Remember, honor, teach: Wreaths Across America Saturday at Culpeper National Cemetery

A wide section of community members turned out on a chilly Saturday to help place 7,344 wreaths upon the military-issue headstones in Culpeper National Cemetery as part National Wreaths Across America Day.

Each December, the national mission of the effort is to, “Remember, Honor and Teach.” That is carried out through wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad, including Downtown Culpeper.

The wreaths arrived Friday in Culpeper from Wreaths Across America headquarters in Maine via RCS Trucking and Freight, Inc. of Bealeton.

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Police, American Legion Post 330, VFW Post 2424, Patriot Guard Riders and the Tribute Truck escorted the wreaths from Elkwood to Culpeper National. Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas gifted 576 wreaths to the final count, making it a record year locally for wreaths placed in honor of fallen heroes.

Jennifer Smith and Sharon Croushorn are location coordinators for Wreaths Across America at Culpeper National Cemetery, for the seventh consecutive year. They thanked the many volunteers who made this past weekend their most impactful effort to date.

The ceremony started at noon with a moment of silence, followed by posting of colors by VFW Post 2524 Honor Guard and Sons of the American Revolution Culpeper Minutemen Chapter. The Pledge of Allegiance preceded the singing of the National Anthem by Joyce Yoder and Luke Witkowski. Pastor Brad Hales gave the invocation while Croushorn gave opening remarks.

“The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price,” she said.

Ceremonial Honor Wreaths were placed by Rusty Fleming-US Army; Gregg Hoagland-US Marine Corp; Chief Philip McLanahan-US Navy; Ryder Tippett-US Air Force; Ann Matthews-US Space Force; Rick Goodman-US Coast Guard; Janelle Huffman-US Merchant Marines; the family of PFC Richard Bean-POW/MIA; Lauren Barrelle & Katrina Fedd, Gold Star and Jennifer Barbee Jenkins, of 22 A Day.

Taps was played as a call to remember those who gave their lives in the service of the United States, Croushorn said.

“We are not here today to decorate graves. We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives,” said Smith.

Wreath layers read aloud the names etched into the white stones, a symbol of respect repeated across the historic burial ground created after the Civil War in Culpeper as the final resting place for the many Union soldiers who died there.

Wreaths Across America organizers are already preparing for next year. Sponsor wreaths by Jan. 14 at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159604 and it will be matched by Wreaths Across America for Culpeper National Cemetery.

Wreath clean-up is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Jan. 21 on both the new and old sides of the cemetery. All are welcome and encouraged to help out. See updates at WAACulpeper on Facebook.