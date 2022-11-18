LILLY: Strive to be a soil of the third kind

As the beautiful fall colors turn to deeper shades of brown, they soon usher in the months of winter. As I witness the subtle and inevitable changing of the seasons, I think about the harvest of fall that has come and gone. The crops grown in farm fields across the country have been brought in, trees and flowers have dropped their seeds and soon winter will pass. Spring will bring hope and the growth of new plants full of life. It is a miracle of God that He continues to sustain this cycle of life and growth.

Did you know that as we pass through the four seasons we can see a caricature of humanity and spiritual life? God’s reproductive process is burgeoning with things in the world that start from small seeds, that when planted, mature and grow. As we ponder this wonderful miracle of God one of the vital life-sustaining components is, where the seeds happen to fall. Where a seed is planted and nurtured will make all the difference in its survival.

Jesus wanted us to know that these same principles of new life and growth apply to our spiritual potential when we hear the Word of God. In fact, He uses this exact analogy in Matthew 13:3-9 to illustrate the various attitudes of man’s heart toward the gospel of Christ. He made His point by comparing the human heart to three kinds of soil conditions.

The first kind of soil Jesus compares the heart to is stony soil. This is soil that makes it difficult for a seed to even begin to grow. The seed may take root, but the soil is so shallow that it cannot sustain a root system and with difficult and intense conditions, it will die. This is the person who hears the Word of God and receives it with joy. It all sounded good, but they never allow the Word to penetrate their lives. They did not comprehend what they almost had. They soon forget what they heard and continue on as the Word dies out of their life. Their life just stays the same and old ways continue on.

The second kind of soil that Jesus compares our hearts to is a place that is ridden with thorn bushes. The thorns are so thick that the spiritual seed of God starts to root but is choked out by the overwhelming thorns. This is the one who receives the Word of God and is excited about serving God. They begin to do so, but their life is another story. Soon the cares of life, riches, lifestyle and everything opposed to God chokes out their spiritual life. Their priorities put God last. They never really devote their lives to following and serving God. Nothing begins to grow through their distractions. Life goes on, choking out what could have been, they never produce anything productive for God.

The third kind of soil that Jesus compares our hearts to is the best and most fertile soil of all. It is the rich soil of a heart that is receptive to a serious spiritual relationship with God. God becomes the priority in their life.

When this person hears God’s voice their heart allows the seed to begin to grow and the presence of God becomes greater and greater in their life. They become spiritual light, changing the lives of others. They become the salt of the world and spread the seasoning of Christ to those around them.

What kind of soil is your heart made of today? Do you possess the soil of the third kind? Only soil of the third kind is acceptable to God. He is calling on each of us to be productive farmers for the Kingdom of heaven.

Choose Jesus today. He is coming soon. “And behold, I am coming quickly, and My reward is with Me, to give to everyone according to his work” (Rev. 22:12).