Rev. Pleasant new pastor at Antioch Baptist Culpeper

Antioch Baptist Church is hosting an upcoming Pastoral Installation Service for the Rev. Dr. Sheldon K. Pleasant.

The service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 at the church, 202 S. West St. in Culpeper. The theme is, “Moving Forward” from the New Testament Book of Philippians 3:13-14. The Bishop Dr. Dwight S. Riddick Sr. is proclaimer.

Acclaimed organist to play free concert at Culpeper Baptist

The organist and choirmaster at West Point Military Academy will perform a free concert at 4 p.m. on March 12 at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Craig S. Williams plays the world’s largest church pipe organ at West Point and is only the fourth organist to hold the position, according to a church release.

He regularly gives organ demonstrations for royalty, cabinet members, general officers, members of Congress and international government and military figures. He holds degrees from Westminster Choir College, the Juilliard School and the University of Southern California.

Williams has performed nationwide including conventions of the American Guild of Organists and the American Institute of Organbuilders. He has performed on organ and piano for almost 50 years at venues such as the Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Segerstrom Performing Arts Center and National Cathedral.

The musician is Associate of the American Guild of Organists active in the Central Hudson Valley, Westchester, and New York City chapters. He is devoted to his wife, Lee, and daughter and son, Abigail and Stewart.

“Mr. Williams is in a class by himself, and we hope some of our Culpeper neighbors will come out for an afternoon of great music.”

Antioch Baptist Madison Missions Banquet

The Annual Missions Banquet for Antioch Baptist Church Madison will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Madison Fire Hall. Doors open at 3 p.m.

The guest preacher will be Pastor Gloria Ann Savoy of Zion Baptist Church in Welcome, Maryland. Bro. Jeff Tibbs and Company of Culpeper will be the musical guests. Admission is $25 per person or a table for eight for $175.

Culpeper Way of the Cross before Palm Sunday on April 1

The churches of downtown Culpeper are reviving the annual ecumenical prayer walk throughout the downtown historic district on Saturday, April 1.

The day before Palm Sunday, Christians of all denominations (or none at all) are invited to walk in the footsteps of Christ in common witness of the redeeming power of the Cross.

Park at Culpeper United Methodist Church by 8:30 a.m. for parking shuttles to Precious Blood Catholic Church, where the first station will begin at 9 a.m. Route will stop at many downtown churches and conclude back at CUMC around noon. Everyone is welcome to participate.

Passover wines grown in Galilee volcanic soil

Israel’s largest and leading winery, Carmel Winery, is expanding its Carmel Signature luxury brand with two new red varietals just in time for Passover.

Carmel Signature fine wines launched two years ago with great success and four series: Vats, Single Vineyards, and two iconic wines, Carmel Mediterranean and Limited Edition.

As part of its ongoing innovation, Carmel is expanding the Single Vineyard series with the introduction of two new wines produced from vineyards grown in volcanic soil, according to a business release. The new Volcano series is comprised of fine wines from vineyards in the winery’s unique and rich terroir.

Both are grown in an Upper Galilee vineyard rich in volcanic soil: “These are the wines worth waiting for, to celebrate memorable occasions and milestones. And, both are a perfect complement to the upcoming Passover holiday.”

Egg hunt in April

in Richardsville

An Easter Egg Hunt will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8 at Oakland Baptist Church, located at 28943 Eley’s Ford Rd. in Richardsville.

There will be games, prizes and refreshments. Children, teens and adults are welcome. Questions? Contact 540/399-1248.

250th anniversary this year of Wolftown church in Madison

Rapidan Baptist will be celebrating its Semiquincentennial (250th) Anniversary this May at the church in Wolftown, Madison County.

At the time of its founding on Jan. 14, 1773, the church was located in Culpeper County. It is a current member of Shiloh Baptist Association located in Culpeper. Rapidan Baptist will be having a weekend of celebrations from May 20-21, featuring historical exhibits on the church’s presence in Culpeper County during the early formative years.

UMC Men host community breakfast in Amissville

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, located at 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

United Methodist Women will hold a business meeting at 9:30 a.m. on March 8 in the social hall.

From 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, Amissville United Methodist men will serve up a community breakfast in the social hall. Questions? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Sermon: Put Your Money Where You Heart Is

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, located at 16088 Rogers Rd. The sermon topic for Sunday, March 5 is “Lent–Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is.”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade are available during both services. Loop (5th and 6th grade) & Surge (7th and 8th grade) start at 10:30 a.m.

Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the Week: oatmeal, cereal, canned fruit

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. They depend on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial support from the community for Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are Pop Tarts, breakfast bars, individual oatmeal packs, granola bars, cold cereal, powdered milk and canned fruit.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or call 540/825-1177 for more information.

In-person, Zoom worship at Beulah Baptist

Beulah Baptist will hold in-person Sunday School at 9 a.m. and Sunday morning worship at 10 a.m. at the church, located at 9297 Eggbornsville Road in Culpeper.

Attendees are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken. To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 69720505050 or call 253/205-0468 and enter meeting ID 6972050505 followed by # and see Beulah Baptist Church on Facebook and YouTube.