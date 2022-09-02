Religion news for Sept. 2, 2022

UMC Women business meeting, country breakfast

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

A UMC Women business meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 in the social hall. UMC Men will host a country breakfast 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 in the social hall.

Homecoming Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 with the Rev. Danny Kesner as guest speaker. A potluck luncheon will follow in the church social hall. Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Coat giveaway at Open Door

Free winter coats for all sizes will be available during a giveaway 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 10 at Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Highway in Culpeper.

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, of Boston, Virginia is sponsoring the event.

Warrenton church revival

Trinity Baptist will hold revival services Sunday, Sept. 11-Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the church, 8803 James Madison Hwy., two miles south of Warrenton.

Evangelist Richard Harper of King, N.C. will be guest preacher. Sunday services will be at 9:45 and 11 a.m., and 6:30 p.m. Monday- Wednesday services will be at 7:30 p.m.

A full time evangelist, Harper has preached revivals, Bible conferences and youth rallies across the nation and in numerous foreign countries. In addition, he serves on the Board of Trustees of the Ambassador Baptist College in Lattimore, NC.

During the revival meeting there will be a special exciting program for children ages 4-10. Each evening they will enjoy singing, puppets, Bible stories and more in a separate service geared to their level.

Free bus transportation will be available for the Sunday morning services from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper, and Prince William counties. Call 540/347-7640 or visit www.tbcwarrenton.org to request a ride. Nurseries will be available through age three.

Trinity’s pastor, Dr. Vinton Williams, and the congregation extend an invitation to everyone to attend the meeting. The church is located at 8803 James Madison Hwy., 2 miles south of Warrenton on US 29.

Wednesday Bible study

Jeffersonton United Methodist will begin a Wednesday Bible study at 10 a.m., Sept. 7 at the church, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd., next to the Jeffersonton Community Center/post office.

All community members are welcome to attend. Contact 540/522-9466

Ministers breakfast, tour of support center

Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts various free programs for those experiencing the loss of a loved one, divorce or chronic illness.

Coffee & Conversation is held 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the office, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton. The ministry opens to the community for fellowship, encouragement, and hope through conversation with others.

Porch Music Ministry is held 1-2 p.m. Thursdays. The community is invited to sit the porch and rock out with a variety of great music! Play an instrument? Bring it and play along!

A minister’s breakfast and tour of the center will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 14. All clergy are invited to a continental breakfast and learn what Spiritual Care Support Ministries can offer their ministry and congregation.

Bus trip to see ‘David’

A local group will take an autumn bus trip to Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to see the stage play, “David.”

The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from Culpeper on Oct. 22 from the parking lot near Gold’s Gym in Southgate Shopping Center. The group will dine at Hershey Farm restaurant after the show.

Tickets are $170, including play tickets, bus fare and all you can eat meal. Contact Betty Turner at 540/825-6954 as soon as possible to reserve your seat. Payment is due Sept. 20.

142nd church homecoming

With a theme of “Blessed to be a Blessing,” Beulah Baptist will celebrate its 142nd Homecoming during anniversary services at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Rixeyville.

The guest preacher will be the Rev. Dr. Angie Lewis, of Angie Lewis Ministries, Inc. The guest choir will be from Rising Zion Baptist Church, Jeffersonton.

Morning worship will start at 11 a.m. followed by a reception in the Butler-Bannister Fellowship Hall. Please join us, according to a church notice. Contact Pastor Pitts at 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com.

BBQ Battle & Blues Fest

A culinary confrontation of emergency services professionals, the first-ever BBQ Battle & Blues Festival will be held 4-8 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 3 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

The BBQ battle will feature pit master competitors from Culpeper’s finest emergency services, law enforcement and fire and rescue.

Judges will be 100 randomly-selected attendees presenting a Peoples Choice Award with a judges panel for the event champion.

There will be live blues from local artists on the main stage with lawn seating. Carnival style games and PD Ident-A-Kid. Any proceeds will benefit the church’s children’s and youth ministry. All are welcome for live music, family fun and fellowship.

Free clothes at Sharing Closet

Culpeper Baptist Church is back with its free clothes closet for the community.

Donate clothes, coats and personal hygiene products for a giveaway Saturday, Sept. 24 at the church. office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Sermon: Next Door—Equal Measurements

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Sept. 4, is “Sermon: Next Door-Equal Measurements

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grades) and Surge (7th and 8th grades) programs at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Courtyard baptism

Join Culpeper Baptist at noon Sept. 25 in the courtyard on South West Street as they baptize congregants and from Maranatha.

Want to be baptized? Reach out to Pastor Dan Carlton at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org, Hans (hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org) or Jim (jdevries@culpeperbaptist.org).

Senior Chat Group at Culpeper Baptist

For senior adults and their families—ever wonder about the types of community services are available? Wonder who to contact to locate this information?

For answers to these questions and other useful information, join the monthly senior chat group at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St. Enter through the courtyard.

Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock will get ‘up close and personal,’ as she helps navigate the many services and opportunities the agency offers seniors.

Gospel Fest at Wayland

A benefit for Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Gospel Fest 2022 will be held at starting at 4 pm. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the center in Rixeyville. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Featured performers will be The Loving Sisters of Roxboro, N.C., Pastor Tammy Caesar of The Shirley Caesar Singers of Baltimore, Md., Evangelist Robin Barbour & The Daughters of Zion of Fairfax, and Mike & The Fellas of Fredericksburg.

Concert tickets $20/advance and $25/door. Dinners will be sold as well.

To get tickets, contact Sis. Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667, Sis. Alice Smith at 540/825-3146 or the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr., former moderator, at 540/661-2071. The Rev. Bernardo Snipes is Wayland Assoc. Moderator.

Need of the week: canned pasta, juices, beef stew

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices and toilet paper.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Mon-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177