Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Church cemetery upgrades show love, respect

The Beulah Baptist community in Culpeper recently installed a new sign at the church cemetery, as a testament to their respect and commitment to preserving the final resting place of loved ones who have passed away, according to a church release.

The cemetery has been a cherished part of the church since its founding in 1880, and this project is part of an ongoing effort to honor and remember those who are no longer with the church family, the release stated.

To further demonstrate their dedication, the church put up a maintenance-free fence and proudly displayed the American flag on the cemetery grounds. Pastor Kenneth Pitts has emphasized that these initiatives are driven by the love and remembrance of their dearly departed.

Community yard sale Saturday in Amissville

Amissville United Methodist adult Sunday school is held at 9 a.m. Sundays in the social hall of the church, located at 14760 Lee Highway in Culpeper County. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary.,

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m., Mondays in the social hall. Bible study with Frank Fishback is at 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays in the social hall.

A community yard sale will be held at the church from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Selling spaces are $20 and setup time starts at 7:30 a.m. Food will be available during the event.

For details concerning purchasing and using spaces, contact Joyce Jones at 540/937-4971 or Barbara Manuel at 540/347-1963. The rain date is June 3.

Questions about other church activities or services? Contact Pastor Maxine Crenshaw at 540/937-4978.

Celebration of local musical talent at Little Fork

Little Fork Episcopal Church will host a Pentecost concert for the community at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

The concert is a celebration of the talent of the community around Little Fork. Music from classical to jazz, sacred to secular, will be performed.

Music Director Ben Grove will be featured with orchestral accompaniment on a movement of Edvard Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A Minor, as well as music by local composer Chris Inman.The concert is free and open to the public.

The historic church is located at 16461 Oak Shade Road in Rixeyville. Contact 540/937-4306 for more information.

Unity Baptist anniversary, Summertime survival kits

The community is invited to Unity Baptist of Culpeper for celebration of its church anniversary at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 4.

“We are blessed and thankful that God has allowed us another year to give him all the Glory and Praise. Please join us as we celebrate with singing, dancing and a spiritual word from the Lord,” a church release stated.

Lunch will be served afterwards at the church, located at 128 W. Culpeper St. Dr. Uzziah Harris is the pastor.

Unity Baptist will be distributing food boxes to youth families during the summer. The church’s goal is to help provide breakfast, snack and lunch for as many children as they can.

Pick up locations will be at Yowell Meadow Park on Saturday, June 10, Saturday, July 15 and Saturday, August 12. Donate to this cause via CashApp $UBCVA or contact unitybapcu@yahoo.com. When donating, please specify that it is for the Summertime Survival Kits.

Parish picnic upcoming at St. Stephen’s

Everyone is invited to a Parish picnic hosted by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church of Culpeper following the 10:30 a.m. service on June 4.

Church members are providing side dishes and The Brotherhood of St. Andrew will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs. There will be indoor and outdoor seating and a bounce house for the kids.

Banquet, celebration for 8th pastoral anniversary

Beulah Baptist Church in Culpeper will host the 8th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration and Banquet for Pastor Kenneth L. Pitts at 3 p.m. on Saturday June 10, at Germanna Community College, 18121 Technology Dr. in Culpeper. Tickets are $25. Contact 540/937-5563 or bbc9297@gmail.com for details.

$25K matching challenge grant for Ukraine

Culpeper Baptist has issued a $25,000 matching funds challenge to help children in Vyshgorod, Ukraine. Donations will be used to convert a storage area in the basement of a Ukrainian church into children’s classrooms and a bomb shelter, according to a church release.

The downtown congregation continues to work with churches in Ukraine to meet the humanitarian crisis. Last year, the church, with the Culpeper community, sent over $80,000 to help feed and shelter people in the war-torn country, the release stated.

The church said it is reaching out to the Culpeper community again to share another opportunity for generosity. A Vyshgorod church provides ministry and shelter to children in their city. Currently they have 700 people who have registered with their church, the release stated.

Longtime Culpeper residents, Joe and Linda Daniel, have offered a $25,000 matching gift to help complete the construction project. Contributions may be made through May 30. As always, 100% of donations will support the effort. Send checks in the mail to Culpeper Baptist Church with “Ukraine” in the memo line or give at culpeperbaptist.org/ukraine.

MVCC services, children’s programs in Culpeper

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper campus, located at 16088 Rogers Road. Children’s programs are available for babies-4th grade and Loop (5th and 6th grade) at both services. Listen at mountainviewcc.net and Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Need of the week: lunch items

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are lunch items as the last day of school is today: canned chicken, canned tuna, Ramen, canned soup, PB&J Uncrustables, Lunchables, juice boxes and canned fruit.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.