Remembering Culpeper's Gen. Edward Stevens

General Stevens was in Charlottesville later that same summer as a member of the Virginia State Senate when Jack Jouett rode into town to warn the Virginia legislators that the British under Lt. Col. Banastre Tarleton were approaching to capture what remained of the Virginia Government.

Thanks to Jack Jouett and his ride they all lived to see another day. General Stevens would recover and later lead a brigade of 750 men at the Siege of Yorktown seeing the Revolutionary War to its very end.

General Stevens died on Aug. 17, 1820 and is buried in Culpeper Masonic Cemetery on land he donated. Stevens Street in Culpeper is named in honor of Gen. Stevens.

We honored Gen. Stevens with a new SAR granite Patriot Marker this past Saturday. The excavated soil will be blessed and placed in an urn to be carried to South Carolina.

In May, that soil will be spread on a mass grave of those Virginia soldiers killed at the Battle of Waxhaws. The Culpeper Minute Men Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored and placed a monument to Gen. Stevens on Oct. 15, 1931 at Guilford Courthouse State park in Greensboro N.C.

One final reflection on General Stevens comes from his very peers in the epitaph on his grave marker: “This gallant officer and upright man served his country with reputation in the field and Senate of his native state. He took an active part and had a principal share in the war of the Revolution, and acquired great distinction at the battles of Great Bridge, Brandywine, Germantown, Camden, Guilford, and the siege of York; and although zealous in the cause of American freedom, his conduct was not marked with the least degree of malevolence or party spirit. Those who honestly differed with him in opinion he always treated with singular tenderness. In strictly his integrity, honest patriotism, and immovable courage, he was surpassed by one, and had few equals.”