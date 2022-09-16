Religion news for Sept. 16, 2022

250th church anniversary revival

Crooked Run Baptist is celebrating its 250th Anniversary this year—1772-2022.

All are invited to attend upcoming services at the church, up on the hill at 7351 James Madison Highway in Rapidan, Culpeper County.

Revival will be held nightly at 7 p.m. from Sept. 22-24. Homecoming worship service will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Early Fall Festival in Madison

Herbon Lutheran is hosting an early fall festival 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the church, 899 Blankenbaker Rd. in Madison.

Free admission and free parking at this seasonal event for all ages. Door prizes, hot dogs, drinks, popcorn, ice cream, fall crafts, corn hole and more. 540/948-4381.

Spirit of Love: Fall Jubilee Concert

Greater Faith Temple will host a gospel music program at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the church, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper.

Participants will include Spirit of Love Ministries, Andrew Walker and Prayze of Washington, D.C., Kenneth Marsh and Favored, Dr. Bernardo Snipes, The Barbour Travelers, Mike and the Fellas, and Evangelist Robin Barbour & Daughters of Zion. $10/donation

UMC Women’s Christmas Bazaar

Acclaimed as the most popular and well attended Christmas Bazaar in the area, the Culpeper United Methodist Women’s extravaganza will be held this year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Brandy Station VFD.

Vendors are invited to sign up for this favorite seasonal event, offering of a wide variety of crafts and other items.

The 34-year old bazaar has proven to be a fun experience for the whole family. Lunch will be available for purchase from the Ladies Auxiliary of Brandy Station Fire Department.

CUMC Women will have a bake sale table and other homemade goodies. All are welcome to bring baked goodies for the bake sale.

Interested in a table? Contact Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/270-1666 or mahjwh@verizon.net

Sonrise Saturday—Rock Painting

Kids ages 4-11 are invited to enjoy another fun-filled Sonrise Saturday 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 24 in the fellowship hall at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St.

Youth will have fun learning Bible stories as they try their hand at rock painting. Register for this free event at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Sonrise Saturdays is an opportunity for spiritual growth through interactive activities.

Speaker at Christian Fellowship

Chosen People Ministries representative Dennis Karp will return to Culpeper Christian Fellowship to speak during the 10:45 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Sept. 25.

This service is open to the public and the entire Culpeper community is invited to attend. The church is located at 15460 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

Chosen People Ministries is a 128-year-old missionary outreach founded by Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian rabbi who came to believe Jesus was the Messiah of Israel, the release stated. From humble beginnings in Brooklyn, New York, Chosen People Ministries has grown into a worldwide ministry with outreach centers in Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, France, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Ukraine and the United States.

Throughout its history, Chosen People Ministries has been unwavering in its commitment to bring the Gospel message of salvation in Jesus “to the Jew first and to the Gentile” throughout the world, according to the church release.

Final night of revival at Shiloh

Shiloh Baptist concludes revival services at 7:45 p.m. tonight, Sept. 16 with guest preacher Pastor Donnell Comfort.

Sunday services are held at 10 a.m. at the church, 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station.

In-person services Sunday

Christ Episcopal worships in person at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church, 14586 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. See Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station on Facebook.

Sunday worship in Amissville

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

All Saints Chapel panel discussion

Boys Home of Virginia in Covington is excited to announce a Fall Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Boys Home hopes to use this opportunity to highlight student accomplishments and hear from long-time principal Ms. Teresa Johnson, at the helm of the school for many years and has done an amazing job, according to a Boys Home release.

A delicious lunch will be served in the dining hall with staff and students, followed by a self-guided tour of the campus. The day will wrap up in All Saints’ Chapel with a student panel discussion that will give visitors a glimpse of what campus life is like. RSVP 540-965-7707 or mnichols@boyshomeofva.org by Oct. 7.

Boys Home of Virginia, founded in 1906, provides a healthy and supportive environment for young men whose lives have been negatively impacted by poverty or family instability. Students are provided food, clothing, shelter, and guidance in a manner that supports the successful transition to adulthood along with educational and career opportunities.

Community choir at CUMC

The Blue Ridge Chorale invites singers of all ages and backgrounds to join them for choir practices 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

Former assistant director Melanie Bolas is the chorale’s new director. Register until Sept. 12 for the fall season at brcsings.com/registration or in person.

Wednesday Bible study in Jeffersonton

Jeffersonton United Methodist holds Wednesday Bible study at 10 a.m. at the church, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd., next to the Jeffersonton Community Center/post office.

All community members are welcome to attend. Contact 540/522-9466

‘Old Age Ain’t for Sissies’Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts various free programs and support groups for people experiencing the loss of a loved one, divorce, separation or chronic illness.

‘Old Age Ain’t for Sissies’ is held from 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays through Nov. 7 at the office, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.

This weekly discussion group about aging is led by the Rev. Dr. John Killinger, a retired pastor of churches from N.Y. to L.A., professor of several seminaries & universities, writer of many books, and now himself an old man.

Among numerous topics for discussion are: “Handling Your Aches & Pains,” “Facing Your Own Mortality,” “Coping with Setbacks & Losses,” “Redefining Your Faith as an Older Person,” and “The Importance of Pets, Family, and Friends as You Age.”

A Divorce Support group is held 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the office. Sometimes life throws a curveball. Divorce Support will provide tools to help better understand the circumstances and navigate through the loss of separation or divorce. RSVP for the programs at scsm.tv or 540/349-5814.

Bus trip to see

‘David’

A local group will take an autumn bus trip to Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to see the stage play, “David.”

The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from Culpeper on Oct. 22 from the parking lot near Gold’s Gym in Southgate Shopping Center. The group will dine at Hershey Farm restaurant after the show.

Tickets are $170, including play tickets, bus fare and all you can eat meal. Contact Betty Turner at 540/825-6954 as soon as possible to reserve your seat. Payment is due Sept. 20.

Free clothes at Sharing ClosetCulpeper Baptist Church is back with its free clothes closet for the community.

Donate clothes, coats and personal hygiene products for a giveaway Saturday, Sept. 24 at the church. office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Sermon: Next Door— A Right to HateMountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Sept. 18, is “Sermon: Next Door-A Right to Hate.”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grades) and Surge (7th and 8th grades) programs at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Courtyard baptism

Join Culpeper Baptist at noon Sept. 25 in the courtyard on South West Street as they baptize congregants and from Maranatha.

Want to be baptized? Reach out to Pastor Dan Carlton at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org, Hans (hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org) or Jim (jdevries@culpeperbaptist.org).

Gospel Fest at Wayland

A benefit for Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Gospel Fest 2022 will be held at starting at 4 pm. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the center in Rixeyville. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Featured performers will be The Loving Sisters of Roxboro, N.C., Pastor Tammy Caesar of The Shirley Caesar Singers of Baltimore, Md., Evangelist Robin Barbour & The Daughters of Zion of Fairfax, and Mike & The Fellas of Fredericksburg.

Concert tickets $20/advance and $25/door. Dinners will be sold as well.

To get tickets, contact Sis. Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667, Sis. Alice Smith at 540/825-3146 or the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr., former moderator, at 540/661-2071. The Rev. Bernardo Snipes is Wayland Assoc. Moderator.

Need of the week: fruit and cereal

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: canned fruit (peaches and mixed fruit) and cereal-corn flakes and crisped rice.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177