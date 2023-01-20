Religion news for Jan. 20, 2023

All-you-can-eat pancakes at Ground Hog Supper

Stevensburg Baptist Church will host its annual Ground Hog Supper 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Community is invited to attend. Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 5-12. Kids under 5 eat free.

Menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, hash browns, applesauce, coffee, milk or orange juice.

Sunday service on Zoom and in-person

Christ Episcopal hosts in-person and Zoom services at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church at 14586 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. More information is available at christchurchbs.com.

Culpeper Christian Fellowship hosts speaker

Dennis Karp, with Chosen People Ministries, will be the featured speaker at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Culpeper Christian Fellowship, 15460 Bradford Rd. He will speak during worship service on making God’s priorities the people’s priorities, according to a release.

Karp has spoken at the local church several times over the years and always brings fresh insight and understanding concerning what the Scriptures say regarding the Messiah, the release stated. This service is open to the public and Culpeper Christian Fellowship invites the entire Culpeper community to attend.

Chosen People Ministries is a 128-year-old missionary outreach founded by Leopold Cohn, a Hungarian rabbi who came to believe that Jesus was the Messiah of Israel. From humble beginnings in Brooklyn, N.Y., Chosen People Ministries has grown into a worldwide ministry with outreach centers in Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, France, Germany, Israel, Mexico, Ukraine and the United States.

Day for All People annual event in Richmond

Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy hosted its Day for All People annual advocacy event Jan. 18 in Richmond.

Day for All People brought together people of faith and goodwill from across Virginia, according to a center release. Uniting across diverse belief sets and backgrounds, VICPP members from churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and many congregations and organizations across the Commonwealth united over the shared goal of advocating justice in Virginia’s policies and practices.

Registrants had the opportunity to participate in legislative visits with their State Senator and State Delegate to discuss issues such as limiting solitary confinement, ending prison profiteering, continuing to expand access to paid sick days, increasing funding for affordable housing, requiring implicit bias training for medical professionals in light of Virginia’s alarming maternal mortality rates and supporting Virginia’s workers, the release stated.

VICPP was joined by SEIU 32BJ, who brought people to Richmond from Northern Virginia. VICPP has been working with SEIU 32BJ to support workers in need of paid sick leave, and affordable employer-provided health insurance at Washington Dulles and Reagan National airports. The two organizations are asking Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority to adopt policies that workers want and need to ensure their health and their families.

As part of VICPP’s Statewide Day of Action & Prayer, the group is organizing vigils around Virginia in collaboration with Virginia Organizing this weekend to highlight the need for affordable housing in the budget.

Liberty U. announces spring convocation speakers

The Liberty University Office of Spiritual Development released its Spring 2023 Convocation schedule that began Wednesday with new Flames Football Head Coach Jamey Chadwell.

Other special guests will include Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus in the popular crowd-funded series “The Chosen” (Feb. 3); Willie and Korie Robertson from “Duck Dynasty” (Feb. 24); pastors David Jeremiah (Jan. 25) and Alistair Begg (March 8); NFL commentator James Brown (Feb. 17); and Attorney General of Virginia Jason Miyares (March 1).

“Once again, our Convocation team has put together a great slate of speakers for the spring semester,” Campus Pastor Jonathan Falwell said in a statement. “I know the students, faculty, staff and many others will be blessed by this great lineup. As always, our mission is to use the Convocation stage to proclaim the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the power of His Word.”

Convocation is the largest weekly gathering of Christian students in the world, according to an LU release. The service is held every Wednesday and Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Vines Center and is open to the entire student body. Most of the events are streamed live on Liberty’s main Facebook page and the Office of Spiritual Development Facebook page.

Deacon ordination service at Mount Olive

Mount Olive Baptist will hold an ordination service for Deacon Larry Watson at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Jan. 22 at the church, 8412 White Shop Rd., in Culpeper.

Minister Louis D. Young of Free Gospel Church in Maryland will conduct the service. Dinner will be served and evening service will begin at 2 p.m.

The church welcomes all to come and fellowship. If you can’t attend, prayers are always needed.

Sermon: Prove It, It’s A Two-Way Street

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this this Sunday, Jan. 22 is, “Prove It—It’s A Two-Way Street.” Children’s programs for babies-4th grade are available during both services. Loop (5th and 6th grade) and Surge (7th and 8th grade) are at 10:30 a.m. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Night to Shine prom at Open Door Baptist

Night to Shine 2023 is back as a full-fledged prom this year for people with special needs. Open Door Baptist Church in Culpeper will serve as a local host of the red carpet event held globally on Friday, Feb. 10, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Every Night to Shine guests enters on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, corsages and boutonnieres, prom favors and a dance floor— all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

See culpeperopendoorbaptistchurch.com or call 540/825-1549 for more details.

Call-in Wednesday Bible Study

Beulah Baptist Church hosts a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays studying the Book of John in the New Testament. Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.

Sunday School, morning service in Richardsville

Oakland Baptist hosts worship in person at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 28348 Ely’s Ford Rd., in Richardsville. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. For more information, email obcrichardsville@gmail.com or call 540/399-1248.

Holy Communion at St. Stephen’s Episcopal

Join the church weekly for Holy Communion at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday at 115 N. East St. in downtown Culpeper. ststephensculpeper.net.

In-person worship at Beulah Baptist

Beulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Sunday Morning Worship at 10 a.m. at the church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd., in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 69720505050 or call 253/205-0468 and enter meeting ID 6972050505 followed by # or visit Beulah Baptist Church on Facebook or YouTube.

Needs of the Week: shampoo, soap, canned meat

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes and canned meat: tuna and chicken.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Weekly AA meetings at Amissville UMC

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the social hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.