Has anyone noticed how hard it is to find the truth in anything these days? It seems to be most elusive in our society. Deception is now pervasive in almost every facet of our lives.

Something has happened to America and it’s time we all pause to notice.

The ugliness of deception and lies within a nation can quickly destroy the very fabric of its foundations. When there is no truth, nothing can be trusted. When the plumb line for what is right disappears people will do what is right in their own eyes. When the moral compass that makes us human and civil can no longer point to true north, we become a nation that has lost its way.

The elusiveness of truth is becoming more and more troublesome. From small towns across our country to major sprawling cities, truth is disappearing before our very eyes.

It is being replaced with deception and lies in many of the major streams that make up our society. Not all, but many news outlets and media platforms have devised their own version of the truth.

Truth has become a result of which depends on the political and moral views of the sources. We can no longer trust the narratives that we once relied upon for true accounting of daily news in America and around the world. But deception doesn’t stop there.

Mainstream institutions for education, health care, corporate bureaucracies, and even our own government have joined in the game of deception against the people, and most have forgotten what the word truth even means. It has all become relevant shades of grey, undefinable and murky.

This is what people of the world would like you to believe but God unravels and exposes the heart of man. Jeremiah 17:9 says, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?”

Men are not really men and women are not really women, they are self-defining, according to growing segments of our society and they now have become whatever they say they are. There is no true reality, reality is what you say it is.

According to some politicians, our nation does not need borders. Our elected officials have now opened our borders to illegal migration, lethal drugs and human trafficking that are jeopardizing our national security and future generations of our nation. What once would have been viewed as a national crisis in this country is now characterized as incurable, inevitable and not a concern to be worried about. Nothing could be further from the truth.

The craziness, lies and deception seem to be endless. Who hasn’t been affected by all of this? Have you noticed smaller boxes of cereal in the food stores but with higher prices? A can of coffee got smaller while the price went up. Crime goes up, and our cities and even suburbs are not safe. Crime has become acceptable to feckless leaders and those in power want to defund our finest law enforcement organizations so that criminals may have more freedom to decide what is right and what is wrong. It all defies human logic.

There are many now in our country who have no remorse over killing another human being. Taking the life of an unborn child is a common occurrence. When a society can no longer distinguish reality, does not see the difference between right and wrong, defies the existence of truth, and says there are no consequences for actions, they have lost their moral compass. We have turned from the one source that defines all truth and that is God. Truth does not come from human beings. Truth is not what you say it is. Truth is not unknowable and truth has never disappeared or gone on a holiday. Truth is a person. His name is Jesus. Jesus said to him, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:16).

When a nation turns away from Truth himself, it will fall into self-destruction and darkness because truth is the light and the only true way to a sustaining existence. We are seeing it right now in America. Our nation is falling. Folks, if we don’t stop this course and turn back to God, ask for forgiveness and bring back truth we will cease to exist as a society and as a nation.

America is the last great nation of democracy, freedom and hope in this world. If America falls so the world will fall. God has put us here for an important reason for such a time as this. Pray for our nation. Return truth to every fabric of our being. He is the only true path to our future existence. “May the God of heaven and all creation cause us to see this so that we will turn from our foolishness and return to goodness and Godliness for restoration” (2nd Chronicles 7:14).