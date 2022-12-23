Religion news for Dec. 23, 2022

Christmas Eve at historic Little Fork

Little Fork Episcopal will hold a Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the church, 16461 Oak Shade Rd., in Rixeyville.

Little Fork Church truly represents hallowed ground, according to littleforkchurch.org/unique/. Christians have been in meetings assembled on the property for 291 years (1731 to 2022), and the Historic Little Fork Church is the only Colonial church structure still extant in Culpeper County.

Christ Episcopal hosting in-person, Zoom services Dec. 24

Christ Episcopal will hold in-person and Zoom services at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve at the church, 14586 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station.

There will be no Christmas Day service on Sunday, Dec. 25. There will be a regular church service at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. See christchurchbs.com.

Christmas services, AA at Amissville United Methodist

Amissville United Methodist will host a Christmas Eve Worship Service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway.

Christmas Day Worship will be held at 10 a.m. on Dec. 25.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Carols, Communion and Candles at CBC

Christmas Eve services will be held at 4 p.m. at The Culpeper retirement village in the JT Edwards Chapel and at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary at Culpeper Baptist Church on South West Street.

Christmas Day Worship is at 10 a.m. at the church.

Sunday School, morning service in Richardsville

Oakland Baptist hosts worship in person at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 28348 Ely’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville. Sunday school is at 9:30. obcrichardsville@gmail.com 540/399-1248

Christmas worship at Reformation Lutheran in town

Christmas Eve services will be held at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in Culpeper.

Christmas Day service will be held at 8 a.m. with the Rev. Brad Hales, pastor.

Christmas at Kidspoint Dec. 24 at EVHS

Lifepoint Church Culpeper will host a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 at Eastern View High School.

The community is invited for a special service full of joy and expectation. Kidspoint serving environment opportunities will be highlighted.

Homeless shelter night chaperones needed

To volunteer as an overnight chaperone or to prepare and serve food to local homeless at the Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter, sign up at carecalendar.org, Login: 200420, Code: 5365.

The overnight cold weather shelter at St. Luke Lutheran Church needs volunteers to help run it. Questions or concerns can be sent to Culpeperheatshelter@gmail.com or contact Nancie Howden, Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter Chairperson, at 248/877-0845 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Baptism Sunday on Christmas at Mountain View

Mountain View Community will host Christmas Eve services at 4 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The Orange and Culpeper campuses will come together for a unified Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper location, under one roof to celebrate the gift of salvation with baptisms on Christmas morning!

Nursery for babies up to 2 years will be available on Christmas Day.

Listen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at mountainviewcc.net or on Facebook at mountainviewcc.

Needs of the Week: heat-and-eat meals, beef stew

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are heat-and-eat meals, canned pasta, beef stew, Compleat meals, fruit juices and toilet paper.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.