Culpeper Way of the Cross before Palm Sunday
The churches of downtown Culpeper are reviving the annual ecumenical prayer walk throughout the downtown historic district on Saturday, April 1.
The day before Palm Sunday, Christians of all denominations (or none at all) are invited to walk in the footsteps of Christ in common witness of the redeeming power of the Cross.
Park at Culpeper United Methodist Church by 8:30 a.m. for parking shuttles to Precious Blood Catholic Church, where the first station will begin at 9 a.m. Route will stop at many downtown churches and conclude back at CUMC around noon. Everyone is welcome to participate.
Weekly Awana club at City Light Baptist
City Light Baptist holds Awana for children age 4 to 6th grade at 6:45 p.m. every Wednesday at the church, located at 1121 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.
Fundraiser Saturday for Hope for Appalachia
New Salem Baptist is hosting a fundraiser for Hope for Appalachia at 5 p.m. this Saturday at the church, located at 8233 Sperryville Pike in Culpeper.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their favorite soup and sandwich combo for fun fellowship and an inspirational movie, “Time Changer.” There will be a silent auction to support HFA ministries with food and transportation costs for the Easter trip.
Egg hunt in April in Richardsville
An Easter Egg Hunt will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8 at Oakland Baptist Church, located at 28943 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville.
There will be games, prizes and refreshments. Children, teens and adults are welcome. Questions? Contact 540/399-1248.
250th anniversary this year of Wolftown church
Rapidan Baptist will be celebrating its Semiquincentennial (250th) Anniversary this May at the church in Wolftown, Madison County.
At the time of its founding on Jan. 14, 1773, the church was located in Culpeper County. It is a current member of Shiloh Baptist Association located in Culpeper.
Rapidan Baptist will be having a weekend of celebrations from May 20-21, featuring historical exhibits on the church’s presence in Culpeper County during the early formative years.
Noah’s Ark theme at Sonrise Sunday
Culpeper Presbyterian will host its latest session of Sonrise Saturday 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday in the fellowship hall next to the church at 301 S. Main St.
Kids ages 4-11 can enjoy the free program where they’ll learn the story of Noah and the animals and enjoy animal themed crafts and activities.
There will also be singing, dancing, snacks and FUN! Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org.
Wayland Black History Month Program
The Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will present the 46th Annual Black History Month program at 3 p.m. this Sunday at the center, located at 15044 Wyland Chapel Rd., in Rixeyville.
The program will feature a play, “Slabtown Convention.” Advance tickets are $5 for adults; $7 at the door. Questions? Contact 540/671-5749.
Antioch Baptist Madison Missions Banquet
The Annual Missions Banquet for Antioch Baptist Church Madison will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at Madison Fire Hall on Main Street. Doors will open at 3 p.m.
The guest preacher will be Pastor Gloria Ann Savoy of Zion Baptist Church in Welcome, Maryland. Bro. Jeff Tibbs and Company of Culpeper will be the musical guests.
Admission is $25 per person or a table for eight for $175. All proceeds will benefit Antioch Missionary Fund and Outreach Ministries. Contact the Rev. Frank D. Lewis, Sr., at 540/661-2071 for more information.
Weekly AA meetings at Amissville UMC
Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the social hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.
Sunday service on Zoom and in-person
Christ Episcopal hosts in-person and Zoom services at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church at 14586 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station. More information is available at christchurchbs.com.
Community church sermon: Lent—Not My Kingdom
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, located at 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon topic for Feb. 26 is “Lent–Not My Kingdom.”
Children’s programs for babies-4th grade are available at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grade) and Surge (7th and 8th grade) are at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Needs of the Week: personal care items
The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance.
The needs for this week personal care items: shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste, tooth brushes and canned meat: tuna and chicken.
All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.
Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177 for more information.
Sunday School, morning service in Richardsville
Oakland Baptist hosts worship in person at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at the church, located at 28348 Ely’s Ford Road, in Richardsville. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Question? Contact obcrichardsville@gmail.com or 540/399-1248.
In-person, Zoom worship at Beulah Baptist
Beulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. at the church, located at 9297 Eggbornsville Road in Culpeper.
Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 69720505050 or call 253/205-0468 and enter meeting ID 6972050505 followed by # and see Beulah Baptist Church on Facebook and YouTube.
Sermon: Prove It—Conclusive Results
Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, located at 16088 Rogers Rd.
The sermon topic for Feb. 19 is “Prove It — Conclusive Results”
Children’s programs for babies-4th grade are held at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grade) and Surge (7th and 8th grade) are at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.
Needs of the Week: dried black beans, Ramen
The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance.
The needs for this week are Pop Tarts, breakfast bars, individual oatmeal packs, dried black beans, Ramen noodles and crackers.
All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.
Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177 for more information.