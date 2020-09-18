RABBI ROSE: Hope, Faith and Resilience

Since the arrival of the new coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., uncertainty appears to be the only thing we can count on. Our fears are tangible, even if the enemy is invisible, and pinning our hopes on getting America back to the way it was are unrealistic—just as unrealistic as trying to define what the “New Normal” might be.

We’ve just passed the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001. From that moment, time has been frozen, divided into “before, during, and after.”

Humans have managed their way through wars, famine, drought, pestilence and plague, and have come out the other side. Resilience is the key—learning to roll with the punches. Life has always consisted of “before, during and after.”

In the darkest times we cling to hope for the future, or cleave to our faith, and a belief that God will help. But without developing resiliency, we lose our grasp on the ability to help ourselves, and, in turn, help those who we love and who depend on us.

Years ago, I interviewed Holocaust survivors for The Steven Spielberg’s Shoah Foundation. One-third of the interview covered pre-war lives; home, school, work, and families, setting a marker against which to measure their losses. A third of the interview described the horror, tragedy, and loss of war.