Religion news for Sept. 9, 2022

Culpeper PD victorious at BBQ Battle Fest at CUMC

A culinary confrontation of emergency services professionals, the first-ever BBQ Battle & Blues Festival proved a smoking hot occasion this past Saturday, Sept. 3 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

Pit master competitors from Culpeper’s finest emergency services, law enforcement and fire and rescue participated.

Grill Master Jason Smith and Pit Assistant Ashley Banks, of the Culpeper Police Dept. had zero leftovers of their ribs, chicken wings, and corn on the cob.

The police duo won Overall Champion and People’s Choice awards. Little Fork Volunteer FD was also there, according to a post from event organizer Greg Harpine, from CUMC.

The evening was complete with some fantastic Blues Music with “Remington Steel” and “The Christian Blues Project,” Harpine said.

Over 100 people came out for the Labor Day weekend event.

UMC Women’s Christmas Bazaar

Acclaimed as the most popular and well attended Christmas Bazaar in the area, the Culpeper United Methodist Women’s extravaganza will be held this year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Brandy Station VFD.

Vendors are invited to sign up for this favorite seasonal event, offering of a wide variety of crafts and other items.

The 34-year old bazaar has proven to be a fun experience for the whole family. Lunch will be available for purchase from the Ladies Auxiliary of Brandy Station Fire Department.

CUMC Women will have a bake sale table and other homemade goodies. All are welcome to bring baked goodies for the bake sale.

Interested in a table? Contact Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/270-1666 or mahjwh@verizon.net

Speaker at Christian Fellowship

Chosen People Ministries representative Dennis Karp will return to Culpeper Christian Fellowship to speak during the 10:45 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Sept. 25.

He always brings fresh insight and understanding concerning what the scriptures say regarding the Messiah, according to a church release. This service is open to the public and the entire Culpeper community is invited to attend. The church is located at 15460 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

Chosen People Ministries is a 128-year-old missionary outreach founded by Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian rabbi who came to believe Jesus was the Messiah of Israel, the release stated. From humble beginnings in Brooklyn, New York, Chosen People Ministries has grown into a worldwide ministry with outreach centers in Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, France, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Ukraine and the United States.

Throughout its history, Chosen People Ministries has been unwavering in its commitment to bring the Gospel message of salvation in Jesus “to the Jew first and to the Gentile” throughout the world, according to the church release.

In stressing the Jewish roots of Christian faith, Chosen People Ministries hopes to make the message of the Messiah more accessible to Jewish people and also to help Christian believers achieve a greater appreciation of the Jewish basis of their own faith traditions.

Revival at Shiloh

Shiloh Baptist presents homecoming and revival services starting at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Sept. 11 with Pastor Reese Washington at the church, 15055 Stevensburg Rd. in Brandy Station. Lunch will be served after morning service.

Revival will be held nightly at 7:45 p.m. from Sept. 14-16 at the church in Culpeper County.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 will be Pastor Leteak White, Sept. 15, Pastor Jeremy Walker, and September 16 Pastor Donnell Comfort.

Come and be blessed!

In-person services Sunday

Christ Episcopal worships in person at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church, 14586 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. See Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station on Facebook.

Homecoming in Amissville

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

A UMC Women business meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 in the social hall. UMC Men will host a country breakfast 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 in the social hall.

Homecoming Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 with the Rev. Danny Kesner as guest speaker. A potluck luncheon will follow in the church social hall. Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Coat giveaway at Open Door

Free winter coats for all sizes will be available during a giveaway 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Sept. 10 at Open Door Baptist Church, 754 Germanna Highway in Culpeper.

Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, of Boston, Virginia is sponsoring the event.

Community choir at CUMC

The Blue Ridge Chorale invites singers of all ages and backgrounds to join them for choir practices 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

Former assistant director Melanie Bolas is the chorale’s new director. Register until Sept. 12 for the fall season at brcsings.com/registration or in person.

Warrenton church revi

val

Trinity Baptist will hold revival services this Sunday, Sept. 11-Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the church, 8803 James Madison Hwy., two miles south of Warrenton.

Evangelist Richard Harper of King, N.C. will be guest preacher. Sunday services will be at 9:45 and 11 a.m., and 6:30 p.m. Monday- Wednesday services will be at 7:30 p.m.

A full time evangelist, Harper has preached revivals, Bible conferences and youth rallies across the nation and in numerous foreign countries. In addition, he serves on the Board of Trustees of the Ambassador Baptist College in Lattimore, NC.

During the revival meeting there will be a special exciting program for children ages 4-10. Each evening they will enjoy singing, puppets, Bible stories and more in a separate service geared to their level.

Free bus transportation will be available for the Sunday morning services from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper, and Prince William counties. Call 540/347-7640 or visit www.tbcwarrenton.org to request a ride. Nurseries will be available through age three.

Trinity’s pastor, Dr. Vinton Williams, and the congregation extend an invitation to everyone to attend the meeting. The church is located at 8803 James Madison Hwy., 2 miles south of Warrenton on US 29.

Wednesday Bible study

Jeffersonton United Methodist holds Wednesday Bible study at 10 a.m. at the church, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd., next to the Jeffersonton Community Center/post office.

All community members are welcome to attend. Contact 540/522-9466

Ministers breakfast, tour of support center

Spiritual Care Support Ministries hosts various free programs for those experiencing the loss of a loved one, divorce or chronic illness.

Coffee & Conversation is held 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the office, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton. The ministry opens to the community for fellowship, encouragement, and hope through conversation with others.

Porch Music Ministry is held 1-2 p.m. Thursdays. The community is invited to sit the porch and rock out with a variety of great music! Play an instrument? Bring it and play along!

A minister’s breakfast and tour of the center will be held at 9 a.m. Sept. 14. All clergy are invited to a continental breakfast and learn what Spiritual Care Support Ministries can offer their ministry and congregation.

Bus trip to see ‘David’

A local group will take an autumn bus trip to Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to see the stage play, “David.”

The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from Culpeper on Oct. 22 from the parking lot near Gold’s Gym in Southgate Shopping Center. The group will dine at Hershey Farm restaurant after the show.

Tickets are $170, including play tickets, bus fare and all you can eat meal. Contact Betty Turner at 540/825-6954 as soon as possible to reserve your seat. Payment is due Sept. 20.

Free clothes at Sharing Closet

Culpeper Baptist Church is back with its free clothes closet for the community.

Donate clothes, coats and personal hygiene products for a giveaway Saturday, Sept. 24 at the church. office@culpeperbaptist.org.

Sermon: Next Door—When Good is Good Enough

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Sept. 11, is “Sermon: Next Door-When Good is Good Enough.” Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services.

Loop (5th and 6th grades) and Surge (7th and 8th grades) programs at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Courtyard baptism

Join Culpeper Baptist at noon Sept. 25 in the courtyard on South West Street as they baptize congregants and from Maranatha.

Want to be baptized? Reach out to Pastor Dan Carlton at dcarlton@culpeperbaptist.org, Hans (hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org) or Jim (jdevries@culpeperbaptist.org).

Gospel Fest at Wayland

A benefit for Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association, Gospel Fest 2022 will be held at starting at 4 pm. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the center in Rixeyville. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

Featured performers will be The Loving Sisters of Roxboro, N.C., Pastor Tammy Caesar of The Shirley Caesar Singers of Baltimore, Md., Evangelist Robin Barbour & The Daughters of Zion of Fairfax, and Mike & The Fellas of Fredericksburg.

Concert tickets $20/advance and $25/door. Dinners will be sold as well.

To get tickets, contact Sis. Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667, Sis. Alice Smith at 540/825-3146 or the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr., former moderator, at 540/661-2071. The Rev. Bernardo Snipes is Wayland Assoc. Moderator.

Need of the week: personal care items, canned meat

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The Food Closet’s needs for this week are: shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, canned meat, tuna and chicken.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday on site at 120 N. Commerce St.

culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177