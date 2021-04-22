 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Worship with historic Mount Zion Baptist near Brandy Station
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Worship with historic Mount Zion Baptist near Brandy Station

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mount Zion Baptist Church Culpeper

Culpeper County's Mount Zion Baptist Church is on, of course, Mount Zion Church Road. The Rev. Sylvester Brown is its pastor.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

Culpeper County's historic Mount Zion Baptist Church holds services on the first and third Sundays of the month, beginning with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and devotional worship at 11 a.m.

Mount Zion Baptist was originally known as Mount Zion Colored Church, in Mount Zion, Virginia. Its land was purchased on March 20, 1876.

The congregation included formerly enslaved people and their children. The families' surnames included Adams, Banks, Bundy, Carpenter, Franklin, Jackson, James, Jasper, Latham, Moon, Robinson and Weston.

The current and 16th pastor, the Rev. Sylvester H. Brown, was installed on June 9, 2013.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mount Zion's building is at 11232 Mount Zion Church Road, north of the village of Brandy Station.

The church offers a correspondence bible-study program with fill-in-the-blank handouts that require people to search the scripture.

“We are a family-oriented church with the biblical mandate to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ, glorify God, and love our fellow believers and our neighbors,” the church says on its website. “Since 2013, we have completed several projects in pursuit of improving the facilities and increasing the spiritual growth of the congregation.”

Old chimneys and pews were removed, the sanctuary was renovated, with upgrades to flooring, walls, ceiling, lighting, gutters, siding and the sound system.

To learn more, visit mountzionalanthus.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DA: Boulder suspect had 10 high-capacity magazines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News