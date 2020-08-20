RABBI ROSE: Words to live by, through the ages

In an age of malicious Twitter tweets, inflammatory Facebook postings, and a news cycle that must be fed hourly like an insatiable, monstrous glutton, one wonders which, if any, messages will actually endure.
Will there be meaningful wisdom left for future generations to reflect on, or will it all be distilled down to a few pages in a virtual history textbook addressing the tumultuous times in which we are currently entrenched?
From biblical verses to Aesop’s Fables, from the writings of Shakespeare to Ben Franklin’s aphorisms, from great philosophers to great statesmen—and even great salesmen—whether you call them words of wisdom, or words to live by, essential truths, or just plain good advice, some words have withstood the test of time.
“Neither a borrower nor a lender be.” “Early to bed, early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.” “Slow and steady wins the race.” “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” And a favorite of mine, from Abraham Lincoln: “When I do good, I feel good. When I do bad, I feel bad—and that is my religion.”
Of course, not all enduring words are uplifting. The Book of Isaiah gives us these soul-shaking words of guidance, “Woe to those who make unjust laws, to those who issue oppressive decrees, to deprive the poor of their rights and withhold justice from the oppressed of my people, making widows their prey and robbing the fatherless.”
My late mother’s words might also be added to the list. Her most often used maxim was, “The full stomach doesn’t believe the empty stomach.” She had endured deprivation as a child in Europe between the two World Wars, and while I can’t be certain that she made it up herself, she certainly used the adage frequently! Sometimes it was uttered in compassion, but more frequently it was hurled at politicians and businessmen on T.V. or in the press, often followed by a string of Hungarian words that should not be translated in polite company.
Her words have been ringing in my ears the past two months as it has become apparent that the multiple blows of our new reality—job loss, economic hardship, food and housing insecurity, medical shortfalls, the uncertainty of our meeting the educational needs of our children, and the holes in the safety nets we’ve always depended on—have hit the “empty belly” a lot harder than the full one.
I find it remarkable, and not in a good way, that, with over 16 million Americans out of work, the virus spreading and death totals rising, with no bread on the table and rioting in the streets, there are still Americans who can put their head on a pillow and sleep soundly!
While we are in the midst of political convention season, on the Jewish Calendar we are in the middle of the month leading up to Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year of 5781 B.C.E. when the ram’s horn is blown as a “wake-up” call in anticipation of a new beginning.
The blast of the horn may be virtual this year, but we are still obliged to ask forgiveness from those we have wronged. Forgiveness may come a little harder this year as families and friends have conflicted along political lines. There may be a flicker of light at the end of the tunnel, but so far, it isn’t visible.
Our New Year begins at sunset, September 17 followed ten days later by Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement. The imagery of the day is that of God making entries in the book of Life and Death. The words are powerful, and, though written over a thousand years ago, still resound in our souls today. Here is an excerpt:
”On Rosh Hashanah it is inscribed,
And on Yom Kippur it is sealed.
How many shall pass away and how many shall be born,
Who shall live and who shall die,
Who shall reach the end of his days and who shall not,
Who shall perish by water and who by fire,
Who by sword and who by wild beast,
Who by famine and who by thirst,
Who by earthquake and who by plague.”
I would like to leave you, today, with some other time-tested words to live by. Shakespeare wrote, in Hamlet, “To err is human. To forgive is divine.” To this I would like to add: “To Acknowledge one’s mistakes takes courage. To apologize for one’s mistakes takes humility. To take action, despite your deeply held beliefs, takes humanity. To hold out hope in times of darkness, takes faith.”
Praying that you and yours remain safe and that your hearts remain open.
Rose Lyn Jacob is the rabbi of a five-county area in the Virginia Piedmont, including Culpeper.