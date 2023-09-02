Baptist church partners for first Pamper Me Pink 5K

Culpeper Baptist Church, UVA Culpeper Medical Center and Pamper Me Pink are partnering to host the first Pamper Me Pink 5K on Oct. 7, in support of breast cancer awareness.

Proceeds from the Annual Pamper Me Pink event provide scholarships for mammograms and follow-up imaging to individuals of financial need within the local hospital’s service area. To date, over 700 community members of Culpeper and surrounding counties have benefited mammography screenings and follow up imaging provided through Pamper Me Pink, founded by Sharon Welch Clark of Pepperberries and UVA Community Health.

The Pamper Me Pink 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 from the Culpeper hospital at 501 Sunset Lane. The race will traverse area neighborhoods and scenic Rockwater Park before ending back at the hospital.

The race is open to everyone, including runners and fitness walkers. Team or group registration is available for coworkers, family members, classmates and anyone else who would enjoy this event. Registration is at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Culpeper/PamperMePink5k.

Culpeper Baptist has hosted the July 4th Freedom 5k for the past eight years. This year the Culpeper Freedom 5k fielded the largest group of participants with 260 runners — the oldest of whom was 85 and ran with her grandchildren.

Freedom 5k proceeds, worth more than $3,800, were divided between Girls on the Run and the July 4th Festival Committee to cover the cost of fireworks. To learn more about the upcoming Pamper Me Pink 5k or to be a business sponsor, see culpeperbaptist.org/pink5k.

Local food ministry still distributing globally

Stand in Faith Ministries, founded in 2020 by Ray and Barbara Parks of Gordonsville, provided a recent update on their efforts to feed the bodies and souls of the hungry around the world.

The Christian nonprofit’s 2023 summer appeal received pledges for up to $5,000 in matching grant funds, though financial resources have been very scarce in recent months, according to a release. As a result, many of the food ministries Stand in Faith Ministries sponsors have gone without assistance.

The needs are still dire, the release stated, mentioning the drought in Kenya. According to the European Commission, over 5.4 million people in the African country experienced acute food insecurity between March and June, and the crisis is likely to deepen in the following months.

In war-torn Ukraine, many residents are living in damaged homes or buildings ill-prepared for life-threatening freezing temperatures, according to the UN, estimating 17.6 million Ukrainians will need humanitarian assistance in 2023.

“With all the political and social drama constantly in the news here in the U.S., it’s easy to overlook the desperation of so many around the world,” according to the release from Stand in Faith Ministries.

The local nonprofit offers help and hope through dedicated pastors and evangelists around the world, offering food and caring Christian ministry where the needs are unmistakable. Stand in Faith provides food assistance and shares the gospel in Ukraine, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Honduras, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, Israel and Asia.

Donate to the effort at standinfaithministries.org or at Stand in Faith Ministries, P. O. Box 549, Gordonsville, VA 22942.

Ubuntu African Festival at the Depot

His Village Church is hosting an Ubuntu African Festival from 2-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Depot. The free event will feature live music, food and craft vendors with co-sponsors the Town of Culpeper and Culpeper Police Dept.

Homecoming Sunday at Amissville UMC

Homecoming Sunday service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 10 followed by a potluck luncheon at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Amissvile.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall. Worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Bible Study with Frank Fishback meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, both in the social hall.

Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978 for more information.

Church Christmas Bazaar vendors sought

The Annual Church Christmas Bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Brandy Station Fire Department, located at 19601 Old Church Road in Brandy Station. Interested in a table? Contact Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/270-1666 or mahjwh@verizon.net. Lunch will be available for sale during the event from the Ladies Auxiliary of Brandy Station Fire Department.

Grief and loss support groups at CBC

Culpeper Baptist Church is back with a new round of grief support groups.

Many kinds of loss cause pain and sadness. Shared stories can help those who are grieving realize they are not alone. Whether the loss is the death of a loved one or friend, job loss, financial reversal, divorce or something entirely different, everyone’s response is unique.

There is no “right” way to do it. However, there are things that can help on the journey, according to a church release. Each of the support group’s leaders has experienced loss. The group is a safe, welcoming place where attendees are free to heal at their own pace. Everyone is welcome and there is no pressure to participate in the confidential gatherings.

New meetings begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 and at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Culpeper Baptist Church, located at 318 S. West St. Park in the lower lot on West Street and enter the side door under the arch.

Homecoming at St. Stevens Baptist

St. Stevens Baptist Church will celebrating homecoming service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Lunch will follow morning service. Pastor Uzziah Harris from Unity Baptist Church of Culpeper will preach at 1 p.m.

Steak supper and open house in Mitchells

Mitchells Presbyterian will host a steak supper and open house on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the church, located at 12229 Mitchell Road in Culpeper County.

The open house will be held at 3:30 p.m. with outdoor family fall activities and tours of the historical sanctuary. Supper will be served at 5 p.m. with a menu of ribeye steak, hot dogs, green beans and potatoes and corn pudding, along with a variety of homemade salads and desserts.

All proceeds will benefit the Dot Faulconer Pavilion. For information, contact 540/829-1079.

Mt. Pisgah hosting homecoming and revival services

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church of Tanners will host homecoming and revival services. All are welcome. The homecoming service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10 with lunch to follow.

Revival services begin at 7 p.m., Sept. 12-14. A musical concert will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

The church is located at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Dr. in Tanners. The Rev. Walter Bryant is pastor. Contact 540/672-9065 for more information.

143rd church anniversary celebration

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper County will hosts its 143rd Anniversary & Homecoming celebration at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Guest preacher for the occasion will be the Rev. Jerome Gipson from Rising Zion Baptist Church in Jeffersonton. Morning worship will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a delicious dinner. All are welcome.

Blue Ridge Chorale fall season

The Blue Ridge Chorale is excited about the fall season and is inviting singers in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Spotsylvania to be a part of this amazing community choir.

The Blue Ridge Chorale practices at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the sanctuary at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Drive.

Those interested can sign up in person at rehearsal through Monday, Sept. 11 or at brcsings.com. The Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choir performing locally for over 50 years. Melanie Bolas is chorale director, chorale accompanist is Brittany Bache and Kelly Pellegreen is assistant director and accompanist.

Pizza with the Pastor at MVCC

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, Pursuit—An Imperishable Crown.

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grades) are available at both services. Surge for 7th and 8th graders is at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Learn more about the church and how to become a member at Pizza with the Pastor, happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 24. Childcare available for pre-K and elementary children.

Need of the week: personal care products

Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are personal care products: toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner and deodorant.

Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.