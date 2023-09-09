Unwavering faith: Beulah Baptist marks 143 years

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper celebrated its 143rd Homecoming Sept. 3.

Over 160 people attended the anniversary celebration. Pastor Kenneth Pitts reminded the congregation they could come home, for the doors of the church are always open, according to a church release.

For 143 years, Beulah’s doors have remained open as it continues to worship the Lord as its ancestors did, the release stated.

“Reflecting on the past year at Beulah, we have seen many positive developments. Through preaching the Word of God, new faithful members continue to be drawn in. We have a fund drive to purchase a state-of-the-art sound system and put the church’s name on the building,” the church said.

Homecoming is not just a mere event on the calendar; it is an honored tradition that reminding parishioners of its roots, strengthening bonds and renewing the mission God has tasked them with, the release stated.

“This year’s Homecoming held even greater significance as we gathered after separation and uncertainty caused by unforeseen circumstances. It was a testament to our unwavering faith and resilience that continues to unite us repeatedly, standing firm as a beacon of hope and love in the community.”

Steak supper and open house in Mitchells

Mitchells Presbyterian will host a steak supper and open house today at the church, located at 12229 Mitchell Road in Culpeper County.

The open house will be held at 3:30 p.m. with outdoor family fall activities and tours of the historical sanctuary. Supper will be served at 5 p.m. with a menu of ribeye steak, hot dogs, green beans and potatoes and corn pudding, along with a variety of homemade salads and desserts. All proceeds will benefit the Dot Faulconer Pavilion. For information, contact 540/829-1079.

Ubuntu African Festival today in Culpeper

His Village Church is hosting an Ubuntu African Festival from 2-7 p.m. today at the Depot. The free event will feature live music, food and craft vendors with co-sponsors, the Town of Culpeper and Culpeper Police Department.

Crepe myrtle dedication at Amissville UMC

Homecoming service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Sunday followed by the dedication of a crepe myrtle in the church cemetery at Amissville United Methodist, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Amissvile. A potluck luncheon will immediately follow in the church social hall.

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall. Worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Bible Study with Frank Fishback meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, both in the social hall. Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Baptist church partners for first Pamper Me Pink 5KCulpeper Baptist Church, UVA Culpeper Medical Center and Pamper Me Pink are partnering to host the first Pamper Me Pink 5K on Oct. 7, in support of breast cancer awareness.

Proceeds from the annual Pamper Me Pink event provide scholarships for mammograms and follow-up imaging to individuals of financial need within the local hospital’s service area. To date, over 700 community members of Culpeper and surrounding counties have benefited mammography screenings and follow up imaging provided through Pamper Me Pink, founded by Sharon Welch Clark of Pepperberries and UVA Community Health.

The Pamper Me Pink 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 from the Culpeper hospital at 501 Sunset Lane. The race will traverse area neighborhoods and scenic Rockwater Park before ending back at the hospital.

The race is open to everyone, including runners and fitness walkers. Team or group registration is available for coworkers, family members, classmates and anyone else who would enjoy this event. Registration is at runsignup.com/Race/VA/Culpeper/PamperMePink5k. For more on the Pamper Me Pink 5k or to be a business sponsor, see culpeperbaptist.org/pink5k.

Local food ministry still distributing globally

Stand in Faith Ministries, a local nonprofit founded in 2020 by Ray and Barbara Parks of Gordonsville, continues to feed the bodies and souls of the hungry around the world. The needs remain dire, according to a recent release mentioning the drought in Kenya and desperate conditions in war-torn Ukraine. Many residents are living in damaged homes and buildings ill-prepared for winter’s freezing temperatures.

Stand in Faith Ministries offers help and hope through dedicated pastors and evangelists around the world, giving food and caring Christian ministry where the needs are unmistakable. Stand in Faith provides food assistance and shares the gospel in Ukraine, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Honduras, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, Israel and Asia.

Donate to the effort at standinfaithministries.org or at Stand in Faith Ministries, P. O. Box 549, Gordonsville, VA, 22942.

Church Christmas Bazaar vendors sought

The Annual Church Christmas Bazaar will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Brandy Station Fire Department, located at 19601 Old Church Road in Brandy Station. Interested in a table? Contact Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/270-1666 or mahjwh@verizon.net. Lunch will be available for sale during the event from the Ladies Auxiliary of Brandy Station Fire Department.

Community Day, Fish Fry and Antioch Madison

Antioch Baptist Church of Madison will host Family & Friends Day at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. The guest speaker will be Minister A.C. Edwards of Mount Zion First African Baptist Church in Charlottesville. Community Day will start at 1 p.m.

The Antioch Baptist Church Madison Fish Fry & Car and Bike Show Fundraiser will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 14. The entry fee is $20 and meals are $12. Preorder is available.

For more information, contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540/718-0190. Proceeds will benefit Strong Quality Youth Basketball and the Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

Grief and loss support groups at Culpeper Baptist

Culpeper Baptist Church is back with a new round of grief support groups.

Many kinds of loss cause pain and sadness. Shared stories can help those who are grieving realize they are not alone. Whether the loss is the death of a loved one or friend, job loss, financial reversal, divorce or something entirely different, everyone’s response is unique.

There are things that can help on the journey, according to a church release. Each of the support group’s leaders has experienced loss. The group is a safe, welcoming place where attendees are free to heal at their own pace. New meetings began at 6 p.m. last Wednesday and at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the church, located at 318 S. West St.

Mt. Pisgah hosting homecoming and revival services

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church of Tanners will host homecoming and revival services this weekend and the coming week. All are welcome. The homecoming service will be at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with lunch to follow.

Revival services begin at 7 p.m., Sept. 12-14. A musical concert will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15.

The church is located at 217 Mt. Pisgah Church Dr. in Tanners. The Rev. Walter Bryant is pastor. Contact 540/672-9065 for more information.

Blue Ridge Chorale sign-up deadline

The Blue Ridge Chorale is excited about the fall season and is inviting singers in Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Greene, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Spotsylvania to be a part of this amazing community choir.

The Blue Ridge Chorale practices at 6:30 p.m. Mondays in the sanctuary at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located at 1233 Oaklawn Drive.

Those interested can sign up in person at rehearsal through Monday or at brcsings.com. The Blue Ridge Chorale is a community choir performing locally for over 50 years. Melanie Bolas is chorale director, chorale accompanist is Brittany Bache and Kelly Pellegreen is assistant director and accompanist.

Pizza with the Pastor at MVCC

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road.

The sermon topic for this week is, Pursuit: The Right Pursuit For Us.

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grades) are available at both services. Surge for 7th and 8th graders is at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Learn more about the church and how to become a member at Pizza with the Pastor, happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 24. Childcare will be available.

Need of the week: breakfast foods

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are for breakfast: Pop-Tarts, individual oatmeal packs, granola bars, cold cereal and canned fruit.

Drop off donations from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact the culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or call 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.