Worship with historic Mount Zion Baptist near Brandy Station

Culpeper County's historic Mount Zion Baptist Church holds services on the first and third Sundays of the month, beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and devotional worship at 11 a.m.

Mount Zion Baptist was originally known as Mount Zion Colored Church, in Mount Zion, Virginia. Its land was purchased on March 20, 1876.

The congregation included formerly enslaved people and their children. The families' surnames included Adams, Banks, Bundy, Carpenter, Franklin, Jackson, James, Jasper, Latham, Moon, Robinson and Weston.

The current and 16th pastor, the Rev. Sylvester H. Brown, was installed on June 9, 2013.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mount Zion's building is at 11232 Mount Zion Church Road, north of the village of Brandy Station.

The church offers a correspondence bible-study program with fill-in-the-blank handouts that require people to search the scripture.

“We are a family-oriented church with the biblical mandate to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ, glorify God, and love our fellow believers and our neighbors,” the church says on its website. “Since 2013, we have completed several projects in pursuit of improving the facilities and increasing the spiritual growth of the congregation.”