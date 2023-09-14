It is mid-September!

The long-awaited season has arrived, even if the temperatures are unusually warm and the leaves are taking their time turning color. It is also football season and Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. What do these two seasons have in common? After all, the NFL can count the number of Jewish players on one hand.

They both depend on the trained eyes of coaches.

A coach’s job, in any sport, is to make sure you get it right, help you improve, watch your every play, your every move, your every stroke. Then, side-by-side with the athlete, analyze your performance. Coaches shows you what you did wrong and how to correct it so you can do better. If you are a sports professional, you do this day after day, year after year, for the entire span of your career.

Well folks, your coach, God, has also been busy observing your performance. Day after day, month after month, the entire year, God has been analyzing your moves, actions or inactions. Not to chastise us, but to make us better people. God knows we are only human and humans make mistakes. That is why God created forgiveness before people.

You’ve probably heard the Bible referred to as “The Tree of Life.” Why? Because those who live by its moral teachings are happy in life. They may not be rich or famous and they might not have great power, yet their contentment comes by living according to the moral compass it provides — one that points the way to ethical behavior.

As for those who do know right from wrong, yet use poor judgement, break the rules or violate the law, there are consequences. We must all take responsibility for actions in order to grow to our full potential and apologizing is essential to square things with those we’ve harmed with our words or deeds. Our mistakes are not sins to be absolved but opportunities to learn.

God doesn’t turn away from us. When we stumble, God picks us up again. When we are down or depressed or fearful, God, out of love for his creations, believes in us. And perhaps, in these moments, God loves us more than we are able to love ourselves.

God never gives up on us. The Divine Coach is with us during the pre-season for a spiritual work out … intensive training for the year ahead. The Divine Coach asks us to sit down and, together, look at the video of our lives to ascertain what we can do to improve our moral and ethical performance.

He has goals for us to meet and a game plan.

It’s a three-point system. In Hebrew they are Teshuva, Tefillah and Tzedahkah, but their equivalents exist in every faith.

Teshuva means acknowledging what we did wrong and committing to a change of course. However, there is a catch. True Teshuva means that, given the same opportunity, you won’t repeat the behavior.

Tefillah means prayer. Getting out of ourselves and into a world filled with gratitude, hope and awe. We strengthen our spirit with regular prayer just as we strengthen our bodies by working out. You don’t get much out of a gym membership if you only use it once.

Tzedahkah, a loose translation, means righteous acts — doing the right thing. Donating to a good cause, pursing justice for others, aiding survivors of disasters, volunteering or fundraising for a cause you believe in. Even anonymous donations count. God knows who wrote the check.

Remember, God has your back, even when you turn your back on God. God gives each of us the opportunity to change our behavior and renew our contract for another year.

Here’s to a season of hope and change for the better. Praying that each and every one of you be will be written in the playbook of life.