Religion news for Dec. 2, 2022

A Night in Bethlehem returns

Take a step back in time this season to the Biblical days of Jesus at the upcoming, A Night in Bethlehem, in Culpeper.

Reformation Lutheran is again hosting the program for the Christmas season on the afternoons of Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at the church, 601 Madison Road, in town.

Stroll through the city of Jesus’ birth in in this unique and interactive live re-creation with artisans, shopkeepers, shepherds and angels.

There will be animals, refreshments and holiday carols to enjoy. Free tickets are available on EventBrite.

Antioch Men’s Prayer Breakfast

Antioch Baptist will hold a Men’s Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 3, at the church, 202 S. West. St. in Culpeper.

The theme is, “God’s Everyday Grace,” with sermonettes from the Rev. Wayne Robinson, the Rev. Lateak White and the Rev. Sheldon Pleasant.

The prayer breakfast menu will feature fried fish, bacon, sausage, eggs, fried potatoes and apple cobbler. Bring a friend or two to the free program.

Blue Ridge Chorale Christmas concerts

The Blue Ridge Chorale will perform at 3:30 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 4, at Culpeper United Methodist Church, featuring wonderful Christmas music.

At noon on Saturday, Dec. 10, the chorale will be part of the Barboursville Holiday Event, singing until 12:30 p.m. at the Four County Players Theater in Orange County.

Melanie Bolas is Music Director, Brittany Bache is Chorale Accompanist and Kathy Pellegreen is Assistant Director/Accompanist. Concerts are free and open to the public, donations greatly appreciated.

Coffee & Conversation in Warrenton

Spiritual Care Support Ministries in Warrenton hosts various free programs and support groups for people experiencing the loss of a loved one, divorce, separation or chronic illness.

Coffee & Conversation is held 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays. The ministry opens to the community for fellowship, encouragement and hope through conversation with others. RSVP at scsm.tv or 540/349-5814.

Adult Sunday School in person, on Zoom

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m., Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays in the social hall.

Catholic Church food assistance

Precious Blood Catholic Church hosts weekly food distributions from 4-6 p.m. every Wednesday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 114 E. Edmondson St. in Culpeper. If anyone needs supplemental food, all are welcome to St. Joseph’s Table Ministry.

Homeless shelter needs support

To volunteer as an overnight chaperone or to prepare and serve food to local homeless at the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter, sign up at carecalendar.org, Login: 200420, Code: 5365.

The overnight cold weather shelter at St. Luke Lutheran Church cannot open unless it has volunteers to help run it.

Questions or concerns can be sent to Culpeperheatshelter@gmail.com or contact Nancie Howden, Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter Chairperson, at 248/877-0845 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Grieving the death

of a loved one?

Grieving the death of a loved one and wondering how to get through the upcoming holidays? Why not consider GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays?

Culpeper Baptist Church is offering two upcoming sessions of this helpful, encouraging seminar for individuals facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The two-hour program will be held at 5 p.m. today, Dec. 2, in the intergenerational space at the church, 318 S. West St. Attendees should use the lower parking lot and entrance will be from the side, follow signs.

Another GriefShare session will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 17, in room 317. Attendees should use the upper parking lot at the back of the building and follow the exterior staircase to the third floor entrance. A leader will greet participants at the door for each workshop.

During the holiday grief workshop, attendees will be with people who understand how they feel—how painful it is to even think about the holidays. Learn how to deal with the many different, and often difficult emotions experienced during the holidays; what to do about traditions and other coming changes; helpful hints for surviving social events and how to discover hope for the future.

The seminar is free, and supplies are provided, featuring video interviews with counselors, grief experts and other experienced folks. Participants will receive a Survival Guide, encouraging words, journaling ideas and exercises for daily help through the holiday season. Contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or the Rev. Hans Murdock at hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org.

MVCC sermon:

The Pain of Pride

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Dec. 4 is: The Seven Deadly Sins—The Pain of Pride.

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade are provided during both services. Loop (5th & 6th grade) & Surge (7th & 8th grade) at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Beulah Baptist Sunday worship

In-person Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship at 10 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Road, in Culpeper.

The church asks congregants to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646/558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508# and on Facebook.

The church also holds a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, studying the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament. Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in.

Questions? Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.

Needs of the week: shampoo, soap

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are personal care items, shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes, along with canned meat, such as tuna and chicken.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or at 540/825-1177.

Sunday worship

in Brandy Station

Christ Episcopal worships in person at 9 a.m. on Sundays at the church, 14586 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station. See Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station on Facebook.

26-hour long

moment of silence

A 26-hour-long moment of silence to honor people who have lost their homes due to a conflict will be held Dec. 6 in Kallio Church in Helsinki, Finland.

The Finnish conflict resolution organization, CMI-Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation, is hosting the event.

There are 103 million people in the world who have been displaced by war, violence, persecution and human rights violations, according to a release from the non-governmental group founded in 2000 by Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former President of Finland, Martti Ahtisaari.

The 26 hours of silence will start on the Independence Day of Finland and will be livestreamed on the Foundation’s Facebook. Each second will represent 1,100 people forced to flee their homes, the same number of seats in the church. The total number of seconds in 26 hours will symbolize all who have been displaced by war, violence persecution and human right violations.

“During the 26-hour period of silence, we will turn our thoughts to those who have had to leave their homes,” explains Janne Taalas, CEO of CMI.

“At the same time, we want to make a concrete action to remind people of the art of listening, which is key to building peace. Finland’s Independence Day is a fitting time for this period of silence, because eight decades ago hundreds of thousands of Finns were also displaced by war.”

Helsinki public will be able to visit the church for the period of silence during regular hours. Volunteers will be there during the day and at night, when the church is closed. The moment of silence is part of an exhibition, “Keys for Peace,” from conflict areas around the world: Ukraine, Mali, Bosnia, Burundi, Afghanistan, Palestine, Libya and ceded Karelia in Finland. One of the stories in the exhibition is that Martti Ahtisaari, as a boy.