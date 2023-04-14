It only happens every 30 years or so — the convergence of Easter, Passover and Ramadan. Whatever your faith tradition, I hope you have been enjoying a season of renewal, rebirth, and also one of reconnecting with family and friends after several years of cautious social interaction instigated by COVID and the prohibitively noxious behavior of folks with differing political views that made sharing a dining table insufferable.

The excitement is over, and we’ve consumed the last chocolate Easter bunny and/or Matzah ball. We now enter a different season; one of reflection on the past year and consideration of and resolutions for behaviors in the coming year.

I am, of course, referring to tax season.

Mercifully, this year, Tax Day has been pushed forward, from Saturday, April 15 to Tuesday, April 18; a brief but welcome reprieve. As Ben Franklin said: “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes!” To which we can add that only one of those two allows for an automatic extension.

Looking back at my tax records, as I thumb through the documents, my life literally passes before my eyes. You may have had the same feelings putting together your very first FAFSA form to get financial aid for college. W-2s from those barista and construction jobs you took to get you through college. Your first “real” job and a first contribution to your very own IRA account — already planning for retirement.

You might come across the first year you filed jointly with your new spouse, followed by the birth of your first little deduction. By the birth of your next little deduction, you are mumbling to your new accountant that while each baby brings its own blessing, it would be nice if it also came with its own Certificate of Deposit. Your accountant says it’s time to sink money into a house, and the following year, voila, a new deduction — a mortgage!

Sooner than you ever thought possible, your little deductions have grown, fled the nest and aged out of the system, and you’re being taxed on your Social Security.

Some of the kindest human beings I’ve ever met have been accountants. Just think about it, they know more about you and your habits than your priest, minister or rabbi, and they have heard or seen just about everything. They can’t absolve you if you’ve morally or financially flubbed it, but if they are honest, as most are, they will give you good advice and steer you in the right direction to try to keep your life together, even if there are moments when it seems to be falling apart. No judgment. They are there through the good and the bad, and, just like your therapist, they charge by the hour.

Taxes are, well, a taxing subject. It’s easier to say what they are not. They are not intended to be charitable giving nor should they be considered money “stolen” from us by our government.

Taxation, in the United States, is intended for the common good; schools, infrastructure, transportation, health and safety, national security, police, a safe food supply and clean water. And, if you are really lucky, there is enough to pay for garbage pick-up.

But no community can thrive on taxes alone. We are just weeks away from the largest give back opportunity in our area sponsored by the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.

“Give Local Piedmont,” a four-county, one-day, online giving event, will be held on May 9. This community fundraiser benefits over 120 non-profit organizations located in Madison, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Fauquier counties. To date, it has brought in and distributed over $8 million in nine years.

“Give Local Piedmont” inspires community members to give to nonprofit organizations that are making our region stronger. Every dollar donated is increased with additional “bonus” dollars provided by the PATH Foundation, as well as sponsor-driven prizes. Visit givelocalpiedmont.org/giving-events/glp23/rules to see if you and your family can identify causes that speak to your heart, and that would bolster our community and our quality of life. There are a dozen categories to check out including animals, health, the arts and nature, just to name a few.

Now, I want you all to feel free to use your tax refund to donate to Give Local Piedmont, or you can dig even deeper into your pocket for the good of your community. If you have been blessed with a little additional prosperity this past year, set an example for your children by asking them to help review and choose the organizations they would like the money to support.

No matter how young, can get them in the spirit of giving and supporting local causes by creating a collection jar they — and you — can add to through the year so that next year, they can donate to a cause.

After all is said and done, isn’t it true that you don’t know just how fortunate you are and just how much you have to be thankful for until you pay taxes on it?

Wishing you health, happiness and prosperity, so that you may work and share with an open heart.