Hearing and listening are two wonderful gifts we have been given by God in our magnificent composure as human beings. These wonderful and essential miracles were given to us for communication and conversation. Hearing is one thing, but listening is another. How much do we hear and how much do we listen? Sometimes I think not much of the latter. I am as guilty as anyone, I admit it. My wife will tell you that.

Have you ever been introduced to someone and then within the first few moments of conversation you forget their name? I have. It happens all the time to all of us. We hear someone speak directly to us, but we don’t really listen closely.

Have you ever met someone and attempted a conversation with them but found they really weren’t listening to you but rather waiting for you to finish speaking so that they could speak? Of course, we all have been in these circumstances.

When any of these things happen to us, we feel uncomfortable — and for good reason. It is important for us to listen to one another. I think it is probably one of the most important things that we can do in life.

As human beings, we want and need to communicate with one another and we want to know that when we speak, someone is listening to us. I mean, really listening, and not checking their email, texting or taking a phone call while the conversation disappears.

We should be deliberate about listening to and hearing others. You may not always agree with them, but at least listen, and then give your kind response based on what you have heard.

This is called a conversation and it is struggling to exist in America. Someone speaks, you listen, and then you speak back.

I want my grandchildren to grow up knowing what real conversation is. I want them to experience conversation and develop the ability to listen to others and respond. I fear that the art of conversation is being lost in the transformation of our hurricane society that is tethered to small electronic devices. Have you noticed it is getting more and more difficult to find someone who can hold a real conversation?

In America, have we stopped listening to one another and have we become so transformed through alternate social expression that we have become divided as a people? Maybe so.

Even our politics and ideologies have become severely affected as we sometimes seek to keep others from voicing their concerns and opinions. And even worse, our distancing has led to canceling others’ input and presence as though they have no right to be heard.

Are we losing our ability to respect and hear others when they speak? When we stop listening, we stop hearing, and when we have lost our ability to communicate we cannot exist as a peaceful community or as a nation.

Did you know God’s word has much to say about hearing and listening? In Romans 10:17, Paul tells us that “faith comes by hearing and by hearing the Word of God.”

We would not have the faith in God that he provides to us without listening and hearing his essential Word. The Bible tells us that Jesus also emphasized to his disciples the importance of listening. Many times, as he shared life-changing parables with them, Jesus beckoned, “He that has an ear, let him hear” (Matthew 13:9).

He said this because it was vital that they listen to what he was saying. Listening preserves our existence and connects us to others. No one can prosper or coexist in a society without listening and communicating effectively. Nations must coexist with nations and people must coexist with other people. To do this, we must communicate, listen to one another and care about one another.

Finally, God’s word says in James 1:19, “So then, my beloved brethren, let every man be swift to hear, slow to speak, slow to wrath.” Now this is some advice we can all use. I know I sure can. I have archived this verse in my own memory banks. Imagine the world if we all lived by God’s perfect counsel being quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to anger.

Let’s make a pledge today to exercise these principles and be better listeners. Let’s pause to really listen when someone speaks to us. Let’s give undivided attention to one another and, for at least a little while throughout every day, put the devices away and talk to someone face to face, making real conversation. We can do this, America. Does it not sound like good medicine for what ails our nation today? May God bless you richly and often.