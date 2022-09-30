Religion news for Sept. 30, 2022

Korn singer coming Saturday to CCHS for MVCC conversation

A founding member of a Grammy-winning California alternative metal band is bringing his personal story of faith, fatherhood and redemption for a special one-night conversation at Culpeper County High School.

Brian “Head” Welch, guitarist and singer-songwriter with Korn, will sit down with leaders from Mountain View Community Church for the free program at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 1 in the school auditorium.

He will talk about his rise to fame, his fall into addiction and family struggles, and how his life was redeemed and restored. Welch recounted the experience in a 2018 documentary, “Loud Krazy Love.”

Raffle tickets are now on sale for two electric guitars donated by Jewell Tone Music, located at 203 N. Main St. in Culpeper. Welch will play and autograph the guitars before the drawing Saturday.

All proceeds from the program will benefit CARS—Christ-Centered Addiction Resources—a branch of the church working to open an in-patient addiction treatment center for women in the area.

Only 1,000 raffle tickets will be sold for $20 at herestores.com/donate, at the door the night of the event or in advance at: Mountain View Community Church in Culpeper, Xpress Copy in Culpeper or at Jewell Tone, 203 N. Main St.

Meet your Muslim neighborsCulpeper Islamic Center is pleased to invite all communities to come join them in a free BBQ party from 5-9 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 1 at the local mosque, 14434 Rixeyville Rd. in Culpeper County.

At this event, attendees will get a chance to meet their fellow Muslim neighbors in Culpeper and make connections, according to organizers. Questions? Call 703/473-9432.

Bring pets: Blessing of the Animals

St. Stephen’s Episcopal celebrates St. Francis Day at 5 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 2 with a Blessing of the Animals ceremony.

Bring your pets lovingly restrained to the front lawn for a service of blessing and treats afterwards. The Rev. Trent Moore and the Rev. Deacon Emmetri Beane will officiate on site at the historic church, 115 N. East St. in downtown Culpeper.

Fall Jubilee Concert

Greater Faith Temple will host a gospel music program at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1 at the church, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper.

Participants will include Spirit of Love Ministries, Andrew Walker and Prayze of Washington, D.C., Kenneth Marsh and Favored, Dr. Bernardo Snipes, The Barbour Travelers, Mike and the Fellas, and Evangelist Robin Barbour & Daughters of Zion. $10/donation

M.O.V.E. Church 3rd anniversary

The M.O.V.E. Church of Culpeper is celebrating its third anniversary this weekend.

Maximizing Opportunities and gaining Victory through Excellence Church will celebrate the milestone at 9 a.m. services on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Sycamore Park Elementary School, 451 Radio Lane in Culpeper.

The special guest speaker will be Bishop Jeffery A.J. Johnson. The Rev. Adrian Sledge is pastor and founder of the MOVE Church with his wife, Ronica Sledge, executive pastor.

Sermon: ‘I Don’t Believe in the Church—Faked Perfection’

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Oct. 2, is “I Don’t Believe in the Church—Faked Perfection.”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grades) and Surge (7th and 8th grades) at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Need of the Week: heat-and-eat meals, juice, canned pasta

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices and toilet paper.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177

Church craft & yard sale in Mitchells

Mitchells Presbyterian is hosting a craft sale and yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the church, 12229 Mitchells Rd. in Culpeper County.

There will be something for everyone plus free lunch of a hot dog, chips and a drink. Rain date is Oct. 11.

Conference call Bible study: Book of NumbersBeulah Baptist Church of Culpeper holds a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays studying the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament.

Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. Questions? Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.

One Love Culpeper: a day of serving

A key verse for Christians from the New Testament Book of John quotes Jesus, “This is my commandment: love each other as I have loved you.”

That sentiment is the theme for, “One Love Culpeper” on Nov. 5, a day of serving Culpeper neighbors through yard clean-up projects and outdoor home repairs.

His Village Church is organizing the effort and is currently seeking volunteers of all skilled levels to join them, including people with construction experience as ramp build and repair projects are high priority.

Donations of time, talent, skills, financial or material assistance also appreciated, in support of One Love Culpeper. All individuals, businesses, organizations and churches are welcome to get involved.

Email oneloveculpeper@gmail for a volunteer application or an application for assistance through the project. Through one, we love many-with many, we love one, is the tagline.

Want to help? Sign up at signupgenius.com/go/ 10C0E4AACA62CA2FAC43-volunteer

Questions? Contact Cori Hutcheson at 540/818-4846.

Fish Fry & Car Show

Antioch Baptist Church of Madison will be hosting a fish fry and car show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Questions? Contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540-718-0190. Proceeds will benefit Strong Quality Youth Basketball and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

How the church handles sexual assault and domestic violence

The M.O.V.E. Church is hosting a town hall meeting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Culpeper County Library regarding on the topic of how the church handles sexual assault and domestic violence.

Panelists will include attorney Monica Chernin, nonprofit founder Roweena Davis, Andrew Terrell with Culpeper Police, author Karen Brown, SAFE Director Cindy Hedges, Kelly Street Gym founder Jon Russell and mental health specialist Stacey March.

Camp meeting in Gordonsville

Church of the Living God International is hosting a multi-day “It Takes Faith” camp meeting Oct. 5-8 at the church, 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville.

Pastor Debra Yard will preach at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 followed by guest speakers Oct. 6, Dr. Decker Tapscott, from Faith Christian Church & International Outreach Center, and Oct. 7, Dr. Wayne Frye, from Faith Christian Center International and Faith Christian Academy.

Apostle Carme Bolds, of Perfecting the Saints Ministries, will lead services 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 8, with Minister Lisa Gentry, from the host church in Gordonsville.

UMC Women’s Christmas Bazaar

Acclaimed as the most popular and well attended Christmas Bazaar in the area, the Culpeper United Methodist Women’s holiday extravaganza will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Brandy Station VFD.

Vendors are invited to sign up for this favorite seasonal event, offering of a wide variety of crafts and other items.

The 34-year old bazaar has proven to be a fun experience for the whole family. Lunch will be available for purchase from the Ladies Auxiliary of Brandy Station Fire Department.

CUMC Women will have a bake sale table and other homemade goodies. All are welcome to bring baked goodies for the bake sale.

Contact Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/270-1666 or mahjwh@verizon.net to reserve a table.

Church of Living God Harvest Festival

Church of the Living God will host a harvest festival 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 30 on site at 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville.

Food, games, trunk-or-treat, moonbounce and so much more. Free for the community.

Episcopal service at Brandy Station

Christ Episcopal worships in person at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church, 14586 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. See Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station on Facebook.

All Saints Chapel panel discussion

Boys Home of Virginia in Covington is excited to announce a Fall Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Boys Home hopes to use this opportunity to highlight student accomplishments and hear from long-time principal Ms. Teresa Johnson, at the helm of the school for many years and has done an amazing job, according to a Boys Home release.

A delicious lunch will be served in the dining hall with staff and students, followed by a self-guided tour of the campus. The day will wrap up in All Saints’ Chapel with a student panel discussion that will give visitors a glimpse of what campus life is like. RSVP 540-965-7707 or mnichols@boyshomeofva.org by Oct. 7.

Sunday worship in Amissville

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

BBQ & Dancing benefit for Blue Ridge Chorale

The Blue Ridge Chorale will hold its annual BBQ & Dancing fundraiser 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Come enjoy BBQ, fixins, and an evening of dancing. Admission is $20/adult. Children eat free with a paying adult. Carry out is available.

The Blue Ridge Chorale invites singers of all ages and backgrounds to join them for choir practices 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

Wednesday Bible Study

Jeffersonton United Methodist holds Wednesday Bible study at 10 a.m. at the church, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd., next to the Jeffersonton Community Center/post office.

All community members are welcome to attend. Contact 540/522-9466.

‘Old Age Ain’t for Sissies’

Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts free programs and support groups for people experiencing the loss of a loved one, divorce, separation or chronic illness.

‘Old Age Ain’t for Sissies’ will be held 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays through Nov. 7 at the office, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.

This weekly discussion group about aging is led by the Rev. Dr. John Killinger, a retired pastor of churches from N.Y. to L.A., professor of several seminaries & universities, writer of many books, and now himself an old man.

Among numerous topics for discussion are: “Handling Your Aches & Pains,” “Facing Your Own Mortality,” “Coping with Setbacks & Losses,” “Redefining Your Faith as an Older Person,” and “The Importance of Pets, Family, and Friends as You Age.”