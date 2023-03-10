You’ve probably heard the expression “the elephant in the room.” It refers to an item or matters that some people wish not be brought up for discussion.

When I anticipate a difficult discussion, I bring my very own elephant to the room. It is a hefty, beautiful, high gloss, wood carving from Africa that is intricately detailed from trunk to tail, having sizable tusks and enormous ears. I place the pachyderm in the front of the room or on a boardroom table, and name the thing no one wants to discuss — the elephant in the room.

Since not everyone comes to the table with the same perception of a problem, it may be difficult to define it. Addressing this difficulty is a fable that has been reinterpreted and applied for centuries; you may already be familiar with it.

Several blind people were asked to describe what an elephant might look like if they could touch one. Each stood in front of a different section of elephant. The first bumps against its massive side and declares, “it is like a wall!” Another reaches out and feels the round, smooth, sharp tusk, concluding, “It feels just like a spear!” A third cries out that the rippling, moving trunk must be a snake. Another grabs its knee and proclaims that the tough, bark-like skin and girth make it feel like a tree. Still another’s hand lands on an enormous flapping ear … it’s a fan! The last one seizes the swinging tail and insists that the elephant must be a rope.

And so it goes that one elephant in particular has found its footing in many rooms throughout history: hatred for “The Jew.”

There, I’ve said it.

It is OK to admit that you are squirming in your seat just reading the word. Think about it. We have no problem with the words, Christian, Muslim or Hindu, when discussing a person of that religion. There is no squirming until you get to Jew. We never outright say it in polite company. We say “Jew-ish,” which makes as much sense as saying red-ish or blue-ish. Congressman George Santos, in his campaign literature, referred to himself as Jewish, only to try to walk it back later saying that what he really meant was that he was “Jew-ish,” when in fact he is Catholic.

The matter of the Jew was historically, theologically, politically, geographically and socially complex, long before the word Antisemitism was “invented” in 1870.

Once we went into the 20th century, the concepts of race and genetics upped the ante of being a Jew until this hatred came to its “natural” conclusion, the Holocaust and genocide. How to define the hatred of Jews is a lot like those blind people trying to describe a whole elephant by just describing one element of the elephant.

Before Jews were even Jews, they were Hebrews who believed in one God, not many, as was the custom. They held fast to their beliefs which did not endear them to the locals. They did not convert to Christianity, often choosing exile or death when push came to shove.

In each century, the hatred has morphed to keep up with the times, and so today’s elephant has new names for the old hatred. The words Zionist and Anti-Zionist, Anti-Israeli, Pro-Palestinian, Boycott and Genocide have made their way to our universities, not only in the classroom, but in campus life where Jewish students are made to feel unwelcome, are silenced and are excluded from college clubs, activities, social and political life just because they are Jews. Each student experiences the hatred in subtle and not so subtle ways.

It would take years of reading to try to capture the subtle and not-so-subtle issues surrounding the Jews. Therefore, I would challenge you, in the coming year, to begin to learn about Jews. I promise it will be fascinating. The history of Jews, their culture, their accomplishments, their contributions makes for some riveting and interesting reading. Mark Twain had a lot to say about the Jews and their place in the world. So I will leave you with his words on the subject from September 1897:

“If the statistics are right, the Jews constitute but one quarter of one percent of the human race. It suggests a nebulous puff of star dust lost in the blaze of the Milky Way. Properly, the Jew ought hardly to be heard of, but he is heard of, has always been heard of. He is as prominent on the planet as any other people, and his importance is extravagantly out of proportion to the smallness of his bulk.

His contributions to the world’s list of great names in literature, science, art, music, finance, medicine and abstruse learning are also very out of proportion to the weakness of his numbers. He has made a marvelous fight in this world in all ages; and has done it with his hands tied behind him. He could be vain of himself and be excused for it. The Egyptians, the Babylonians and the Persians rose, filled the planet with sound and splendor, then faded to dream-stuff and passed away; the Greeks and Romans followed and made a vast noise, and they were gone; other people have sprung up and held their torch high for a time but it burned out, and they sit in twilight now, and have vanished.

The Jew saw them all, survived them all, and is now what he always was, exhibiting no decadence, no infirmities, of age, no weakening of his parts, no slowing of his energies, no dulling of his alert but aggressive mind. All things are mortal but the Jews; all other forces pass, but he remains. What is the secret of his immortality?”