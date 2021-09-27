Remains of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill could be re-interred to Culpeper's Fairview Cemetery

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively said the town is aware Bennett Funeral Home, of Richmond, had purchased a grave site on behalf of Hill’s descendants for the Confederate general to be reinterred to Fairview Cemetery.

“It is our understanding they plan to do a discreet interment and install a typical grave marker similar to others of that period that are within the cemetery,” Hively said. “Second hand, we have heard that they are looking for private land to store the statue until they can determine what to do with it, but we are not aware of any decisions being finalized with that and they have not reached out to the Town.”

Hill grew up in the still-standing house at the corner of Main and Davis streets in downtown Culpeper. He died April 2, 1865 outside of Petersburg. A.P. Hill was Gen. Robert E. Lee’s most trusted lieutenant, best known for leading his Light Division in headlong charges, according to Encyclopedia Virginia. Hill was third in seniority in the Army of Northern Virginia at the time of his death, killed on the last day of the siege of Petersburg.

The A.P. Hill Monument in Richmond was erected in 1892 and is the third documented site of his remains, according to the city. Prior to the construction of this monument, his remains were buried at Hollywood Cemetery.