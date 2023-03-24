Fish fry tonight at Reformation Lutheran

Reformation Lutheran invites everyone to its annual Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. Friday night at the church, located at 601 Madison Rd. in the Town of Culpeper. There is no cost; however a good will offering would be appreciated.

Parables of Jesus Bible study at UMC

Jeffersonton United Methodist will begin a six-week Bible study on the parables of Jesus at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5 at the church, located at 5085 Jeffersonton Rd. in Culpeper County.

All community members are welcome. Questions? Contact 540/522-9466.

Easter Sunrise Service in Locust Grove

Mount Zion Baptist will host Sunrise Easter Service at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 9 at the church, located at 4288 Governor Almond Rd. in Locust Grove.

Featured musical guests will be Lyburn Burkett and All Together Singers of Fredericksburg. Breakfast will be served after service. Contact 540/854-5575.

Easter Resurrection Service at Beulah Baptist

Beulah Baptist will hold its Resurrection service, with the Seven Last Sayings of Christ, at 6:30 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9 at the church, located at 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

CDC guidelines will be followed. To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 69720505050 or call 253/205-0468 and enter meeting ID 6972050505 followed by #. Visit Beulah Baptist Church on Facebook and YouTube.

Come Unto Christ egg hunt & celebration

A Come Unto Christ Easter celebration and egg hunt will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at 420 Willow Lawn Dr. in Culpeper, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse.

Join the church for a brief Easter devotional followed by a light continental breakfast and Easter egg hunt for several age groups: 1-2 year-olds, 3-7 year-olds, 8-11 year-olds and 12 and older. Questions? Call or text 540/834-9562.

‘Come Rise With Us’ event at YMP

Mount Olive Baptist Church is hosting “Come Rise With Us” from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, in the pavilion at Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper.

The free program will feature games for kids, face painting, church choirs and fellowship. The first 100 people will receive a free bagged lunch. All are welcome. Mount Olive is located at 8412 White Shop Rd. in Culpeper.

Youth Easter EGG-stravaganza at Antioch Culpeper

A Youth Easter EGG-stravaganza will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8 at Antioch Baptist Church, located at 202 S. West St. in Culpeper.

There will be Easter egg hunts, candy, prizes and more. The event will take place in the basement of the church and in the backyard.

Easter at Stevensburg Baptist Church

A community Easter EGG-stravaganza will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1, for toddlers through age 12 at Stevensburg Baptist Church, located at 19393 York Rd. in Culpeper County. There will also be crafts and a free lunch provided for all participants along with a gift for every family attending.

Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. on April 7 at the church. The community is invited to join the people of Stevensburg Baptist for a time of scripture reading, singing and prayer in reflection of the cross of Christ.

The community is invited to gather together for Easter Sunday, April 9 at Stevensburg Baptist to celebrate the resurrection of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A sunrise service will be held at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8:30 a.m., Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Easter worship service at 10:45 a.m.

Gospel concert, anniversary at Reva Fire Department

A pre-anniversary celebration and gospel concert will be held Saturday at Reva Volunteer Fire Department in Culpeper County.

Featured singers will be Brother Burkett Lyburn & the All Together Gospel Singers of Colonial Beach, the Barbour Travelers of Fairfax and Nu Birth of Bowling Green.

Doors open 3:30 p.m., music starts at 4:30. A $10 donation is requested at the door and one lucky ticket holder will win a 32-inch TV. Food will be for sale. Questions? Contact Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667.

Way of the Cross prayer walk will be on April 1

The churches of downtown Culpeper are reviving the annual ecumenical prayer walk throughout the downtown historic district on Saturday, April 1.

The day before Palm Sunday, Christians of all denominations (or none at all) are invited to walk in the footsteps of Christ in common witness of the redeeming power of the Cross.

Park at Culpeper United Methodist Church by 8:30 a.m. for parking shuttles to Precious Blood Catholic Church, where the first station will begin at 9 a.m. The route will stop at many downtown churches and conclude back at CUMC around noon. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Beulah Bible study: The book of John

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper hosts a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the New Testament Book of John. Dial 302/202-1118, code 862090, to listen in. Questions? Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.

Separation and Divorce Support Group

Spiritual Care Support Ministries is hosting a weekly support group from 6-7:30 p.m. on Mondays through May 1 for individuals experiencing separation or divorce. Dawn Ornodez facilitates at the center in Warrenton.

Sometimes life throws a curveball. This support group will provide tools for better understanding and navigation of these circumstances. RSVP to scsm@scms.tv or call 540/349-5814.

Jesus eats with his friends at Sonrise Saturday

The latest installment of Sonrise Saturday will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Culpeper Presbyterian Church.

This month, youth ages 4-11 will be learning about Jesus sharing a meal with his friends while making snacks to eat together. There will also be singing, dancing, drama, and FUN!

Register for the free event at culpeperpresbyterian.org and include any food allergies or dietary restrictions.

Egg hunt in April in Richardsville

An Easter egg hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8 at Oakland Baptist Church, located at 28943 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville.

There will be games, prizes and refreshments. Children, teens and adults are welcome. Questions? Contact 540/399-1248.

Grief Care at CBC: Hope and healing

Culpeper Baptist Church is offering a weekly support group at the church beginning at 5:30 p.m. Sundays in the inter-generational center.

Grieving the death of a loved one or a friend? Loss changes people in fundamental ways and it takes time to discover who they are becoming.

Come join a grief support group led by folks who understand grief and want to walk with participants through the healing process. Learn how to process grief and begin to move forward with hope. Attendees should use the lower parking lot at CBC and follow signs to the side entrance.

For information, contact Hans Murdock at hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org or Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org.

Rapidan Baptist 250th anniversary this year

Rapidan Baptist will host a weekend of celebrations May 20-21 for its 250th anniversary this year, at the church in Wolftown, Madison County.

At the time of its founding on Jan. 14, 1773, the church was located in Culpeper County. It is a current member of Shiloh Baptist Association located in Culpeper. The anniversary celebration will feature historical exhibits on the church’s presence in Culpeper County during the early formative years.

Community Easter egg hunt in Amissville

Adult Sunday school is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper County. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m., Mondays in the social hall. Bible study with Frank Fishback is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays in the social hall.

United Methodist Men will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. on March 29 in the social hall.

At 2 p.m. on April 1, the church will host a community Easter egg hunt. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Sermon: Lent—Does Truth Still Matter?

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, located at 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for Sunday, March 26 is: “Lent — Does Truth Still Matter?”

At both services, there will be children’s programs available for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grade). At the 10:30 a.m. service, Surge youth program for 7th and 8th grade will be held.

Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the Week: sugar, flour, cornmeal

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are sugar, flour, cornmeal, mayonnaise, oil, rice and dried beans. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177.