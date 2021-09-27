Remains of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill could be re-interred to Culpeper's Fairview Cemetery

A notable Confederate general born in Culpeper could have his remains re-interred from the city of Richmond to the town of Culpeper’s Fairview Cemetery.
But, contrary to previous reports by Richmond media outlets, the eight-foot-tall bronze statue of A.P. Hill in the state capital that contains his partial remains has not been finalized for transfer to the municipal cemetery along Sperryville Pike or anywhere else in Culpeper—as of yet.
The A.P. Hill Monument located in a traffic circle at the intersection of Hermitage Road and Labernum Avenue in the state capital is the only remaining Confederate statue still standing in Richmond. It is a burial site as well and contains at least partial human remains of Ambrose Powell Hill Jr., born Nov. 9, 1825 in Culpeper.
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney last year ordered that all Confederate monuments would come down around the city. The A.P. Hill statue, however, presents a more unique challenge due to it being a burial site.
Jim Nolan, spokesman for Stoney, provided the most updated information on the matter Monday in an email to the Star-Exponent.
“Pending approval in Circuit Court, our current understanding is the family wishes for the remains to be re-interred in a cemetery in Culpeper,” Nolan said.
He added, “The final disposition of the monument is still being negotiated with the family. It will be documented in a memorandum of understanding between the City of Richmond and the family that must be approved by Richmond City Council before any transfer of property takes place.”
Culpeper Town Manager Chris Hively said the town is aware Bennett Funeral Home, of Richmond, had purchased a grave site on behalf of Hill’s descendants for the Confederate general to be reinterred to Fairview Cemetery.
“It is our understanding they plan to do a discreet interment and install a typical grave marker similar to others of that period that are within the cemetery,” Hively said. “Second hand, we have heard that they are looking for private land to store the statue until they can determine what to do with it, but we are not aware of any decisions being finalized with that and they have not reached out to the Town.”
Hill grew up in the still-standing house at the corner of Main and Davis streets in downtown Culpeper. He died April 2, 1865 outside of Petersburg. A.P. Hill was Gen. Robert E. Lee’s most trusted lieutenant, best known for leading his Light Division in headlong charges, according to Encyclopedia Virginia. Hill was third in seniority in the Army of Northern Virginia at the time of his death, killed on the last day of the siege of Petersburg.
The A.P. Hill Monument in Richmond was erected in 1892 and is the third documented site of his remains, according to the city. Prior to the construction of this monument, his remains were buried at Hollywood Cemetery.
“The City has remained in contact with the descendants of General AP Hill and intends to honor their wishes regarding a final resting place for the remains,” according to correspondence to Richmond City Council.
The intersection has been one of the top five vehicular accident locations in the City of Richmond over the past 20 years, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
In a letter this past summer to the city of Richmond, Robert L. Balster, president of the Hermitage Road Historic District where the statue still stands, said association members unanimously supported its removal and would like to see that done as soon as possible.
Ron Moore, with Virginia Monument Preservation Taskforce, in correspondence to the city of Richmond Planning Commission said removing Confederate monuments “destroys the international relevance of Richmond in art history and artistic achievements forever.”
“I hope today, that the Planning Commission will abide by its higher calling of historic preservation and not submit to politically motivated extremism, falsehoods and destruction or alteration of Richmond’s artistic legacy,” Moore wrote.
