Wilderness Baptist Church welcomes new pastor and family

In 2021, Pastor Emeritus Amos Healy retired after more than 32 years of dedicated service. Since that time, the trustees, deacons and congregation of Wilderness Baptist Church have been conducting a detailed search for their next leader. It is with great excitement that the church welcomes Pastor Ray Graham and his family to Wilderness Baptist Church.

Pastor Graham and his wife, Mindy, have been working in ministry since 1990. Whether their service has been as volunteers or staff, they work in tandem leading worship, music and family ministry. They have a special focus on youth ministry. The Grahams are a family who put the Lord in the center of their lives. This has given them the opportunity to open their home to young people who may not have had other options. One of these young people was interviewed and recommended Pastor Graham by saying, “Pastor Ray and Mindy’s house was always a safe haven. He helped me realize that Jesus could hold the entire world in His hands and still have time for me.”

Pastor Graham earned his degree in Christian religion and philosophy from Judson University. His family has also earned their degrees from Judson University; wife Mindy has her degree in Christian religion and philosophy, son Josiah has his degree in business and accounting, daughter Ashtyn earned her degree in worship arts, and their future son-in-law, Bryan Tripp, earned his degree and is working as a director of production at Harvest Bible Chapel.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend Wilderness Baptist Church for worship service, special events and to welcome the Graham family to our community. Wilderness Baptist Church was organized in 1778, rebuilt and rededicated in 1899. Wilderness Hall was completed and dedicated in 2013. The church has been blessed to stand in its pastoral location on Route 3 West for more than 240 years.