgiving program for local needy around the holidays.
An estimated 700 families were served through the program last year, receiving a Thanksgiving turkey from the food closet and side dishes through the annual contribution from SWIFT.
This year, recipients will receive a voucher to get their bird from Safeway. Sides and turkey voucher distribution will start Oct. 25. Culpeper Human Services handles eligibility.
Want to Buy-A-Bird to support the program? They cost $20/piece. Donate at ststephensculpeper.net/culpeper-food-closet/food-closet-thanksgiving-program/ or send a check in the mail to: The Culpeper Food Closet P.O. Box 343 Culpeper, VA 22701. Write “Thanksgiving” in the memo line.
Prayer breakfast in TannersMen’s Ministry of Mount Pisgah Baptist will host a prayer breakfast starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the church, 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Dr. in Tanners.
The Rev. Linwood Smith of Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant will be guest speaker. Lectures begin at 9 a.m. The Rev. Walter Bryant is pastor at Mount Pisgah.
Food Closet Need of the WeekThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. Donations are always needed and appreciated.
This week, the ministry asks for Spam, drinks (Gatorade, bottled water, soda), sugar and feminine products. ststephensculpeper.net culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook and 540/825-1177.
Where Does My Strength Come From?Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon for Oct. 10 is, “ Fool-proofing your life: Where Does My Strength Come From?” Children’s programs for K-5th grade provided at both services, 5th-8th grade at 9 a.m. and babies-pre-k at 10:30.
Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Senior Connections Club on MondaysThere’s a new opportunity for senior adults.
The Adult Day Center coming to Culpeper in 2022 invites all senior adults and their caregivers to join a weekly Senior Connections Club. The free gathering is held 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West. St. Engaging activities will include art, music, reminiscing, and intergenerational time. Register at 540-825-8192 or culpeperadultday@gmail.com.
Chili Cook-Off, Harvest FestivalAlum Spring Baptist welcomes the community to worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday in the sanctuary of the church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd. in Culpeper.
Services are posted on Facebook. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Adult Bible study is at 9:45 a.m. Youth group for grades 7-12 is at 10 a.m. along with K-6 Sunday School.
This month’s mission offering will go to support the Alma Hunt offering for Virginia Missions. Upcoming events at the church will include a Chili Cook-off and Harvest Festival.
Children’s church for K-6 is provided during Sunday morning worship. Alum Spring Baptist also holds Bible studies at 6 p.m. on Sunday at and at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Youth Group meets at 5 p.m. every Sunday to study God’s word and for fellowship. All are welcome.
The congregation participates at the Blue Ridge Food Bank food distribution every 4th Wednesday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department. Donations of nonperishable food items and hygiene products are also given to Culpeper Food Closet. 540/825-3820 or alumspring@comcast.net and see alumspringbaptist.org
Statement on Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Bishop Michael Burbidge is raising awareness about National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. It is a serious, preventable problem that affects 12 million American men, women and children every year, according to a diocese release. Severe domestic violence includes physical and sexual violence, psychological aggression and stalking. Countless children have witnessed it disrupting their development and imposing tremendous suffering, the bishop said.
“As the Body of Christ, we must stand ready to assist those who are being abused. How can we as Catholics help? First, become aware of the signs of domestic abuse. Work with your parish to make people aware of this problem, and lovingly encourage victims to seek help.
“Catholic Charities and other Catholic counselors and domestic violence shelters in our Diocese offer victims support and safety. Urge victims to call the Domestic Abuse Hotline. Counseling is also available for those who abuse others and seek to turn from this path of violence and manipulation.
“Finally, and most importantly, if you are a victim of domestic violence, please know you are not alone. Please reach out to a trusted friend or family member, a fellow parishioner or your parish pastor. We are here to help you, and pray with you and for you.
“Through the intercession of St. Monica, patron saint of abuse victims, may all who are victims of domestic abuse feel your steady presence, healing and mercy. May our homes be places of safety and security and may the peace of Christ let love prevail in our families now and always,” the bishop stated.
Christmas Bazaar in NovemberCulpeper United Methodist Women will host its annual Christmas Bazaar 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Brandy Station fire hall, 20057 Fleetwood Heights Rd in Brandy Station.
More than 35 vendors have already signed up and the group would love to have some more. Interested? Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/825-9407 or mahjwh@verizon.net