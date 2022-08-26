Pastors, church celebrate work of Rev. Allen Fisher

As the Rev. Allen Fisher headed to the pulpit Sunday morning at The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg, he was a little surprised by what he saw in the front row.

There sat fellow pastors and representatives from five downtown churches and community groups Fisher has worked with over the years. After the initial amazement, he managed to tease them about who was taking care of their flocks because Sunday morning tends to be an important time in their line of work.

“That’s really quite an expression,” Fisher said about efforts brothers and sisters of the cloth had to make to be at his church. “I knew nothing about their coming and couldn’t believe it.”

Fisher is retiring the end of August after 41 years in the ministry—with 27 of them at the church perched at the corner of Princess Anne and George streets. When he asked that his last Sunday, Aug. 28, be as normal as possible, congregants and community members organized honors and recognitions ahead of his final sermon, including Sunday’s surprise and a Thursday celebration at the Fredericksburg Expo Center attended by almost 300 people.

“That was overwhelming in a different way, a different kind of thing, lots of kind words from people whom I respect and have served with for many years,” he said. “It’s very humbling. Really, it is.”

Those who sang his praises said he deserved the honors.

“He has been a prophetic voice among the pastors of Fredericksburg in helping them ground the churches in their mission, and I’m speaking about the nature and mission of the church in general,” said the Rev. Larry Haun of Fredericksburg Baptist Church. “He always God-centered us in what he did and that was really good.”

Haun organized the attendance by fellow downtown pastors, a group that he said includes leaders of Baptist, Catholic, Episcopalian, Lutheran and Presbyterian congregations. The pastors meet regularly to “eat and pray and are good friends,” said Haun, who had expected even more representatives Sunday but said some couldn’t find substitute speakers.

The city of Fredericksburg passed a proclamation in Fisher’s honor and the parchment paper was mounted on a marbled board and displayed on the church steps Sunday. It spelled out the ways the pastor, who graduated from Princeton Theological Seminary, has served those within the walls of his church, and beyond.

When he and other downtown pastors saw the needs of the homeless weren’t being met, they developed Micah Ecumenical Ministries. Fisher was one of the first to “use the word ‘neighbor’ to describe our people,” said Meghann Cotter, executive servant leader of Micah.

“He’s reminded us often that the work we’re doing is about ‘Thy Kingdom Come,’” she said, citing a passage from the Lord’s Prayer.

Fisher helped found the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region, an agency that manages more than 170 funds that distribute more than $2 million in charitable funds each year to Fredericksburg and surrounding counties. He’s served for more than 20 years on the board of Mary Washington Healthcare and as a trustee for foundations with both Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.

He’s also been on the board of Fredericksburg Personal Counseling Service and chaired the Department of Society Services board, making sure children, the disabled, the elderly and the poor got the mental, financial, medical and family services they needed, according to the city’s proclamation.

In other words, Fisher has done exactly what he’s encouraged his congregation to do. At Sunday’s service, Marjolijn Bijlefeld, who serves as the clerk of the session, the highest lay position in the Episcopalian church, read from a resolution passed by the church.

She repeated words he stated in a 2014 sermon, when he told listeners that Jesus commanded them to go to neighbors and neighborhoods, to the hidden places and back alleys, to the homes of the rich and poor, not just to talk the talk of the gospel, but to walk it.

“Engage where needed,” Bijlefeld said as she quoted Fisher. “Jesus authorized us to go. Go and get dirty and take nothing but love.”

Many of those in attendance experienced that for themselves. The Rev. Joseph Hensley said Fisher welcomed him with open arms, both as a colleague and friend, when he came to St. George’s Episcopal Church more than seven years ago.

“He’s a team player, he wants to part of the wider community and bring folks together,” Hensley said. “And as another pastor, I really respect his scholarship and the perspective he brings to his preaching, I’ve been blessed to hear him preach a number of times.”

Fisher also has the ability to focus on an individual’s needs at the exact moment help is needed, said Bill Nix, an elder at The Presbyterian Church. He recalled almost 20 years ago, when he and his family were visiting downtown Fredericksburg in search of a home to buy. Fisher didn’t know them from Adam, but when they entered the church grounds, he asked how he could help.

Nix told them they were having trouble finding a home for sale, Fisher offered to pray with them and encouraged them to return when they moved to the area. The next day, Nix said he saw a “house for sale” sign being put up in the front yard of a home, which he and his wife bought.

When the Nixes returned several months later, Fisher not only recalled meeting them, but remembered the names of the four family members. “He’s got a scary memory,” Nix said.

On his first Sunday at The Presbyterian Church, Fisher stood at the gate and greeted everyone by name, said Mary Ann Casey who’s part of the “Quarantine Quartet,” a scaled-down version of the choir that performed during COVID-19. Fisher had gotten the previous year’s church directory and matched names to faces—without ever having set eyes on any faces in person.

“He’s an incredible mind, an incredible intellect, always available to anyone,” she said.

As difficult as church members said it was to part ways, Casey said they’re thrilled that Fisher and his wife, Chris, who recently retired from Prince William County schools, will get some much-deserved time to relax.

“We are overjoyed at seeing them reach this stage of life,” Casey said. “They deserve every minute of retirement and the joy of being with their grandchildren.”

The Fishers have four children and three grandchildren, with a fourth on the way. They plan to travel, visit two of their children who live in Turkey and Israel, spend some time in the mountains of West Virginia and then settle into their retirement home in New Bern, North Carolina. Fisher guesses he won’t sit idle for long—because the needs are so great—but he’s looking forward to a few Sundays of simply being quiet.

He wanted those in his church and the Fredericksburg community at large to know that he’ll miss them, tremendously.

“I’ve said to people I could never take another full-time call because I couldn’t expend the energy to fall in love as much as I have here and what this place and this community and my colleagues in the ministry and the staff that I’ve served with here mean,” he said. “It’s just extraordinary. It will always be a special place for us.”