Religion news for Oct. 21, 2022

Car Show Saturday in Madison

Antioch Baptist Church of Madison is hosting a fish fry and car show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22.

Questions? Contact Wayne Poindexter at 540/729-0901 or Frankie Lewis at 540-718-0190.

Proceeds will benefit Strong Quality Youth Basketball and Antioch Baptist Church Education Fund.

True Blue Fall Festival

Looking for a fun and free activity for the whole family this fall?

Boxwoods Celebration Venue is partnering with Mountain View Community Church to host a fall festival 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 4488 True Blue Rd. in Culpeper.

There will be live music for everyone in the family to enjoy, hayrides, pony rides, games, classic fall activities and yes ... they will fire the cannon! Sign at the entrance says, Mount Valley Farm. Orange County neighbors welcome.

Fish Fry Saturday in Amissville

Adult Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. in the social hall at Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway. Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Zoom and livestream services are also available.

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the Social Hall. Bible Study with Frank Fishback is held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the social hall.

From 5-7 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 22, Amissville United Methodist Men will host a fish fry in the social hall.

The church will host Trunk or Treat 5-7 p.m. Oct. 29 in the parking lot.

Election Day grilled cheese & soup

Little Fork United Methodist Circuit Women will serve up a variety of soups, grilled cheese sandwiches and pie from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day.

The lunch will be provided at Oak Shade United Methodist Church, 9906 Rixeyville Rd., Rixeyville for a free will offering. Funds to go towards mission projects. Carry out will be available.

Fall Harvest Festival at CUMC

Culpeper United Methodist is hosting a Fall Harvest Festival 2-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

All are invited for this time of fellowship, reuniting and connecting with the community in celebration of God’s goodness.

Event will feature live music, craft vendors, bounce house, trick-or-treating, crafts, games, pumpkin painting, prayer tent and Zenesis food truck.

Richardsville Fall Festival

Join Oakland Baptist Church for a Fall Festival 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Richardsville Fire and Rescue Department, 29361 Elys Ford Rd. in Culpeper County. Costume contest (no scary costumes), hayrides, moon bounce, treats and family fun.

One Love Culpeper: a day of serving

A key verse for Christians from the New Testament Book of John quotes Jesus, “This is my commandment: love each other as I have loved you.”

That sentiment is the theme for, “One Love Culpeper” on Nov. 5, a day of serving Culpeper neighbors through yard clean-up projects and outdoor home repairs. His Village Church is organizing the effort and is currently seeking volunteers of all skilled levels to join them, including people with construction experience as ramp build and repair projects are high priority.

Donations of time, talent, skills, financial or material assistance also appreciated, in support of One Love Culpeper. All individuals, businesses, organizations and churches are welcome to get involved.

Email oneloveculpeper@gmail for a volunteer application or an application for assistance through the project. Through one, we love many-with many, we love one, is the tagline. Questions? Contact Cori Hutcheson at 540/818-4846.

UMC Women’s Christmas Bazaar

Acclaimed as the most popular and well attended Christmas Bazaar in the area, the Culpeper United Methodist Women’s holiday extravaganza will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Brandy Station VFD.

Vendors are invited to sign up for this favorite seasonal event, offering of a wide variety of crafts and other items.

The 34-year old bazaar has proven to be a fun experience for the whole family. Lunch will be available for purchase from the Ladies Auxiliary of Brandy Station Fire Department.

CUMC Women will have a bake sale table and other homemade goodies. All are welcome to bring baked goodies for the bake sale. Contact Mary Alice Hoffman at 540/270-1666 or mahjwh@verizon.net to reserve a table.

Harvest Festival in Gordonsville

Church of the Living God will host a harvest festival 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 30 on site at 406 N. Main St. in the Town of Gordonsville.

Food, games, trunk-or-treat, moon bounce and so much more. Free for the community.

Surviving the Holidays Griefshare seminars

Grieving the death of a loved one and wondering how to get through the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday? Why not consider GriefShare ~ Surviving the Holidays?

Culpeper Baptist Church is offering this helpful, encouraging seminar for individuals facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The program will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 and at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 in the intergenerational space at the church, 318 S. West St.

Just follow the signage to the entrance and a host will greet attendees there. The seminar is free, and supplies are provided.

The seminar will feature video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other experienced folks offering practical suggestions and reassurance. Topics will include: being prepared for surprising emotions that may hit over the holidays; what to do about traditions and other coming changes; how to handle holiday parties and invitations; how to survive potentially awkward moments with other people and where to find comfort, strength, and hope in a seemingly hopeless time.

Participants will receive a Survival Guide filled with practical tips, encouraging words, journaling ideas, and exercises for daily help through the holiday season. For information, contact Joyce Beales at 540/825-8192 or grief@culpeperbaptist.org.

Honoring 40 years in the ministry

Antioch Baptist Church Madison will honor the Rev. Frank D. Lewis Sr. for 40 years in the ministry, with special services next month.

Morning service will be 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 with a guest speaker, minister Sandra April Taylor and a worship leader, the Rev. Charles F. Lewis.

Lunch will be served following the morning service. The afternoon will be begin at 2:30 p.m. with a song service featuring the Spiritual Harmonizers. The Rev. Halliard Brown will be worship leader.

Blue Ridge Choral BBQ & Dancing event

The Blue Ridge Chorale will hold its annual BBQ & Dancing fundraiser 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 in the worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Come enjoy BBQ, fixins, and an evening of dancing. Admission is $20/adult. Children eat free with a paying adult. Carry out is available.

The Blue Ridge Chorale invites singers of all ages and backgrounds to join them for choir practices 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

Gospel Promoter’s 40th Anniversary concert

Greater Faith Temple will host a program of gospel music at 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the church, 10042 James Monroe Highway in Culpeper.

Participants for this special 40th anniversary event will include Zion Hill Gospel Singers, emcee Brother David Logan, Old Gospel Dynamics, Evangelist Jamie & the Sisters of Love, Bishop Luke Sanders & the Sensational Singing Star and Mike & the Fellas. The Rev. Bernardo Snipes is pastor. $10/donation, doors open at 3 p.m.

For information, contact Sis. Maria Taylor at 540/717-5667 or Sis. Victory Butler at 571/230-0746.

Prison Fellowship is Christian nonprofit

Prison Fellowship, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is conducting a free screening of its latest documentary ‘A New Day 1’, following by a panel discussion exploring the unique challenges of reentry for Virginians who have served their time.

Every year, 600,000 men and women return to American communities from incarceration. Because of their criminal record, they face significant barriers to housing, employment, and other elements of a productive life, according to a release.

The film and panel event will take place at 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 21 at Second Calvary Baptist Church in Norfolk. Topics will include barriers to safety and success for people with a criminal record and tangible ways the community can help neighbors returning to society .

Super Seniors at St. Stephen’s

Join St. Stephen’s Episcopal on the first, third and fifth Thursday of the month for Super Seniors.

The group meets 1-3 p.m. for games, refreshments and lots of great conversation in the gathering room behind the historic church, on the third floor above Culpeper Food Closet, 120 N. Commerce St.

All seniors are welcome and to bring their favorite game to share.

Let Your Light Shine disc golf glow event

Mountain View Community Church is hosting a Let Your Light Shine glow disc golf event Oct. 29 at its course on the Orange Campus, 23540 Raccoon Ford Rd.

The event, 5:30-10:30 p.m., will be a a two disc challenge singles format. The MVCC disc golf course is 9 holes which will also feature alternate tee pads to make an 18 hole layout. Individuals will play two 18 hole rounds.

Glow discs, led lights, or vinyl stickers are the preferred method of lighting your discs. The course will have baskets that are lit up and portions of the course will also have lights throughout it. See mountainviewcc.net/events/ for registration.

Sermon: ‘I Don’t Believe in the Church’

Mountain View Community Church holds Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at the Culpeper Campus, 16088 Rogers Rd.

The sermon topic for this Sunday, Oct 23 is, “I Don’t Believe in the Church—The Church is Me: It’s My Mess.”

Children’s programs for babies-4th grade at both services. Loop (5th and 6th grades) and Surge (7th and 8th) programs at 10:30 a.m. Listen at 10:30 a.m. at mountainviewcc.net or Mountain View CC on Facebook.

Needs of the Week: canned fruit & cereal

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are: canned fruit—peaches and mixed fruit—and cereal—corn flakes and rice cereals.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on FB and 540/825-1177.

Beulah Baptist services in-person, online

In-person Sunday School is held at 9 a.m. and Morning Worship at 10 a.m. at Beulah Baptist Church, 9297 Eggbornsville Rd. in Culpeper.

The church asks congregants to please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Temperatures will be taken.

To participate via Zoom, enter Meeting ID 9088220508 or call 646-558-8656 and enter meeting ID 9088220508 followed by # or Beulah Baptist Church Facebook.

Conference call Bible study: Book of Numbers

Beulah Baptist Church of Culpeper holds a conference call Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays studying the Book of Numbers in the Old Testament.

Dial 302/202-1118 code 862090 to listen in. Questions? Contact Pastor Kenneth Pitts at 540/937-5563.

Brandy Station church services

Christ Episcopal worships in person at 9 a.m. Sundays at the church, 14586 Alanthus Rd. in Brandy Station. See Christ Episcopal Church Brandy Station on Facebook.

Wednesday Bible Study

Jeffersonton United Methodist holds Wednesday Bible study at 10 a.m. at the church, 5085 Jeffersonton Rd., next to Jeffersonton Community Center/post office. All community members are welcome. Contact 540/522-9466.

Forgiveness: the Freedom of Letting Go

Vanessa Kenyon will facilitate this weekly program 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 2 at Spiritual Care Support Ministries, 7179 New Hope Lane in Warrenton.

This seminar is for people who have experienced deep disappointment, hurt or betrayal, with pain from the past affecting their future hopes. Not forgiving can cause ongoing grief as well as emotional and even physical pain, according to the ministry. RSVP 540/349-5814 or scsm@scsm.tv