Reaves speaks for Black History Month at Ebenezer

Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. spoke last Sunday at historic Ebenezer Baptist in Lignum for the church’s Black History Month celebration.

Pastor Douglas Greene is the pastor of the church, long a pillar of the African-American community. It was an honor to host Reaves for the celebration as he is Culpeper’s first African American mayor, said trustee Carolyn Carter.

In her introduction, Carter recited history about other Black American firsts like Carl B. Stokes, the first African American of a major U.S. city, Cleveland, Ohio, 1968-71; Thurgood Marshall the first Black justice of the U.S. Supreme Court; and Sheriff Lucius Anderson, the first elected African American sheriff in Macon, Alabama in 1972.

Carter quoted a recent preacher to Ebenezer: “Rosa Parks sat so Martin Luther King could walk. Martin Luther King walked so President Obama could run. President Obama ran so that others of us could fly.”

“So today as African Americans take flight, we have the first African American mayor of Culpeper, Virginia, guest speaker, brother of best friend, Doris, here with us today.”

Following the end of the Civil War in 1865, Willis Madden, a free black man of color, built the African Ebenezer Church. It doubled as a school for 15 years before it burned in 1884, according to church history.

After the first church burned, Thomas Obed Madden Sr., grandson of Willis Madden, helped plan the construction of the second church in 1886. It stood just a few yards from where the first church and the modern church is located.

Last February, The Freedom Foundation partnered with Piedmont Environmental Council to commemorate, with a monument and markers, the Black soldiers who marched into Confederate territory during the Civil War near Ebenezer Baptist.

Black History Month program at Beulah

“Honoring Our Black Women” is the theme for a Black History Month program taking place at 2 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 19 at Beulah Baptist Church, located at 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Shelia Mathis from St. Stevens Baptist Church in Stevensburg. Music will be rendered by the choir of Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, of Jeffersonton. Dinner will be served. Attire is African wear or dashiki.

Questions? Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.

Shrove Tuesday Spaghetti Dinner

The Men’s Ministry of Reformation Lutheran will serve up its annual Shrove Tuesday Spaghetti Dinner from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the church, located at 601 Madison Rd. in the Town of Culpeper.

A free will offering will be received for missions. Spaghetti, bread, salad and dessert are on the menu. Questions? Please call 540/825-1376.

Egg hunt in April

in Richardsville

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8 at Oakland Baptist Church, located at 28943 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville.

There will be games, prizes and refreshments. Children, teens and adults are welcome. Questions? Contact 540/399-1248.

Noah’s Ark theme at Sonrise Sunday

Culpeper Presbyterian will host its latest session of Sonrise Saturday 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 in the fellowship hall next to the church at 301 S. Main St.

Kids aged 4-11 can enjoy the free program where they’ll learn the story of Noah and the animals and enjoy animal themed crafts and activities.

There will also be singing, dancing, snacks and FUN! Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Pancake Supper at St. Stephen’s with Mardi Gras flair

There will be a Pancake Supper from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the Parish Hall at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 115 N. East St. in Culpeper.

Pancakes, sausage and baked apples will be served. Price is $8 per person or $25 for a family. There will be a Mardi Gras party and cakewalk for the kids.

The Brotherhood of St. Andrew and Young Life are sponsoring the dinner with all proceeds to benefit Young Life. Additional parking is at 120 N. Commerce St. Questions? Contact 540/825-8786.

Wayland Black History Month Program

The Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will present the 46th Annual Black History Month program at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the center, located at 15044 Wyland Chapel Rd., in Rixeyville.

The program will feature a play, “Slabtown Convention.” Advance tickets are $5 for adults; $7 at the door. Questions? Contact 540/671-5749.

Antioch Baptist Madison Missions Banquet

The Annual Missions Banquet for Antioch Baptist Church Madison will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at Madison Fire Hall on Main Street. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

The guest preacher will be Pastor Gloria Ann Savoy of Zion Baptist Church in Welcome, Maryland. Bro. Jeff Tibbs and Company of Culpeper will be the musical guests.

Admission is a donation of $25 per person or a table for eight for $175. All proceeds will benefit Antioch Missionary Fund and Outreach Ministries. Contact the Rev. Frank D. Lewis, Sr., at 540/661-2071 for more information.

Caregivers Luncheon Saturday in Warrenton

Spiritual Care Support Ministries is hosting a Caregivers Luncheon at noon this Saturday at 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.

The ministry recognizes that what caregivers do matters and wanted to provide an opportunity for them to fellowship with each other. It’s also to show appreciation for their hard work and compassion shown to others. RSVP to scsm@scsm.tv or call 540/349-5814.

Weekly AA meetings at Amissville UMC

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the social hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Sunday service on Zoom and in-person

Christ Episcopal hosts in-person and Zoom services at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church at 14586 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station. More information is available at christchurchbs.com.

Sermon: Prove It—Conclusive Results

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, located at 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for Feb. 19 is “Prove It — Conclusive Results”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade are held at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grade) and Surge (7th and 8th grade) are at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the Week: dried black beans, Ramen

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are Pop Tarts, breakfast bars, individual oatmeal packs, dried black beans, Ramen noodles and crackers.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177 for more information.