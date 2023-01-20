LILLY: A closer walk with God is the way to change in 2023

Are you thinking about some changes in your life for 2023? If so, what would you like to change most?

When you stand in front of the mirror, do you like what you see? I’m not referring only to your physical image but what you see deep inside. Do you like who you are, or would you like to improve who you are?

When it comes to outward change, we have a few options. We may be able to lose or gain some weight or possibly get a new hairstyle or go for some new clothes. These things may change our outward appearance, but changing what is on the inside is a job we need help with. The help we need for inside change comes from God. He is the author of real inside, deep down, spiritual change.

As Christians we should always desire a closer walk in our relationship with God. That is our primary reason for continual change.

Why is that important? Because we all tend to become overly content in our relationship with God and when that happens, we cease to grow in our faith.

His impact in our life can level out. We can stagnate and even lose the joy that once abounded in our daily walk. God is always interested in bringing us to the next level of life He has planned for us. If we fail to desire the next level , we will miss what He has planned for us in each new phase of life.

The Bible tells us we can live life more abundantly when we are closer to Him. Jesus said to his disciples, “I have come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly” (John 10:10). Desiring a closer walk with God brings freshness to our life and renewal to our soul. We can love deeper, be more enthused about relationships, express joy more freely, trust God for more faith and show up with encouragement for others.

Live abundantly! God is waiting to share an abundance of gifts and surprise blessings all along the road of life.

But often we miss the abundance of Christ in our spirit because we simply grow content and stationary in our relationship with Him. We lose our hunger for growth.

We should always remember that when we draw closer to God, He draws closer to us (James 4:8). When God draws nearer to us we are refilled, refreshed and influenced by His Holy Spirit. This causes us to be more like Him in our nature.

Our willingness to want God to change us for the better is all that is required to begin the process of making us more like Him. This is the essence of salvation. It is the work of God’s inside spiritual transformation through Christ that ultimately makes you and I different. It is nothing short of miraculous and we could never do this on our own.

In 2nd Corinthians, Paul tells us that “if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature. Old things have passed away; behold, all things are become new.”

I pray that your new year begins with a desire to draw closer to God and press toward the next level he has waiting for your life. His plans for you are good and they are the best you can experience in life.

“For I know the plans that I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for prosperity and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope” (Jeremiah 29:11). I pray you will seek God in 2023, with all your heart for renewal and change. Why settle for what you see in the mirror when you can experience the infinite transforming power of Jesus in your life.