The conversation started as a bit of chitchat regarding Father’s Day. “Did your father give you any great advice growing up?” I asked. There was a pause, and then, “Well, when I learned to drive he told me to keep a notebook with my mileage and oil change dates.” Then, after a pause and a chuckle, “My father wasn’t the kind dad that talked a lot about life. He’s great, and loving, and a fun grandpa, but not one to be emotional. However, when I graduated high school, he handed me a notebook he’d been putting together over the years. It held his ‘Words of Wisdom’ on just about everything. He shared that he’d never felt comfortable lecturing me on life but still didn’t want to miss anything important, so, he wrote it down.”

Well, that got me thinking. At my next stop, I asked people in the checkout line, as well as the cashier and others I ran into. Next, I sent out postings asking people to share words of paternal wisdom. Now, I know this is supposed to be a “religion” column, but only one response dealt with religion.

“Dad told me to buy knee pads, ‘because you are going to spend a lot of time in prayer!’” Most responses were mundane, and only a few profane, advising sons and daughters to keep their pants on and their zippers up.

Several quotes were automotive. “He told me to check the tire pressure and oil,” and “He was there when I had car trouble.” And some were cautionary, “If you get drunk at a party, don’t drive home. Sleep on someone’s couch.”

Financial responsibility was a big topic. “Balance your check book every day,” and “Which do you have more of, time or money?” A useful question when deciding whether to fly back to college or take the bus.

“My dad taught me about taxes by eating 24% of my ice cream.”

“My dad taught me the value of a dollar; I had to work for it!”

“If you can’t afford to pay it when the bill comes, then don’t use a credit card!”

Other responses covered a variety of topics.

“Work hard for what you want in life.”

“You can’t succeed if you don’t try!” (Like Wayne Gretzky said, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”)

“Dad sent me off to college, advising me to have fun, but with the caveat to do it in moderation, taught me to have respect for others and for myself.”

“Dad had three daughters and a son. He was a veteran of WWII, a medic and a real caregiver. He wanted to make sure we could protect ourselves, so he gave the four of us boxing gloves.”

“My father taught me that this is a wonderful country and being a patriot is important. You can disagree and debate, but never forget that this is the greatest country in the world. Also, never vote for Richard Nixon.”

“My dad, by his example, modeled how to live joyfully through a positive outlook every day. He was basically a happy man through good and tough times. He taught me to have a firm handshake, to never quit and always go for what I truly wanted. He warned me that I had to be my own best advocate because no one else will do that for me, only I could make it happen. “

“My dad always focused on teaching us right from wrong in the hope that this would keep us safe when we needed to make important life decisions, especially as teenagers and young adults. Fast forward, if you ask my children what was the one thing your dad always taught you, they would respond with ‘character is doing the right thing when no one is looking.’ I told them that every night when they went out and I hope it helped them. I know it helped me.”

“My father always encouraged people to send letters to stay connected and have conversations at sit-down meals.”

“My dad told me to make memories while I was young; to have to keep me company when I get older. I have made lots of memories from my time traveling all over the world. Lots of wonderful memories to revisit when I am old.”

Finally, a response that really made me think and smile, “What I learned most from my father wasn’t anything he said; it was just the way he said it.”

If you are fortunate enough to have good memories of a father or grandfather, you are truly blessed. For so many reasons, there are those who will never have the loving, nurturing father for whom we all wish. Life just deals the cards that way.

More than 3,000 children lost a parent on 9/11, most being fathers; some born after their fathers had died. Over 625,000 of the men incarcerated in U.S. prisons are fathers, leaving thousands of children separated from their dads. About 100,000 children were born during the Vietnam War from relationships between Vietnamese women and American soldiers. Most have never met their fathers. More than 180,000 children of U.S. servicemen lost fathers in WWII. More than 90,000 children were fathered by U.S. servicemen in Europe in the ten years after WWII.

Many of us experience the loss of — or absence of — a father, making Father’s Day all the more difficult. If you have a father that you can call, make the call. If you’ve lost your dad, write a letter to him, expressing your feelings. And if you have never been parented by a dad, write up a list of what you would do if given the opportunity to be a great dad.

Have a good Father’s Day with good memories. And may I suggest that while the grills are deeply discounted, the sports shoes, polo shirts and cargo shorts are 20% off, the exercise equipment is on sale and those headphones you’ve wanted are priced just right, that you make the best of the holiday.