Egg hunt in April in Richardsville

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8 at Oakland Baptist Church, located at 28943 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville.

There will be games, prizes and refreshments. Children, teens and adults are welcome. Questions? Contact 540/399-1248.

Noah’s Ark theme at Sonrise Sunday

Culpeper Presbyterian will host its latest session of Sonrise Saturday 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday in the fellowship hall next to the church at 301 S. Main St.

Kids aged 4-11 can enjoy the free program where they’ll learn the story of Noah and the animals and enjoy animal themed crafts and activities.

There will also be singing, dancing, snacks and FUN! Register at culpeperpresbyterian.org.

Wayland Black History Month Program

The Women’s Auxiliary of Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association will present the 46th Annual Black History Month program at 3 p.m. this Sunday at the center, located at 15044 Wyland Chapel Rd., in Rixeyville.

The program will feature a play, “Slabtown Convention.” Advance tickets are $5 for adults; $7 at the door. Questions? Contact 540/671-5749.

Antioch Baptist Madison Missions Banquet

The Annual Missions Banquet for Antioch Baptist Church Madison will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at Madison Fire Hall on Main Street. Doors will open at 3 p.m.

The guest preacher will be Pastor Gloria Ann Savoy of Zion Baptist Church in Welcome, Maryland. Bro. Jeff Tibbs and Company of Culpeper will be the musical guests.

Admission is a donation of $25 per person or a table for eight for $175. All proceeds will benefit Antioch Missionary Fund and Outreach Ministries. Contact the Rev. Frank D. Lewis, Sr., at 540/661-2071 for more information.

Weekly AA meetings at Amissville UMC

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the social hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

Sunday service on Zoom and in-person

Christ Episcopal hosts in-person and Zoom services at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church at 14586 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station. More information is available at christchurchbs.com.

Sermon: Prove It—Conclusive Results

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, located at 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for Feb. 19 is “Prove It — Conclusive Results”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade are held at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grade) and Surge (7th and 8th grade) are at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the Week: dried black beans, Ramen

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are Pop Tarts, breakfast bars, individual oatmeal packs, dried black beans, Ramen noodles and crackers.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177 for more information.