One of our earliest learning experiences is an activity called Connect the Dots.

Do you remember the excitement of clutching a “fat pencil,” in your chubby fingers, hunching over a worksheet splashed with random numbers and connecting the dots in numerical order? Licking your lips and bearing down, you found the 1, then 2 and connected them. You kept going, from number to number, not even trying to figure out what it would be when completed. Then, as you finish, you see the whole picture and “voila!” … or the first grade equivalent of voila.

Little did we know our teachers were teaching one of life’s greatest lessons: you can only see the whole picture clearly once you’ve connected all the dots.

In childhood, those dots are numbers or letters leading to adult problem-solving skills that allow us to see patterns, predict a logical or implied connection between facts and events, thus allowing for a reasonable prediction, solution or conclusion.

How I wish that today’s voters could remember to “connect-the-dots” as they evaluate their own religious, social and political decisions.

I am asking that, no matter which side of the divide you are on you please use the “connect-the-dots” method to map out what abortion means to all citizens. Given the populations destined to the most impacted, you’ll need to have quite a few dots; the large number of children born into unstable situations, hunger, poverty, single earner households, lack of child care, an already strained social service network, already overwhelmed school systems, the highest rate of maternity deaths among First World Nations and a health care system that will crumble under the weight of services needs.

If you are a person of faith who believes God takes care of everyone, I haven’t seen it when it comes to unwanted babies. They are the ones you remember — mothers who die in childbirth leaving orphans, fetuses genetically or physically doomed to stillbirth or the heart-rending short life of a baby who cannot survive.

I’ve held the hand of an adoptive mother the day she said goodbye to the child she had desperately wanted. She could no longer give it the 24 hour a day care he needed. When she adopted, she wasn’t told he was born addicted to drugs and had permanent health problems. The boy was going to a loving family in Texas that fostered babies born into addiction. I’ve watched the grieving of a young Jewish woman whose child took only one breath.

I’ve been the one who almost bled to death while driving to the hospital to have an unviable fetus removed.

There are many babies born into difficult home situations where the ramifications will accompany them throughout life. And then there are the babies who were destined never to be loved, cared for, educated and provided for.

Please, before you vote on only one issue, make sure you can connect the dots. If your candidate is elected, what else will happen to the entire United States of America?

Write down all the things that are important to you — caring for your family, your country, the environment, earning a paycheck, having enough food, having housing, having medical insurance. Now sharpen your pencil and start connecting the dots.