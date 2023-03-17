No one knows the day or the hour the Lord Jesus Christ will return to the world (Matthew 24:36). But by reading God’s word we can know and understand the signs of the times leading up to His return (Matthew 24:32-33).

Although this should be a major interest to the church, it is interesting how little some Christians know about the subject of eschatology and the coming event of Christ’s return. It is even more interesting, and a bit disturbing, how few pastors have taken hold of the subject and made it a significant point of education to their congregations.

Some may say, is it really that important to understand the details and dynamics of the return of Christ? Isn’t it enough to just know that He will return?

God’s word distinctly and specifically says yes (Luke 21:28).

We should be aware of what is going on in the world around us and also be concerned about the return of our Messiah for His church, for very good reason. Our knowledge of these things will inform the way we live, give us hope for the future and prosper a sense of urgency in our messaging to others about the gospel and eternal life.

The Old Testament informs us through prophecy that a Messiah will come to the world as payment for our sin and bring eternal life to believers through his death, burial and resurrection. But it doesn’t stop there.

The Word of God also informs us that after His life on earth, which occurred over 2,000 years ago, He will go to prepare a place for his people while building a spiritual kingdom of believers on earth and return in the last days for his church, the elect and his kingdom. This is hopeful and encouraging news to mankind.

But why is so little being taught or said about this great plan that God has vividly informed us of? Where is the excitement in teaching about this imminent event?

The New Testament is filled with words spoken by Jesus about his kingdom to come and extensively about his second coming. This subject matter seems to be sparse and lightly broached from pulpits today. While we are seeing and experiencing the escalation of world events that practically step off the pages of Bible prophecy, our preaching and teaching seems to avoid the obvious fulfillment of prophecy before our very eyes.

The 24th chapter of Matthew, and even chapter 17 of Luke, are but a few scriptures full of letters spoken by Jesus himself describing the last days of the world before his return.

Did you know that the book of Revelation is the only book in the Bible that tells us, specifically, those who read it will receive a blessing (Revelation 1:3)? So why is it so hard to find a church where the pastor and elders are teaching it? What kind of blessings are we missing as we sidestep these important segments of scripture?

Our world is now seeing and experiencing the escalation of a wide spectrum of sorrows. Jesus warned His disciples 2,000 years ago that all of this was going to take place (Matthew 24:8-9).

This week our daily news and media outlets tell us of catastrophes happening one after the other. People’s love for one another is growing cold. Crime appears to be increasing while judicial systems legalize and decriminalize some of the very things that are harming our society. We hear of wars and rumors of wars and we see nations rising up against one another. This is prophecy (Matthew 24:6) being fulfilled.

Should we be discouraged? The answer is no.

We should not be discouraged but encouraged and hopeful, realizing that God’s word is true and his prophecy reliable. We should, however, be informed and live our lives according to our hope and confidence in Christ (Jeremiah 29:11).

The world today is living in a time of obvious prophecy fulfillment. The church should be sharing God’s wisdom to better live in such a time as this. God has a magnificent plan for the church in these last world days, but how will the church prepare and pursue his work if we do not understand our role in basic biblical eschatology?

I pray that pastors, elders and Bible study leaders across America will begin to study these topics diligently and enthusiastically to inform and prepare the church for what is now and is to come.