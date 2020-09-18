RABBI ROSE: Hope, Faith and Resilience

Well, here it is, Friday, September 18th and the Jewish New Year will start at sunset tonight!
However, we won’t be bringing our families together for holiday meals. Our worship services will take place via Zoom, and Instead of cooking for tons of relatives and friends, we’ll be cooking for just our those living under the same roof.
We’ll eat apples dipped in honey for a sweet Year, and a round challah bread is symbolic of our prayers reaching up to heaven.
The holiday tradition of hearing the blast of the Shofar, the ram’s horn, will, for most, take place virtually, although my husband and I are fortunate to have our own Ibex horn, which my husband will insist on blowing, to the consternation of our family cats, and the delight of deer, who think it is a mating call.
Yes, it is hard to believe it is 5781 already! Even harder to believe is that, over 5,000 years of trials and tribulations, joys and sorrows, wars, expulsion, relocation, and persecution, we are still here! Through hard times, good times, and times of uncertainty, we have preserved our sanity by moving forward with a combination of Hope, Faith and Resiliency.
In most crises, Hope and Faith will only get you so far. As we have long suspected, God helps those who help themselves. It is up to us to find ways to move forward and come out the other side with enough perspective to rebuild our lives and forge a new path.
Since the arrival of the new coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., uncertainty appears to be the only thing we can count on. Our fears are tangible, even if the enemy is invisible, and pinning our hopes on getting America back to the way it was are unrealistic—just as unrealistic as trying to define what the “New Normal” might be.
We’ve just passed the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001. From that moment, time has been frozen, divided into “before, during, and after.”
Humans have managed their way through wars, famine, drought, pestilence and plague, and have come out the other side. Resilience is the key—learning to roll with the punches. Life has always consisted of “before, during and after.”
In the darkest times we cling to hope for the future, or cleave to our faith, and a belief that God will help. But without developing resiliency, we lose our grasp on the ability to help ourselves, and, in turn, help those who we love and who depend on us.
Years ago, I interviewed Holocaust survivors for The Steven Spielberg’s Shoah Foundation. One-third of the interview covered pre-war lives; home, school, work, and families, setting a marker against which to measure their losses. A third of the interview described the horror, tragedy, and loss of war.
The final third of the interview dealt with life after the war. It was this part of the interview that pinpointed those with the resiliency to survive and make a new life and those who survived, but as empty shells of their former selves.
We can’t say, for sure, how history will remember the pandemic. However each of us, and our families, will have stories to tell, about life before there were masks and before social distancing, when handshakes and hugs were acceptable, when shopping took place in stores and classrooms were filled with students and teachers and when our loved ones didn’t have to die alone, in nursing homes and hospitals, in isolation.
We each must find a path to resiliency, for ourselves and for those who depend on us, so that can we enter the next phase of our lives sustained by Faith and with the knowledge that while we may remember the past, our Hope for a better life lies in the future.
Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.
