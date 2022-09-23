Religion news for Sept. 23, 2022

Gospel Fest Saturday

at Wayland

Baptist

A benefit concert for Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Gospel Fest 2022 will be held at starting at 4 pm. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the center in Rixeyville. Doors open at 3.

Featured performers will be The Loving Sisters of Roxboro, N.C., Pastor Tammy Caesar of The Shirley Caesar Singers of Baltimore, Md., Evangelist Robin Barbour & The Daughters of Zion of Fairfax, and Mike & The Fellas of Fredericksburg.

Concert tickets $20/advance and $25/door. Dinners will be sold as well.

To get tickets, contact Sis. Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667. The Rev. Bernardo Snipes is Wayland Assoc. Moderator.

Churches combine for courtyard baptismJoin Culpeper Baptist Church at noon this Sunday, Sept. 25 in the courtyard for a combined baptism with and Primera Iglesia Bautista Maranatha.

Want to be baptized? Reach out to Pastor Dan Carlton of Pastor Habacuc.

Rapidan church marks 250 yearsCrooked Run Baptist is celebrating its 250th Anniversary this year—1772-2022.

All are invited to attend upcoming services at the church, up on the hill at 7351 James Madison Highway in Rapidan, Culpeper County.

Revival started Thursday and is held nightly at 7 p.m. tonight and on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Homecoming worship service will take place at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 25.

MVCC hosting Korn singer for conversation on faithA founding member of a Grammy-winning California alternative metal band is bringing his personal story of faith, fatherhood and redemption for a special one-night conversation at Culpeper County High School.

Brian “Head” Welch, guitarist and singer-songwriter with Korn, will sit down with leaders from Mountain View Community Church for the free program at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the school auditorium.

He will talk about his rise to fame, his fall into addiction and family struggles, and how his life was redeemed and restored, according to event publicity. Welch recounted the experience in a 2018 documentary, “Loud Krazy Love.”

Raffle tickets are now on sale for two electric guitars donated by Jewell Tone Music, located at 203 N. Main St. in Culpeper. Welch will play and autograph the guitars before the drawing at the Oct. 1 program.

All proceeds will benefit CARS—Christ-Centered Addiction Resources—a branch of the church working to open an in-patient addiction treatment center for women in the area.

Only 1,000 raffle tickets will be sold for $20 at herestores.com/donate, at the door the night of the event or in advance at: Mountain View Community Church in Culpeper, Xpress Copy in Culpeper or at Jewell Tone, 203 N. Main St.

Town hall: how the church handles sexual assault & domestic violenceThe M.O.V.E. Church is hosting a town hall meeting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Culpeper County Library regarding on the topic of how the church handles sexual assault and domestic violence.

Panelists will include attorney Monica Chernin, nonprofit founder Roweena Davis, Andrew Terrell with Culpeper Police, author Karen Brown, SAFE Director Cindy Hedges, Kelly Street Gym founder Jon Russell and mental health specialist Stacey March.

Spirit of Love: Fall Jubilee ConcertGreater Faith Temple will host a gospel music program at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the church, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper.

Participants will include Spirit of Love Ministries, Andrew Walker and Prayze of Washington, D.C., Kenneth Marsh and Favored, Dr. Bernardo Snipes, The Barbour Travelers, Mike and the Fellas, and Evangelist Robin Barbour & Daughters of Zion. $10/donation

‘It Takes Faith’ camp meetingChurch of the Living God International is hosting a multi-day “It Takes Faith” camp meeting Oct. 5-8 at the church, 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville.

Pastor Debra Yard will preach at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 followed by guest speakers Oct. 6, Dr. Decker Tapscott, from Faith Christian Church & International Outreach Center, and Oct. 7, Dr. Wayne Frye, from Faith Christian Center International and Faith Christian Academy.

Apostle Carme Bolds, of Perfecting the Saints Ministries, will lead services 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 8, with Minister Lisa Gentry, from the host church in Gordonsville.

UMC Women’s Christmas BazaarAcclaimed as the most popular and well attended Christmas Bazaar in the area, the Culpeper United Methodist Women’s holiday extravaganza will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Brandy Station VFD.

Vendors are invited to sign up for this favorite seasonal event, offering of a wide variety of crafts and other items.

The 34-year old bazaar has proven to be a fun experience for the whole family. Lunch will be available for purchase from the Ladies Auxiliary of Brandy Station Fire Department.

CUMC Women will have a bake sale table and other homemade goodies. All are welcome to bring baked goodies for the bake sale.

Contact Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/270-1666 or mahjwh@verizon.net to reserve a table.

Sonrise Saturday—Rock Painting

Kids ages 4-11 are invited to enjoy another fun-filled Sonrise Saturday 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Sept. 24 in the fellowship hall at Culpeper Presbyterian Church, 215 S. Main St.

Youth will have fun learning Bible stories as they try their hand at rock painting. Register for this free event at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Sonrise Saturdays is an opportunity for spiritual growth through interactive activities.

Harvest Festival in GordonsvilleChurch of the Living God will host a harvest festival 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 30 on site at 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville.

Food, games, trunk-or-treat, moonbounce and so much more. Free for the community.

Ministry speaker at Christian Fellowship

Chosen People Ministries representative Dennis Karp will return to Culpeper Christian Fellowship to speak during the 10:45 a.m. worship service this Sunday, Sept. 25.

This service is open to the public and the entire Culpeper community is invited to attend. The church is located at 15460 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

Chosen People Ministries is a 128-year-old missionary outreach founded by Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian rabbi who came to believe Jesus was the Messiah of Israel, the release stated. From humble beginnings in Brooklyn, New York, it has grown into a worldwide ministry with outreach centers in Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, France, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Ukraine and the United States.

Antioch Baptist Usher’s Day“We walk by faith, not by sight” is the theme for Usher’s Day taking place at 11 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 25 at Antioch Baptist Church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. The Rev. Andrea McDowell will be the Guest Preacher.

In-person Episcopal services on Sunday

Christ Episcopal worships in person at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church, 14586 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. See Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station on Facebook.

Sunday worship in AmissvilleAdult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

All Saints Chapel panel discussionBoys Home of Virginia in Covington is excited to announce a Fall Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Boys Home hopes to use this opportunity to highlight student accomplishments and hear from long-time principal Ms. Teresa Johnson, at the helm of the school for many years and has done an amazing job, according to a Boys Home release.

A delicious lunch will be served in the dining hall with staff and students, followed by a self-guided tour of the campus. The day will wrap up in All Saints’ Chapel with a student panel discussion that will give visitors a glimpse of what campus life is like. RSVP 540-965-7707 or mnichols@boyshomeofva.org by Oct. 7.

Community choir at CUMCThe Blue Ridge Chorale invites singers of all ages and backgrounds to join them for choir practices 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

Wednesday Bible study in JeffersontonJeffersonton United Methodist holds Wednesday Bible study at 10 a.m. at the church, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd., next to the Jeffersonton Community Center/post office.

All community members are welcome to attend. Contact 540/522-9466

‘Old Age Ain’t for Sissies’Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts free programs and support groups for people experiencing the loss of a loved one, divorce, separation or chronic illness.

‘Old Age Ain’t for Sissies’ will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays through Nov. 7 at the office, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.

This weekly discussion group about aging is led by the Rev. Dr. John Killinger, a retired pastor of churches from N.Y. to L.A., professor of several seminaries & universities, writer of many books, and now himself an old man.

Among numerous topics for discussion are: “Handling Your Aches & Pains,” “Facing Your Own Mortality,” “Coping with Setbacks & Losses,” “Redefining Your Faith as an Older Person,” and “The Importance of Pets, Family, and Friends as You Age.”

A Divorce Support group is held 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays at the office. Sometimes life throws a curveball. Divorce Support will provide tools to help better understand the circumstances and navigate through the loss of separation or divorce. RSVP for the programs at scsm.tv or 540/349-5814.

Sight & Sound’s ‘David’

A local group will take an autumn bus trip to Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to see the stage play, “David.”

The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from Culpeper on Oct. 22 from the parking lot near Gold’s Gym in Southgate Shopping Center. The group will dine at Hershey Farm restaurant after the show.

Tickets are $170, including play tickets, bus fare and all you can eat meal. Contact Betty Turner at 540/825-6954 to reserve a seat.

Sharing Closet this SaturdayCulpeper Baptist Church is back with its free clothes closet for the community.

Available for men, women and children will be clothes, coats, jackets, sweaters, socks, undergarments and personal hygiene products at a giveaway from 9-11 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 24 in the courtyard of the church, 318 S. West St. office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Sermon: Next Door— Is Your Love in Action?

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for Sunday, Sept. 25, is “Sermon: Next Door-Is Your Love in Action?

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grades) and Surge (7th and 8th grades) programs at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Need of the week: condiments, salad dressing, PB&JThe Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, non-refrigerated salad dressings, peanut butter & jelly and canned vegetables.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, Culpeper Food Closet on Facebook and 540/825-1177.