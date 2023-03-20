March 20 marks the 20th anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom, a Middle Eastern conflict that claimed the life of one of Culpeper County’s own.

March, 20 2003 launched the start of the U.S. invasion of Iraq with preemptive airstrikes on Saddam Hussein’s Presidential Palace and military targets followed by approximately 67,700 “boots on the ground” with 15,000 Navy personnel on ships in the region, according to the U.S. Navy.

Congress and President George W. Bush approved the invasion when Iraq was found to be in breach of U.N. Security Council adopted Resolution 1441 which “prohibits stockpiling and importing weapons of mass destruction,” according to history.navy.mil.

Baghdad fell five weeks later followed by an insurgency and influx of al Qaeda inspired fighters into the country which sparked guerilla warfare tactics against U.S. troops and civil war between the Sunni and Shia tribes.

Dec. 15, 2011 marked the official end of U.S. Forces mission in Iraq after nearly nine years of conflict that claimed the lives of nearly 4,500 troops and hundreds of thousand of Iraqi civilians. The Authorization for Use of Military Force remains in effect in Iraq, a sticking point for some in Congress.

Army 2nd Lt. Leonard M. Cowherd, of Culpeper, died May 16, 2004 serving more than a year into Operation Iraqi Freedom. The 22-year-old was killed by sniper and rocket-propelled-grenade fire while securing a building near the Mukhayam Mosque in Karbala, Iraq.

Cowherd was a platoon leader with the 37th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Division, based out of Friedberg, Germany. He was in charge of 16 men and four tanks. Cowherd was scheduled to return home at the end of June in 2004, but had received an extension that would have kept him in Iraq until August, according to Associated Press.

A 2003 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, Cowherd left behind a wife of less than a year in Yorktown, his parents, a twin brother and a sister.

His mother, Mary Anne Cowherd, said in a message Monday she has become active with American Gold Star Mothers, a nonprofit of American mothers who lost sons or daughters in service of the United States Armed Forces.

"I participate as chaplain with the Alexandria Chapter," she said, noting another chapter in Newport News. "We are invited to many civic and military functions to raise awareness of our country’s sacrifice and loss."

They garner attention wearing all white with tiny gold star pins.

"My heart aches," Cowherd said Monday of losing Leonard in the Iraq war nearly 19 years ago.

Cowherd attended Wakefield Country Day School with his siblings growing up in Culpeper. The school in Rappahannock County annually awards a need-based scholarship in his name for individuals who exemplify the character traits exhibited by Leonard Cowherd and to honor his memory.

While deployed, Cowherd wrote columns for the Culpeper Star-Exponent. An excerpt, as follows from March 15, 2004, two months before he died:

“My unit is currently living in what used to be a small amusement park known as Baghdad Island. Saddam Hussein diverted the Tigris River to create this small resort for him and his elite group of followers.

"We have taken it over as our FOB, or Forward Operating Base. Most just call it ‘the Island.’ Some soldiers live in what used to be a bowling alley, others within site of a rickety roller coaster and ferris wheel.

“The guard towers on the west side afford a magnificent view of the Tigris River and Northern Baghdad. Since I've been here, the temperature has ranged between the low 50s to the high 80s, although I am told that within a few days, the weather can jump to highs of above 100. …

“Any time you go off the island, the danger is real, although not always apparent. For the most part, the Iraqi citizens accept our presence. The children especially chase down our vehicles, cheer loudly and give a 'thumbs up' whenever we drive by. Vendors of bananas, cigarettes and soda line the streets, highways, even major bridges, and attempt to sell us their wares.”

U.S. Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Todd Young (R-IN), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Friday released a statement for the 20th anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In it, they asked for the end of the Authorization for Use of Military Force that remains on the books for Iraq.

“Twenty years ago, the United States invaded Iraq. Following great heroism by American troops, that mission is now over. The government of Iraq is now a strategic partner,” the senators said.

“Yet, the Authorization for Use of Military Force remains on the books because Congress has abdicated our responsibility to repeal it, leaving it subject to potential presidential misuse. It’s long past time for Congress to reassert its war powers.

“If our service members have the courage to risk their lives to protect our country, then Congress, by comparison, should be able to make important decisions on matters of war, peace, and diplomacy.

"In the coming weeks, the Senate will vote on final passage of our bipartisan bill to repeal the 1991 and 2002 AUMFs against Iraq, and we urge our colleagues to honor the more than 1.5 million Americans who served during the Iraq War and their families by passing it," the senators said in the statement.

Mary Ann Cowherd, asked her thoughts on the measure, said in this case, in hindsight, the Iraq War was "a proven mistake," as no weapons of mass destruction were ever found.

"Make no mistake, we supported the invasion," she added. "No bitterness."

Cowherd supported Kaine's measure in saying she'd like to see the military force authorization for Iraq "taken away in the remote possibility that (former President Donald) Trump is elected."

Cowherd said her son signed up and was "in fully" for his deployment to Iraq. It was the year after he graduated from U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

"He loved Culpeper!" said his mother.

The native son rests at Arlington National Cemetery.