LILLY: I Thank God for Christmas and New Beginnings

I love the thought of new beginnings. I love the possibilities that come with starting over. How many times in life have we said or done things we ultimately regretted? I can’t count the times I have wanted to take back something I said to someone or something I did in life. I think about how different things might have been with just one more chance.

I remember as a child, my mother would give coloring books to my sister and me. Our carefree exuberance in wielding Crayola crayons often resulted in rough art forms we thought were our best pieces of work. But our final presentations were often ridden with bad color choices and too many scribbles outside of the picture lines. But, as we finished our work efforts and submitted them for her review, she politely admired our efforts and without discouragement suggested we turn to the next page and try again.

We were always given a second chance. A new beginning. There were no wrong ways to express our talents, just better ways that would certainly come to light with just one more chance. She would turn the page and offer her suggestions and Voila! We were starting all over again with a clean new picture and a second chance with all things being possible.

I am also thankful that our loving Father in heaven is a God of second chances. He is the author of new beginnings. Through Him all things are possible. We see it in every aspect of His wonderful creation. Did you know that every time you see a sunrise, someone sees a sunset? Someone sees a new day beginning and someone sees their day come to a close. This repetitive miracle happens every minute of every day to people all around the world.

God also has created us, His people, and He loves every one of us. (John 3:16). He knows us intimately. He knows what worries you and every care you have. He knows your inner heart; your coming and going and He delights in you. He tells us in advance that the day to come will have worries of its own. He urges us to focus on the day that is at hand and let tomorrow be tomorrow. (Matthew 6:34)

He created the world and our life for living one day at a time. That was our intended capacity. What we find or lose today we will have the possibility of retrieving tomorrow. When we fall short in sin and disappointments today, He gives us hope and a second chance through Christ on the morrow. For this reason, He sent Jesus into the world as a Savior. The one who would save us from our sins.

Over 2,000 years ago, Jesus came to be the light of the world, who would pay the price for our sins on a cross he did not deserve. What a wonderful gift from God. He is the reason we celebrate Christmas. He is the author of new beginnings and hope of salvation for our future.

God has given us a life full of second chances and new beginnings. He knows our humanity of flesh full of shortcomings. He knows the world of sin in which we live. He knows we need a Savior and a new and fresh beginning in our souls to overcome the fatal effects of sin. For the ultimate new beginning in life, we need a Savior. His name is Jesus. Are you ready for a fresh and new beginning, a second chance at life? Imagine a new beginning with God. You could be forgiven of all your sins with all things new and possible.

Splash the colors of your heart and soul into the hands of God and let Him put you back within the lines of His care and love. He has a full and beautiful picture of your future that He has always planned and seen for you. (Jeremiah 29:11-13)

Let God turn the page and share it with you. Receive His gift of salvation. Jesus is our new beginning, and I thank God for Christmas and Jesus for new beginnings.

May God bless you richly and often.